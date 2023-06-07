Hallmark’s Andie MacDowell and 1923’s Helen Mirren Both Use This $15 Foundation For Flawless Skin
What do Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren have in common? Both primetime stars used the same affordable drugstore foundation to achieve stunning makeup looks at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The best news? The celebrity-favorite foundation is only $15 at Target.
L’Oréal Paris confirmed to Parade that Andie MacDowell – the former fashion model and current star of Hallmark’s The Way Home – used the brand’s Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For a pop of color, the 65-year-old actress layered on L’Oreal’s Infallible Matte Blush Powder, available at Amazon for just $12. MacDowell stepped out on the red carpet in a twinkling black dress with her iconic silver locks on full display.
Similarly, Helen Mirren, the award-winning actress and star of the Yellowstone spin-off 1923, used the TikTok-famous product to also get ready for Cannes. Celebrity makeup artist Kristina Vindic told InStyle in May 2023 that she used the budget-friendly L’Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation on Mirren to achieve the stunning pared-down look. On the red carpet, Mirren donned a breathtaking periwinkle gown with a spunky blue updo. The 77-year-old actress is also a spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris.
L’Oréal Paris Makeup Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation
The 24-hour liquid foundation provides medium-to-buildable full coverage that lasts all day. Better yet, the thin, breathable consistency gives a healthy-looking complexion that blends evenly with your skincare and makeup products. The foundation is even formulated with SPF 25 to protect your skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays. The cult-favorite product has 12,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon and more than 1,500 five-star reviews on Target.
“The best foundation I’ve ever used. Blends perfect with my mature skin. I’ve bought expensive foundation but this one beats it,” one Target shopper exclaimed. Another added: “Love the matte formula!! Can never go wrong with this. This foundation will forever be my go-to! Usually during winter I go one shade lighter and it’s always PERFECT.”
Shop More of Andie MacDowell’s Favorite Beauty Products on Target
MacDowell, who is also a spokesperson for L’Oréal Paris, recently shared beauty products she regularly turns to in an interview with CNN Underscored in January 2023. See some of the Hallmark star’s favorites below:
L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Cream
MacDowell also swears by L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Midnight Cream. At the 2023 Oscars, the actress attributed her glow to a moisturizer she’s been wearing “every day for the last 29 years.” She told CNN Underscored that the cream is especially hydrating. “I know people are always worried about fine lines, but that’s not my big thing,” she says. “I have very dry skin, so for me, it’s really about hydration. I use this cream to take off my makeup at night and it leaves my skin glowing, plump and dewy.”
L’Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear, Full Coverage, Waterproof Concealer
To complement the Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation, use it with L’Oréal Paris’ Infallible Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer. “I like this concealer because it doesn’t look cakey,” she said to CNN Underscored. “I just use a little concealer around my eyes and my nose, where it can get a little red.”
L’Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step In-Shower Toning Gloss
MacDowell has been vocal about her embracing her silver hair. One way she keeps her hair looking shiny and gorgeous is with L’Oréal Paris Le Color Gloss One Step In-Shower Toning Gloss. “I don’t like to call my hair gray,” MacDowell also said in the interview. “I tell people it’s silver — and this one-step toner you can use in the shower really helps bring out the silver strands and make them shine.”
