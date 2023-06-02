Credit: Hallmark Media/Marcel Williams

Christmas is coming early this year — and we mean extra early! Because while we’ve all grown accustomed to the holiday extravaganza that is Christmas In July over on Hallmark (we know, it’s been around for ages, but the venerated feel-good channel is celebrating its 11th year of the unofficial holiday), this year the Christmas fare is starting in June!

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is kicking things off with Merry Movie Week from June 25 to June 30 — which is actually starting on Friday June 23 with a full weekend of holiday favorites. Because just like in the winter, folks can’t get enough Christmas!

Then the fun switches over to the Hallmark Channel on July 1st with holiday movies running from 10 am to 10 pm with four days of fan-favorite that viewers can vote on in weekly polls on the Hallmark Movie Checklist app. Then fans get two new soon-to-be holiday favorites premiering with A Royal Christmas Crush and The Christmas Reboot.

Credit: ©2022 Hallmark Media/Geoff Neufeldt

The first debuts on Saturday, July 8 at 8pm with Katie Cassidy staring as Ava, a woman who tackles “the opportunity of a lifetime to work at the Royal Ice Hotel which leads her to a surprise whirlwind romance with the most important guest of all, the Royal Prince,” played by Stephen Huszar. Hence, of course the royal crush!

The Christmas Reboot, meanwhile, will be debuting the following Saturday, July 15 at 8 pm, with Vanessa Lengies playing a woman who makes a Christmas wish to get the success she’s always dreamed of. If only she got to keep her husband, played by Corey Sevier! Now, she’s got to race to win him back before Christmas Eve!

In other words, crank up that AC and break out the mittens because it’s time to cool down with a little Hallmark holiday magic!

