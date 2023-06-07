1 / 37 <p>As the Queen of Hallmark, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/674067/lacey-chabert-children/" target="_blank">Lacey Chabert’s Hallmark movies</a> are everywhere. With more than 30 films — from series like <em>The Wedding Veil</em> and <em>Crossword Mysteries</em> to classics like <em>Elevator Girl</em> and <em>A Royal Christmas</em> — Chabert is, by far, one of Hallmark Entertainment’s most popular actresses. </p> <p>In an interview with <a href="https://www.vulture.com/article/lacey-chabert-interview-hallmark-christmas-movies.html" target="_blank"><em>Vulture</em></a> in 2022, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/lacey-chabert/" target="_blank">Chabert</a> — who has also starred in non-<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/tag/hallmark/" target="_blank">Hallmark</a> movies like <em>Mean Girls</em> and <em>Anastasia</em> — opened up about why she’s had such a long relationship with Hallmark. (She starred in her first Hallmark movie, <em>Elevator Girl</em>, in 2010). I found a real home in Hallmark,” said Chabert, who also executive produces many of the Hallmark movies she’s in. “I’m able to be more of who I am here than possibly anywhere else I’ve worked.”</p> <p>She continued, “A lot of us have been in the business since we were very young — we grew up here. I’ve been acting professionally since I was 7 years old, and I’ve been working for Hallmark pretty exclusively for quite a few years. My first film with them was about 12 years ago when I did <em>Elevator Girl</em>. I had bought Hallmark cards for all of my life, but I wasn’t familiar with Hallmark films. I understood that their mission was to spread love and goodness, so I did that film, and it aired.”</p> <p>But how many Lacey Chabert Hallmark movies are there exactly and what makes them better than the rest? Read on for a full list of <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/663057/hallmark-lacey-chabert-will-kemp-new-dance-movie-mystery/" target="_blank">Lacey Chabert’s Hallmark movies</a> and what to watch from the queen of the network. </p>

2 / 37 <p><em>The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango </em>stars Lacey Chabert as Detective Constance Bailey, a no-nonsense detective who is sent under cover as a contestant in a ballroom competition in Malta after the high-profile CEO who owns the event is murdered the night before the competition. The problem is that Constance can’t dance. To stay under cover, she teams up with ballroom dancer Sebastian Moore (Will Kemp), who keeps her on her toes as they investigate the murder together.</p>

3 / 37 <p>The <em>Wedding Veil: Journey</em> is the sixth movie in Hallmark’s <em>Wedding Veil</em> series. The film follows Tracy Goodwin (Alison Sweeney) and her husband, Nick, as they travel to Greece for a long overdue honeymoon. But when Nick and Tracy are stranded on the island, they must come face to face with their life choices. The film also stars Tracy’s longtime college best friends, Avery Morrison (Lacey Chabert) and Emma Lowell (Autumn Reeser). </p>

4 / 37 <p><em>The Wedding Veil: Inspiration</em> is the fifth movie in Hallmark’s <em>Wedding Veil</em> series. The film follows Emma Lowell (Autumn Reeser), whose life is thrown off course when her husband, Paolo Di Stefano, ust return to Italy to take care of his aging father. The movie also stars Emma’s longtime college best friends, Avery Morrison (Lacey Chabert) and Tracy Goodwin (Alison Sweeney). </p>

5 / 37 <p><em>The Wedding Veil: Expectations</em> is the fourth movie in Hallmark’s <em>Wedding Veil</em> series. The film follows Avery Morrison (Lacey Chabert) and her husband, Peter Hastings, as they try to keep their romance alive while renovating an old house. The film also stars Avery’s longtime college best friends, Emma Lowell (Autumn Reeser) and Tracy Goodwin (Alison Sweeney).</p>

6 / 37 <p><em>Haul Out the Holly</em> follows Emily (Lacey Chabert), a woman who unexpectedly spends the holidays alone at her parents’ house. Her Christmas only becomes worse when her parents’ HOA insists that she participate in the communities many Christmas festivities. Wes Brown plays the romantic lead, Jared.</p>

7 / 37 <p><em>Groundswell</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Emma, a chef who travels to Hawaii after issues in her personal and professional life. While on the islands, she meets Ben (Ektor Rivera), a handsome surf instructor, who helps her get back on her feet.</p>

8 / 37 <p>The <em>Wedding Veil: Legacy</em> is the third movie in Hallmark’s <em>Wedding Veil</em> series. The movie stars Alison Sweeney as Tracy Goodwin, the last of three longtime college friends — which also include Avery Morrison (Lacey Chabert) and Emma Lowell (Autumn Reeser) — to not take posession of an antique wedding veil legended to bring the wearer to her true love. Despite her cynicism about the veil, could the item also be magical for Tracy?</p>

