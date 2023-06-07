America’s Got Talent Winner Michael Grimm Hospitalized With Mystery Illness: ‘We Don’t Know What’s Wrong’

If you’ve heard the news about the Season 5 winner, you may have questions about what happened to Michael Grimm from America’s Got Talent and where his health is now. Grimm is the Season 5 winner of America’s Got Talent, NBC’s talent show competition series created by Simon Cowell. Since winning America’s Got Talent in 2010, Grimm, a singer-songwriter, has gone on to release four albums and open for artists like Stevie Nicks. Grimm returned to America’s Got Talent in 2020 for Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which brought together winners and finalists from across the Got Talent franchise — including international series like Britain’s Got Talent and Holland’s Got Talent — for an all-star competition. Grimm was eliminated in the preliminary round. But where is Grimm now? Read on for what happened to Michael Grimm from America’s Got Talent and what we know about his health. What happened to Michael Grimm from America’s Got Talent? What happened to Michael Grimm? In a video on his Instagram on June 6, 2023, Grimm’s wife, Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm, revealed that the America’s Got Talent Season 5 winner was hospitalized and in the ICU with a mysterious health condition that doctors have yet to diagnosis. “I know you all love Michael. While I want to protect his privacy and his request to not disclose anything, we’re kind of in a situation,” she said. “For those of you who have seen Michael in the last couple months, you may have noticed that he was struggling with his health a lot. Lacking energy and not being able to fulfill shows. We ended up taking him to the hospital, to the ER, to the doctors. Still couldn’t figure out what was going on with him.”

Lucie revealed that Michael’s health took a turn for the worse on Memorial Day 2023, and he was rushed to the ER, where he experienced physical tremors and started speaking gibberish. “On Memorial Day, it kind of took him over. He was looking increasingly sickly. All of sudden, he could barely walk, couldn’t lift his head, couldn’t respond right away to me when I would ask him things,” she said. “I rushed him to the ER because I thought something was wrong, like he was having a stroke. That wasn’t the case luckily. But I rushed him to the ER. They admitted him, but whatever was going on in his body from toxins I guess, they started going to his brain. He started talking gibberish. All of a sudden, physical tremors were setting in. His blood pressure was skyrocketing. He became really agitated with the medication that he was given, and they had to put him in the ICU.” She added, “We don’t know what’s wrong.”

Lucie explained that Michael had to be put on a ventilator and sedated so he wouldn’t have a stroke. “Michael has been in ICU all week. For the safety of his health, they had to put him on a ventilator and sedate him pretty heavily, so he wouldn’t stroke out. So he wouldn’t flatline,” she said. “It’s just been an entire week at the hospital. I’m emotionally and physically exhausted, so please pardon my emotional state.” She continued, “The good news is that the doctors were finally able to remove the ventilator today and he is breathing on his own. He’s doing good. However, due to the last week, his body went through a lot. They do have him sedated, so he doesn’t seize or flatline from the fluctuating blood pressure.” Lucie also told Michael’s followers how his doctors are trying to find what’s wrong with him given that his health condition is still undiagnosed. “Basically, the doctors are isolating individual systems and organs, and we are systematically working through it. There were some things. We’re clearing them out one by one. He is improving, so that’s good. It’s taking time,” she said.

She also assured fans that Michael is getting better but will need to undergo physical therapy and vocal cord surgery once he comes back to consciousness. “He has a phenomenal team of doctors and nurses who are just wonderful. They are taking really good care of him. I’m just asking everyone to be patient with me and him, as we navigate through this unfamiliar territory,” she said. “I’m trying to be here and navigate through the show schedule and keep everybody informed as much as I can, while still communicating with the doctors and keeping his best interests.”

She continued, “Michael will not only have to come back to full consciousness, which he’s not yet, he will also now have to undergo physical therapy because he’s been bedridden for over a week. He currently has no voice. He has to go undergo vocal cord repair from the time being on the ventilator. And get all his organs back up and all his muscles working again. Mentally, he needs to come back from this and and return to a state of health, so this may take a little time.”

Lucie, who is also Michael’s talent and booking manager, also announced that Michael will need to cancel his planned concerts in June and July 2023 due to his health. “Even though Michael may not like this because he’s a very private person, I do want to let you guys know because he is not going to be around for a little while,” she said. “You may have noticed that most of the shows for June have been cancelled. I haven’t cancelled anything else moving forward because I’m trying to be hopeful and see where he’s at. It’s a day-by-day process. You may see some cancellations coming in in July.”