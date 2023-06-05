Credit: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

If you’ve started the final season on Netflix, you may be wondering if Drea is pregnant in Manifest Season 4, Part 2 and if she ends up with Jared.

Manifest is Netflix‘s supernatural drama series following passengers and crew members of a commercial airline who suddenly reappeared after being presumed dead for five and a half years. Manifest premiered on NBC in 2018. The series ran for three seasons on the network until it was cancelled in 2021. It was revived and picked up for a fourth and final season by Netflix, which was released in May 2023.

Ellen Tamaki plays Drea Mikami, the partner of New York Police Department detective and protagonist, Michaela “Mick” Stone. Drea is also in a love triangle with Michaela and her ex-fiance and fellow NYPD detective, Jared Vasquez.

With the series finale of Manifest now on Netflix, it’s understandable that the show will throw a twist or two before its end. So is Drea pregnant in Manifest Season 4, Part 2? Read on for what happens to her and Jared.

Is Drea pregnant in Manifest Season 4, Part 2?

Is Drea pregnant in Manifest Season 4, Part 2? The answer is yes. In the 2024 timeline in Manifest Season 4, Part 2, Jared breaks up with Drea and reunites with Michaela. However, after Michaela learns that Drea is pregnant with Jared’s baby, she ends her relationship with Jared and encourages him to pursue a family with Drea instead.

“I think it’s the ultimate form of love: to let something go because you know that they deserve better or want something different,” Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Michaela, told Tudum in June 2023. “It really just showed how much she does love him and how much he loves her that he knows that she wants something different. So it was super sad, the scene in the tent where she says, ‘Go be with Drea.’”

When Michael returns to the 2013 timeline, she also declines Jared’s proposal based on what she knows about him and Drea in the future. “It was heartbreaking, because there was no, ‘Oh, maybe in the next season, they’ll come back,’ ” Roxburgh said. “That was it. It was done. But then at the same time, when she gets in the cab with Zeke, it just felt so right. So it was bittersweet.”

Do Jared and Drea end up together in Manifest?

Do Jared and Drea end up together in Manifest? The answer is unclear. In the 2024 timeline in Manifest Season 4, Part 2, Drea goes into labor and gives birth to her and Jared’s child, a daughter named Hope. Manifest doesn’t show what happened to their relationship in 2024, and when the series jumps back to 2013, neither Jared nor Drea have any memories of their relationship. (Only passengers from Flight 828 remember the 2024 timeline.) Still, Jared and Drea do have a flirty moment at the airport in 2013, which hints that they also end up together in the original timeline. “I think they did a beautiful job finishing it off,” J.R. Ramirez, who plays Jared, told Tudum.

In the same interview, Roxburgh revealed that she thought Michaela, who ended up with Zeke, and Jared would be “endgame.” “When we first started the show, I kind of thought Michaela and Jared were endgame,” Roxburgh said. “I think there was even a few moments where [series creator] Jeff [Rake] might have mentioned that they were endgame, too. I’m not sure where along the road that changed or maybe he always had that in his mind.”

She continued, “It was interesting when the plot twist came for me, that she winds up with Zeke. I think it makes complete sense that she does. From day one, there’s been so many Jared-Michaela fans that I think everyone thought it was going that way. And then when it didn’t, it was a beautiful, beautiful change.”

As viewers know, Zeke died at the end of Manifest Season 4, Part 1. He came back in the Season 4, Part 2 finale — which sees him as a cab driver — when the 2013 timeline is reset. “I think the fans are gonna be overjoyed and not expect that moment at the end in the cab, because it was planted [so long ago],” Long told Tudum.

In the scene, Michaela gets into Zeke’s cab by telling another customer that she’s the driver’s wife. Though Zeke doesn’t know her and Michaela doesn’t tell him about their relationship, he plays along and senses they have a past. “He doesn’t know this woman,” Long said. “She knows all that she has known through the whole show, but he has no clue who she is. And he’s in 2013, living his life.”

Roxburgh added, “I hope that she doesn’t come across like a complete lunatic! I mean, if someone walked into my life like that, I’d be like, ‘Oh, God, get away from me. You’re crazy.’ So honestly, I just hope that he buys it and doesn’t think she’s nuts.” Long also continued of Michaela and Zeke’s ending, “I think that they’re gonna be astounded. I hope that it really touches them, because when I read it, when Jeff told me about it, I was moved to tears.”

Roxburgh also told TV Insider in June 2023 that she didn’t know how Manifest would end until she arrived on set for the finale. “We actually didn’t find out until we were shooting it because just the way that we were shooting it and the scheduling and everything, we didn’t get the script until we had already done, I think, two scenes of it,” she said. “So we were all like, where does this tie in? What happens? And I think Jeff [Rake] wanted to give that to us as a gift at the end as well. just a nice surprise for all the cast in how we ended.”

She continued, “To be in Jeff’s shoes as far as ending a show with so much mythology and so many twists and turns, the pressure to end that in a specific way was probably immense. So I think that the way he ended it was really poetic. I thought that he did a really good job of keeping it mythological but also making it emotional and just familial.”

She also called Michaela and Zeke’s reunion the “hardest scene” to film from the finale. “Weirdly, that was the hardest scene to film because I was like, ‘How do I not come across a complete creeper in getting in this man’s taxi and yet do the scene in a way that makes it still romantic and whatever?'” she said.

As for if Zeke will believe what Michaela tells him about their relationship, Roxburgh told TV Insider: “I weirdly feel like he’s got nothing left to lose at this point. So he’s like, ‘If there’s some stranger getting in my taxi telling me that everything’s going to be OK, I’m going to take it.’ … They’ll still have to overcome the same emotional challenges, but definitely not the same mythological, sci-fi challenges. I think that Michaela knows how to handle him as well, and she’s got that history even though he doesn’t, so I think they’ll be OK.”

She also explained that, though Michaela and Jared don’t end up together, they’ll continue to be in each other’s lives. “I also don’t think that they have let go of each other,” she said. “I think that second chunk of this last 10 kind of explained that no matter what they go through, they’re always going to love and have each other’s backs. So I think romantically she knows that she’s not the right fit for him as far as children and all that stuff go, but the love is not lost. And I like the way that they end it for that reason.”

She also confirmed that Michaela will remain friends with Drea despite her friend’s relationship with her ex. “So she won really again, she got her friend and she got Jared, but just in a different capacity,” Roxburgh said. “But yeah, I really like Drea-Michaela friendship, too, because Michaela’s lost a few friends along the way. She accidentally killed her first friend, and then the second one, Lourdes [Victoria Cartagena], didn’t love her in the end. So I think the fact that she was able to maintain, despite everything, the friendship with Drea is fantastic, even though Drea has no idea.” Roxburgh continued, “Really every single character really became a big family in the end, which was really cool.”

Manifest is available to stream on Netflix.

For more on primetime shows, check out our photo gallery on the best nighttime soaps ranked.