9 / 37 <p><em>The Wedding Veil: Unveiled</em> is the second movie in Hallmark’s <em>Wedding Veil</em> series. The film follows Emma Lowell (Autumn Reeser) assshe travels to Italy to teach and research a mysterious wedding veil legended to bring its owner to their true love. While in Italy, she meets Paolo, the handsome son of a local lace-making family. The film also stars Emma’s best friends, Avery Morrison (Lacey Chabert) and Tracy Goodwin (Alison Sweeney).</p>

10 / 37 <p><em>The Wedding Veil</em> is the first movie in Hallmark’s <em>Wedding Veil</em> series. The movie follows three longtime friends from college — Avery Morrison (Lacey Chabert), Emma Lowell (Autumn Reeser) and Tracy Goodwin (Alison Sweeney) — who discover a mysterious, antique wedding veil rumored to bring together its wearer with her true love. The film sees Avery, a museum curator, and Peter, a handsome new board member, investigate a long-lost painting’s origins as they plan a gala to unveil it. </p>

11 / 37 <p><em>Christmas at Castle Hart</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Brooke Bennett, a woman who travels to Ireland for Christmas to get in touch with her Irish roots. There, she meets Aiden Hart (Stuart Townsend), the handsome Earl of Glaslough, who mistakes him for the premier event planner hired to host his castle’s Christmas party.</p>

12 / 37 <p><em>Sweet Carolina</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Josie Wilder, a marketing executive who becomes the unexpected guardian of her niece and nephew. After she returns home to take care of her family, Josie reconnects with her high school boyfriend, Cooper avchen (Tyler Hynes). </p>

13 / 37 <p><em>Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead</em> is the fifth movie in Hallmark’s <em>Crossword Mysteries</em> series. The film follows The film follows New York Sentinel Crosswords editor Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) and New York Police Department detective Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) as they investigate the murder of a popular game shot Tess is invited to be a part of. </p>

14 / 37 <p><em>Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent</em> is the fourth movie in Hallmark’s <em>Crossword Mysteries</em> series. The film follows New York Sentinel Crosswords editor Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) and New York Police Department detective Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) as the investigate the murder of a tech CEO who’s associated with a new crossword-solving super computer</p>

15 / 37 <p>In Time<em> For Us to Come Home For Christmas</em>, five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. Theysoon learn that an event from their past may connect them and change their lives forever. Lacey Chabeert plays Sarah, one of the guests, who investigates the mystery alongside the inn’s handsome owner, Ben (Stephen Huszar).</p>

16 / 37 <p><em>The Christmas Waltz</em> stars Will Kemp as Roman, a dance instructor who helps Avery (Lacey Chabert), face her fears and get back on her feet after her dream Christmas wedding is cancelled. </p>

17 / 37 <p><em>Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver</em> is the third movie in Hallmark’s <em>Crossword Mysteries</em> series. The film folllows New York Sentinel Crosswords editor Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) and New York Police Department detective Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) as they team up to investigate the murder of a famous magnician who dropped dead in the middle of a dangerous trick on stage in front of a packed audience.</p>

18 / 37 <p><em>Winter in Vail</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Chelsea, a woman who adopts a house in Vail, wher she meets a handsome man named Owen (Tyler Hynes.) Together, Chelsea and Owen put on a Strudelfest to highlight the charm of Old Vail. </p>

19 / 37 <p><em>Christmas in Rome</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Angela, an American tour guide who is fired from her job in Rome just days before Christmas. While still in Italy, she meets a Oliver (Sam Page), an American executive. Oliver hires Angela to be his tour guide and sparks fly. </p>

20 / 37 <p><em>Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder</em> is the second movie in Hallmark’s <em>Crossword Mysteries</em> series. The film follows The film follows New York Sentinel Crosswords editor Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) and New York Police Department detective Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) as they team up to investigate the murder of Tess’ old friend — who, coincidentally, was found on the same day the Sentinel’s crossword included his marriage proposal.</p>

21 / 37 <p><em>Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For</em> is the first movie in Hallmark’s <em>Crossword Mysteries</em> series. The film folllows New York Sentinel Crosswords editor Tess Harper (Lacey Chabert) who’s pulled into a police investigation led by New York Police Department detective Logan O’Connor (Brennan Elliott) when several of the clues in her recent puzzles are linked to unsolved crimes. </p>

22 / 37 <p><em>Love, Romance & Chocolate</em> stars Lacey Chaber as Emma Colvin, a New York accountant whose boyfriend breaks up with her right before their planned romantic vacation to Belgium for Valentine’s Day. Convinced to go on the trip anyways, Emma travels to Belgium alone, where she meets and falls for chocolatier and her inn’s handsome keeper, Luc Simon (Will Kemp). </p>

23 / 37 <p>Based on a book of the same title by Melissa de La Cruz<em>, and</em> Mistletoe, stars Lacey Chabert as Darcy, a woman who returns home for Christmas, where she reconnects with an old rival, restaurant owner Luke (Brendan Penny). Luke and Darcy are forced to plan a charity event together, and unexpected sparks fly.</p>

