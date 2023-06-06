Credit: Getty Images

Attention Grey’s Anatomy fans! If you thought you saw the last of Meredith Grey – think again. Is Meredith Grey coming back to Grey’s Anatomy? Keep reading to find out if Ellen Pompeo is returning for Season 20.

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s long-running medical drama that focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the show debuted in 2005 and has earned more than 38 Primetime Emmy nominations after almost two decades on the air. Ellen Pompeo played Dr. Meredith Grey, the surgical intern turned former chief of surgery, from the show’s inception until her exit in 2023. In 2022, Forbes named Pompeo as the highest-paid actress in a primetime drama and the eighth top-paid actress overall.

After 17 years as a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy, Deadline confirmed in August 2022 that Pompeo took a reduced role in the medical drama for Season 19 and signed on to only appear in eight episodes. “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons!” Pompeo wrote on Instagram in November 2022. “Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world.”

While the February 2023 mid-season premiere was her farewell episode, it wasn’t her last appearance in Season 19. “For the record, it’s not really my final,” Pompeo told Entertainment Tonight in February 2023. “It’s a little bit of a trick they’re playing on people.”

Pompeo exited the popular medical drama to star in an upcoming Hulu series titled The Orphan. In Variety’s Actors on Actors interview with Pompeo and her former Grey’s costar, Katherine Heigl, the actress revealed some details about her upcoming Hulu project. “We’re going to start the Hulu show in September, and the working title is The Orphan. That’s going to be a very interesting role to play. I haven’t played another character in 18 years. That’s crazy — crazy town, crazy town,” she said.

In Pompeo’s Actors on Actors interview, the Grey’s Anatomy star also revealed whether she is coming back to Grey’s Anatomy in Season 20. Keep reading to learn what she said.

Is Meredith Grey coming back to Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 ?

Is Meredith Grey coming back to Grey’s Anatomy Season 20? The answer is most likely yes. Ellen Pompeo said that she will try to make some appearances in Grey’s Anatomy Season 20. “I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time,” Pompeo told Heigl in their Actors on Actors interview. “It’s not a complete goodbye. And I think we’ve got an interesting story to tell,” the actress added.

We last saw Meredith in the Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 finale, which aired on Thursday, May 18, 2023. In the two-part finale, Meredith is deep in the trenches trying to find a cure for Alzheimer’s. “Actually, the storyline is very cool. There’s a lot of real research that’s changing very rapidly about Alzheimer’s disease and about what they believe is the cause of Alzheimer’s disease. It’s pretty controversial. So Meredith’s character left to go to Boston because her daughter needed to go to a special school,” Pompeo told Heigl. In the last episode, Meredith also presented the coveted Catherine Fox Award to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and patched things up with her boyfriend Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman).

Pompeo also said in the Variety segment that one of her biggest frustrations is the “Nick and Meredith of it all.” “Somehow, Meredith can’t figure out how to make a relationship work, still, after all this time. I felt so happy to be able to step away, and I felt like I accomplished something incredible,” she explained. The actress also revealed that she’s okay with letting Meredith go. “I’ve been on the show so long, I’m happy to let that go. We’re past that point. I think it’s OK for Meredith to stop making bad decisions.”

Watch the entire Actors on Actors interview with Ellen Pompeo and Katherine Heigl below:

Grey’s Anatomy is available to stream on Hulu.

