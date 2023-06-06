Bold & Beautiful, Young & Restless, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital Could *All* Go Dark After the Actors’ Union Authorizes a Strike
What, you might ask, could be worse than a writers’ strike? Since non-union or fi-core scribes might continue to pump out scripts, thereby at least keeping the soaps on the air, the answer is an actors’ strike.
On June 5, SAG-AFTRA, the union that represents TV and movie performers, announced that its members had voted to authorize a strike with a whopping 97.91 percent in favor. Mind you, that does not mean that a strike is happening. SAG-AFTRA won’t even begin to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers until later this week. And SAG-AFTRA’s contract doesn’t expire until the end of the month. So all the vote means, for now, is that if a deal isn’t struck, the actors will strike.
And while The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital and Days of Our Lives could continue to air new episodes indefinitely with their regular writers picketing, there’s no way that they could do so without their casts. (Well, maybe Days of Our Lives, which tapes what seems like years in advance.)
Writers, whose strike is now in its second month, are asking producers for, among other things, increased residuals on streaming content, an end to “mini rooms” that greatly reduce the number of writers working on a project and restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA is looking for many of the same concessions. The last time that the shows were shut down was in 2020, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