24 / 37 <p><em>All of My Heart: The Wedding</em> is the third movie in Hallmark’s All of My Heart series. Things couldn’t be better for Jenny (Lacey Chabert) and Brian (Brennan Elliott). They’re planning a wedding, and their bed and breakfast, Country Inn, is filled with happy guests. Their bliss is threatened, however,whn a distant relative of Emily’s arrives in town and tries to stake a claim on their home.</p>

25 / 37 <p><em>Love on Safari</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Kira Slater, a woman who inherits a wildlife reserve in South Africa from her late uncle. When Kira learns that the reserve is in financial jeopardy and she may have to sell it to her uncole’s competitor, the reserve’s handsome head ranger, Tom Anderson (Jon Cor), tries to convince her otherwise by taking her on a safari of the land in hopes that she’ll fall in love with the land, animals and him. </p>

26 / 37 <p><em>My Secret Valentine</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Chloe Grange a young woman who takes advice from chalkboard notes that her mysterious house tenant leaves when a sales representative arrives with plans to buy her family’s winery. Andrew Walker plays the romantic lead, Seth Anderson. </p>

27 / 37 <p><em>The Sweetest Christmas</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Kylie Watson, a pastry chef who learns she’s made it to the finals of the American Ginger Bread Competition, a fanous contest that will give her just enough money to open her own cafe if she wins. The problem is that her oven breaks down right before the competition starts. Determined to still win, Kylie contacts her old boyfriend from culinary school, Nick Mazannti (Lea Coco). As the competition heats up, so does their romance.</p>

28 / 37 <p><em>All of My Heart: Inn Love</em> is the second movie in Hallmark’s All of My Heart series. The film follows a newly engaged Brian (Brennan Ellitot) and Jenny (Lacey Chabert) as they prepare for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast in Buck County. But when a massive storm hits and destroys all the work they’ve made, Brian and Jenny must find a way to keep their opening on track without losing their relationship. </p>

29 / 37 <p><em>Moonlight in Vermont</em> stars Lacey Chabertas Fiona Rangely, a New York City real estate broker who travels to her family’s inn in Vermont after she’s dumped by her boyfriend and needs an escape from her life. When her ex-boyfriend, Nate (Jesse Moss), arrives at the inn with his new girlfriend, Fiona thinks of a plan to win him back: pretend the inn’s handsome head chef Derek (Carlo Marks) is her boyfriend. </p>

30 / 37 <p><em>A Wish For Christmas</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Sara Shaw, a junior web designer at a marketing company in Chicago, who’s used to staying on the sidelines at work — until her idea for a Christmas initiative is stolen and she makes a wish to Santa to give her the courage to stand up for herself. </p>

31 / 37 <p>Directed by and starring Mariah Carey, A <em>Christmas Melody</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Kristin Parson, a divorcee and famous fashion designer who decides to close down her Manhattan boutique to move back home to Ohio with her parents. While back in town, Kristin runs into Melissa McKean-Atkinson (Carey), her former high school rival who tries to make Kristin feel as unwelcome as possible. Kristen, as well as her daughter Emily, also meet Danny Collier (Brennan Elliott), a handsome music teacher who reminds them that home is where the heart is. </p>

32 / 37 <p><em>Family For Christmas</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Hannah Dunbar, an investigative journalist a woman who wonders how her life would be differrent if she didn’t break up with the love of her life, Ben Matthews (Tyron Leitso), 10 years ago. When Santa Clause hears Hannah’s wish, he grants it ans transports her to a version of her life where she and Ben have a family. </p>

33 / 37 <p><em>All of My Heart</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Jenny Fintley, a young caterer whose life changes when she inherits a country home. Little does she know the home is co-owned by Brian Howell (Brennan Elliott), a career-obsessed Wall Street trader whose lifestyle couldn’t be any different than hers.</p> <p> </p>

34 / 37 <p><em>A Royal Christmas</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Emily Corrigan, a tailor from Philadelphia whose boyfriend, Leo (Stephen Hagan), tells her that he’s actually Prince Leopold, the heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country in Europe. Leo invites Emily to meet his family for their first Christmas together, but when she arrives, Leo’s mother, Queen Isadora (Jane Seymour), is less-than welcoming. </p>

35 / 37 <p>The <em>Color of Rain</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Gina, a widow whose husband and the father of their two sons, Matt Kell, died of terminal cancer on Christmas day. Wanting to be closer to her kids, Gina meets Jack, Danny and Charlotte Spehn, the children of handsome single father Michael Spehn (Warren Christie), whose wife, Christie, also died of cancer weeks after Matt.</p>

36 / 37 <p><em>Matchmaker Santa</em> stars Lacey Chabert as Melanie Hogan, a bakery owner who, since she was a little girl, wished to find true love like her parents. For the holidays, Melanie’s boyfriend, handsome CEO Justin (Thad Luckinbill), invites her to his family’s lakehouse upstate. But when she realizes, Melanie finds herself spending more time with Justin’s best friend and assistant, Dean (Adam Mayfield), who has been harboring a secret crush on her for years.</p>