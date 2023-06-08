Credit: John Paschal/JPI

From fans to co-stars, the entire soap world mourned the news that the Guiding Light, The Doctors and As the World Turns star Elizabeth Hubbard died just a few months ago. Cancer can be a difficult way to go, but we could only hope that the woman who brought us such joy as Lucinda Walsh’s portrayer found some peace in her final days.

That peace, though, sadly proved all too elusive for Hubbard and her loved ones as her son, Jeremy Bennett, told NBC Connecticut. The duo invited the news organization into their home just ten days before she passed away of colon cancer on April 8, 2023, at the age of 89. It was not, unfortunately, a happy visit.

Bennett explained in the interview that they’d been battling with his mother’s insurance company to get access to the long-term care funds Hubbard had thought she’d paid thousands of dollars into to receive. The insurance company, however, stubbornly refused to help out, saying they’d only receive the money after an initial period of 90 days had passed. What they, callously, called an “elimination period.”

Credit: CBS /Courtesy of the Everett Collection

Hubbard, however, passed away after 85 days — just five days short of the waiting period. The insurance company never paid a dime to help cover her care costs, considering it “short-term” care and not eligible for the plan she thought she’d been paying for.

“You’re trying to be strong,” Bennett told NBC, “while someone is, you know, taking this final journey… and this policy that I thought was going to help us has basically been hindering us.”

You can see the final interview below, though NBC Connecticut compassionately blurred out Hubbard as her son made clear he always wanted folks to remember her as the vibrant, daytime tour de force.

In the end, Bennett noted that he wasn’t talking the news because he and his mom expected “special treatment at all. We’re not expecting that. But if there’s a way we can actually show the rest of Connecticut residents, people in America, that this happens to everybody. And that this indecision and the not knowing what’s going on is enough to literally… put you in the grave.”

It’s a frustrating, heartbreaking story about unnecessary difficulties at the end of Hubbard’s life. Still, the actress didn’t leave without thinking of the fans who’d supported her for decades. Bennett told NBC that she wanted to let her “darlings” know that she’d see them all on the other side.

Of that, we have no doubt.

