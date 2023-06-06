Credit: Getty Images

Chicago Fire and the rest of the One Chicago shows are officially on summer vacation. But with the ongoing WGA strike – and a potential actors strike looming – you might be wondering how shows like Chicago Fire could be affected by the writers and actors guild strikes. Here’s everything that we know.

The 2023 writers strike began on May 2, 2023, after six weeks of failed negotiations between the WGA and the trade group Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The demands requested by the WGA include better compensation for TV shows and movies, especially for those projects on streaming platforms, as well as minimum staffing requirements. There is also a section requesting that the AMPTP regulate the use of AI for writing and rewriting any sources.

The WGA strike has entered its second month of picketing – and a slew of TV shows are already reaping the consequences. The networks’ late-night shows are still dark, and writers rooms are being halted for primetime shows on the Fall 2023 schedule. For example, the writers room for the third season of ABC’s Abbott Elementary is stalled. The show’s writer, Brittani Nichols, told Democracy Now that the strike could impact the number of episodes they can air for the upcoming season. “We are a show that writes while we air,” Nichols said. “If this strike goes on for a significant period of time, our show will not come out on time and that could change the amount of episodes which I’m sure people will be very upset about.”

On June 5, 2023, the New York Times reported that members of the SAG-AFTRA union, which represents more than 160,000 film and television actors, voted to authorize a strike if upcoming contract talks with AMPTP fail by June 30, 2023. The actors have similar concerns as the WGA, including higher wages, increased residual payments for their work (specifically on streaming services), and restrictions on AI technology. The negotiations between the two groups are expected to start on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said in a statement that “we are approaching these negotiations with the goal of achieving a new agreement that is beneficial to SAG-AFTRA members and the industry overall.”

How will Chicago Fire be affected by writers, actors guild strikes?

How will Chicago Fire be affected by the writers, actors guild strikes? It’s very likely that the Fall 2023 season premiere dates of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med will be delayed. Additionally, the upcoming seasons could be cut short due to decreased production times. (When the WGA went on strike from November 2007 to February 2008, shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, Scrubs, Friday Night Lights and more all experienced episode cuts as a result, according to Movie Web.)

Last year, the Chicago dramas started filming in July 2022 to keep on pace for a September 21, 2022, season premiere. One Chicago Center reported that production typically begins around the two-month mark before an episode airs (then, future episodes are written during the actual season). If the writers strike is still happening as of July 2023, then the Chicago shows will likely have to push back production and/or reduce their episode count.

It’s unknown how much writing has been done already for the forthcoming Chicago seasons. (In previous years, co-creator Derek Haas – who exited as co-showrunner of Chicago Fire after Season 11 – shared photos from the writers room in the month of June.) Co-creator Michael Brandt has voiced support for the WGA strike on his Twitter page. Brandt responded to a tweet by Deadline promoting its podcast, Strike Talk With Billy Ray and Todd Garner. “Great job guys. Means a lot to those inside the biz and real information and facts are important here,” the co-creator wrote. NBC, Brandt and Chicago Fire showrunner Andrea Newman have not publicly commented about how the drama will be impacted this fall.

On May 17, 2023, 14 East Magazine reported that WGA members behind Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med picketed outside the NBC Tower in Chicago, Illinois. The reporter covering the story tweeted that strikers were chanting, “Get up, get down, Chicago is a union town.” Charles Andrew Gardner, the president of the local SAG-AFTRA in Chicago (who also acted in an episode of Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med, according to his IMBb page), told the magazine that the actor’s union (which authorized its own strike in June 2023), came to picket in solidarity. “We’re one industry, we’re one organization, even though we represent different sections of the organization, of the industry. If we don’t stand in solidarity, then it’s easier for all of us to fall apart,” said Gardner.

NBC revealed its 2023-2024 broadcast lineup in May 2023, which includes season renewals for all three One Chicago shows. NBCUniversal’s president of program planning Jeff Bader told IndieWire that the schedule was not impacted by the WGA strike. “The schedule was actually done before we knew whether or not the strike was going to happen,” the executive told our sister site, calling it “the exact same schedule” that NBC would have unveiled if the WGA and AMPTP came to a deal.

Only time will tell how much the One Chicago shows will be impacted by the current 2023 WGA strike. Also, if the actors guild negotiations also go south on June 30 and actors refuse to work as well, it could cause even more delays to NBC’s fall primetime roster. We will keep you updated with the latest news.

Chicago Fire is available to stream on Peacock.

