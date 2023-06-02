Credit: Getty Images

Viewers were devastated when NBC cancelled Manifest after Season 3. Thanks to a fan-led social media campaign and strong streaming numbers, Netflix saved the missing plane drama so it could live to see another season. Why is Manifest cancelled? We have the answer below.

Manifest, the NBC-turned-Netflix supernatural drama series, follows the passenger and crew members on Montego Air Flight 828 who suddenly reappeared after being presumed dead for five and a half years. Created by Jeff Rake, the show premiered in September 2018 and was sold to NBC with a six-season plan. The series ran for three seasons on NBC until it was cancelled in 2021. It was revived and picked up for a fourth and final season by Netflix. Manifest stars Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actress Melissa Roxburgh, who played Michaela Stone on Manifest, said she was gearing up to hear the cancellation news during the height of the pandemic when stress was at an all-time high. “It had been really quiet at NBC, so we were gearing up for it,” she said. “There were a good two to three months of emotional downs when we knew we were getting canceled but hadn’t gotten the official word.”

Then, Roxburg said that she turned on Netflix and saw Manifest, including the show’s entire back catalog, in the top 10. “I texted [showrunner] Jeff Rake and told him to turn on his TV,” she told THR. “We were both like, where did this come from? We just couldn’t believe it,” the actress recalled. “Once Netflix came into the picture, there was another month’s worth of ups and downs because we didn’t know what that exactly meant or what it would look like.”

Actor Josh Dallas, who plays Manifest’s Ben Stone, told PEOPLE in June 2023 that Netflix’s renewal of the series was “incredible.” “We thought we were going to have to say goodbye to those characters. We all felt super disappointed by the idea that we weren’t able to finish the story of these people, with everything that they’d gone through,” he explained. “So the fact that Netflix came in and saw something there, and of course, we found an even bigger audience once we got to Netflix, it was just icing on the cake.”

The Season 3 finale of Manifest ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, so fans were left wondering what would happen to their favorite characters when NBC axed the show. So, why is Manifest cancelled? Keep reading to find out.

Why is Manifest cancelled?

Why is Manifest cancelled? In June 2021, Deadline reported that NBC decided not to renew the drama series for a fourth season. Our sister site said that the decision came down to the wire, just hours before the options of the cast were set to expire and as strong viewership numbers from Netflix came roaring in (it was the No. 1 show on Netflix U.S. at that time). Although the ratings for the drama were decent when the show debuted on NBC, they steadily declined each year; viewership also declined in Season 3.

Rake said that he was “devastated” by NBC’s decision to not renew Manifest. “I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home,” the show’s creator wrote in a tweet. As a result, the Manifest actors and the show’s fans participated in a #SaveManifest social media campaign, which helped keep the show at the top of Netflix. Deadline reported that during the online movement, Manifest Season 1 and Season 2 viewership kept surging on Netflix in the United States.

My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

In August 2021, 10 weeks after NBC cancelled the drama, Netflix announced that it had picked up Manifest for a fourth and final season. Netflix said that the new season will consist of 20 episodes; the first part was released on November 4, 2022, followed by the second part on June 2, 2023. “Since its premiere on Netflix in June, Manifest has proven very popular with our members. Jeff Rake and his team have crafted a beguiling mystery that has viewers around the world on the edge of their seats and believing again in second chances, and we’re thrilled that they will bring fans some closure with this final super-sized season,” said Bela Bajaria, head of globe TV, Netflix, in a statement, according to Variety.

Rake expressed his appreciation for Netflix and Warner Bros. for giving Manifest another chance. “What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime. Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life,” the creator said in a statement. “That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this.”

Manifest is available to stream on Netflix.

