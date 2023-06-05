Credit: Courtesy of Peter Kramer/Netflix

Manifest is back! The final 10 episodes of Season 4 are now available to stream on Netflix – and you don’t want to miss them. What are the new episodes of Manifest? See the exact episode that Season 4, Part 2 starts below.

Manifest is the Netflix supernatural drama series that follows the passengers and crew members on Montego Air Flight 828 who suddenly reappeared after being presumed dead for five and a half years. Created by Jeff Rake, the show debuted in September 2018 and ran on NBC for three seasons before it was cancelled by the network in 2021. Our sister site Deadline reported that the decision came just hours before the options of the cast were set to expire and as strong viewership numbers from Netflix came roaring in (Manifest was the No. 1 show on Netflix U.S. at that time). Although the ratings for the drama were decent when the show first premiered on NBC, they steadily declined each year.

The show’s creator said he was “devastated” by NBC’s decision to not renew Manifest. “I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home,” Rake wrote in a tweet. As a result, the Manifest actors and the show’s fans participated in a #SaveManifest social media campaign, which helped keep the show at the top of Netflix. Deadline reported that during the online movement, Manifest Season 1 and Season 2 viewership kept surging on Netflix in the United States.

Ten weeks later, Netflix picked up Manifest for a fourth and final season. The streamer revealed that the new season will consist of 20 episodes in two parts. The first part was released on November 4, 2022, followed by the second part on June 2, 2023. For more information on Season 4, Part 2 of Manifest, keep reading for all the details on the latest episodes that concluded the series.

What are the new episodes of Manifest ?

What are the new episodes of Manifest? Manifest Season 4, Part 2 premiered on Netflix on June 2, 2023. The second part of the show’s last season starts with Season 4, Episode 11. The final 10 episodes dropped simultaneously on Netflix on June 2. Luckily for fans, you don’t have to wait a week for new episodes. You watch the final episodes as fast – or as slow – as you want to reach the much-anticipated ending of the series.

Rake said that although he didn’t get his full six-season ending, he still called the conclusion of Season 4 a “happy ending.” “Twenty episodes turned out to be plenty for us to tell our complete story… We’re telling the same story we were always planning to tell. It’s just a little more concise, a little more packed. Each episode is a little bit more packed with information, which I think is a win for the audience. It just makes each episode more dense with excitement and action and relationship stories and mythology,” he told Deadline in November 2022 after Part 1 came out. The creator also added why he decided to jump the characters two years in the future. “We wondered, how horrific would it be if two years later if [Ben] still hadn’t found that child? We went for it because it gave us the great advantage of pushing us much closer to the death date, which raises our stakes enormously. And yet at the same time, imagine if on top of your wife being killed, it’s two years later and you still haven’t found your child. What a nightmare.”

Actor Josh Dallas, who played Manifest’s Ben Stone, told PEOPLE in June 2023 that he wanted to stay in the dark about the finale until the very end. “I didn’t want to know because I wanted to discover it along the way,” he said. “So I was super excited to get that last script and read it, and sad all at the same time. There was a lot of different emotions happening all at once.” The actor also recalled the emotional final table read with his costars. “I was a mess… I was crying through the whole thing. Not only was I emotional about what was going on in the scenes with the characters and saying goodbye to them, but saying goodbye to my fellow castmates and crew. Those things are always super bittersweet, especially when you’re with a group of people that you love and respect.”

Melissa Roxburgh, who portrayed Michaela Stone on the Netflix drama, told TV Line in June 2023 that she feels good about the show’s conclusion. “I think everything was supposed to end the way it was. Even if people are upset with certain things, it’s like, that’s life. Things don’t always work out the way we thought they’d work out, but sometimes they’re better,” she said in the interview. “I think they really did a good job of showing that. Some of it’s not what we expected, but some of it’s better.” In addition to Dallas and Roxburgh, Manifest also stars, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

Manifest is available to stream on Netflix.

