Does Zeke Come Back to Life in Manifest? The Twist Ending Reveals His True Fate

Credit: Courtesy of Peter Kramer/Netflix

After watching the final episodes of Manifest, you might have questions about the fate of your favorite characters, including Zeke. Does Zeke come back to life in Manifest? Keep reading to learn what happened to Matt Long’s character in Season 4, Part 2. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

Manifest is the Netflix supernatural drama series that follows the passengers and crew members on Montego Air Flight 828 who suddenly reappeared after being presumed dead for five and a half years. Created by Jeff Rake, the show debuted in September 2018 and ran on NBC for three seasons before it was cancelled by the network in 2021. Ten weeks later, Netflix picked up Manifest for a fourth and final season. The streamer revealed that the new season will consist of 20 episodes in two parts. The first part was released on November 4, 2022, followed by the second part on June 2, 2023.

More: Why Is Manifest Cancelled? The Real Reason NBC Ended The Drama Later Revived By Netflix

On Manifest, Matt Long debuted as Ezekiel “Zeke” James Landon in Season 1, Episode 12, “Vanishing Point.” Although Zeke wasn’t one of the passengers on the ill-fated Flight 828, he played a crucial role in helping solve some of the mysteries of Flight 828. He also got married to Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) and helped save Cal Stone’s life on numerous occasions. But his character faced a devastating ending in the midseason finale of Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest. When Zeke realized Cal was the only person who can save the world, he used his empathic abilities to absorb Cal’s deathly cancer – sacrificing his own life in the process.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum in November 2022, Long spoke about Zeke’s death and what he’ll miss most about playing the beloved character. “I’m so invested in [Manifest], and I desperately wanted to finish telling the story,” he told the site. “I love my character so much, and to miss a moment of playing him would have broken my heart.” After Netflix picked up the show for a fourth season, the actor said he had lunch with the sci-fi show’s creator, Jeff Rake, who told him about Zeke’s fate in Season 4. “He sat me down and told me everything,” Long recalled. “He told me about the [series] finale. He also told me that Zeke was going to give his life to save Cal, and therefore, hopefully, save the lifeboat and everyone on planet Earth. That was hard to hear, but also I loved the way it was going to go down.”

So, does Zeke come back to life in Manifest Season 4, Part 2, and does Matt Long return? We have the answer below.

Does Zeke come back to life in Manifest Season 4, Part 2?

Does Zeke come back to life in Manifest Season 4, Part 2? Zeke comes back in two different forms in Season 4, Part 2. At first, Zeke lives on through Michaela’s consciousness when comforts her while she is grieving his death. He appears before Michaela as a previous version of himself from inside the glow. He tells her that he’s in the “divine consciousness” which has infinite space and time.

If you remember back in Season 1, Zeke went hiking in the same area where his sister drowned a year earlier. When a storm rolled in, he sought shelter inside a cave and the one thing that helped him survive was a photo of Michaela from a magazine article of the missing Flight 828 passengers. After the storm passed, he heard a Calling telling him to “find her.” He eventually found Michaela and Cal who were led to a cabin by similar Callings. It was there that Zeke learned that it had been a year since he went hiking. The two later fell in love and marry days before his death date, which he eventually survived.

Flash forward to the present day, Zeke was speaking to Michaela from the 2018 version of himself still inside the cave. He had access to the Divine Consciousness’s glow where he could see the future and the past. At the very end of Season 4, Part 2, when Flight 828 safely lands back into the past, we see Zeke alive and well in the alternate timeline as a taxi driver at the airport. Michaela hops into his taxi, and although Zeke doesn’t know who she is, the two share an instant connection.

Long teased the series finale of Manifest on his Instagram. “It’s almost here. Series finale of Manifest coming June 2 only on @netflix #manifest #manifestonnetflix,” he wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Long (@realmattlong)

Manifest is available to stream on Netflix.