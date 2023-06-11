Credit: Paramount TV screenshot

June 5 was no ordinary day for Kelly Reilly; it marked her wedding anniversary. In honor of the occasion, the Yellowstone leading lady sent a heartfelt message to her husband, financier Kyle Baugher.

“We were married in Somerset, England, surrounded by the countryside I love,” she began. “This morning, exactly 11 years later in Utah with you, surrounded by rock, wild desert flowers and Navajo willows.”

Reilly concluded by throwing to Mary Oliver’s beautiful poem, which you can read in the last slides of her Instagram post. “Thank you, thank you,” Reilly told her better half.

Reel Vs. Real

On the Paramount Network hit, the actress’ fiery alter ego, Beth Dutton, tied the knot with ranch foreman Rip Wheeler back in Season 4. As the drama’s fifth and final season broke for its winter hiatus, Beth was left to worry that treacherous brother Jamie would put both her husband and father behind bars by revealing to the authorities the location of “the train station” (where all the literal bodies are buried).

When the series returns with its last episodes in November, there remain questions galore to be answered. (Our sister site TVLine has handily compiled a list.) Perhaps foremost among them is, who will live to potentially turn up in co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s next spinoff of the show?

You’ll recall that in the winter finale, Beth and dad John were ready to have Jamie rubbed out. At the same time, Jamie and lovergirl Sarah were plotting to have Beth and John murdered!

