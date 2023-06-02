Credit: Getty Images

Actress Lacey Chabert has appeared in more than 30 Hallmark movies over the last decade. But to the actress’ family, Lacey is just known as Mom. Who are Lacey Chabert’s children? Keep reading to see how many kids she has and how old they are now.

Chabert has appeared in dozens Hallmark films since 2010, from Elevator Girl and Christmas Melody to Christmas at Castle Hart. In 2019, Chabert starred in the first installment of the Crossword Mysteries series, A Puzzle To Die For, alongside Brennan Elliott on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel. The series is composed of five movies that premiered from 2019 to 2021. “I’m really proud of the five movies and I love where they’ve taken the characters, finally solving the murder and having a romantic ending,” Chabert said in August 2022 during a panel at Christmas Con in Pasadena, California, according to PEOPLE. She’ll reunite with her former Hallmark costar Will Kemp in the new film, Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango, which premieres on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

When several actors, including Cadence Cameron Bure, left the Hallmark channel in 2022 to go the Great American Family Network, a more conservative family channel, Chabert voiced her approval for Hallmark and the changes it was making. “Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas. And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer,” the actress told Vulture in December 2022. “That’s always my mission. I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon.”

The actress got her start as a child actor on Broadway. She played Cosette in Les Misérables before joining the FOX drama, Party of Five, as Claudia Salinger. She also voiced Eliza Thornberry in Nickelodeon’s 90’s cartoon The Wild Thornberrys. In her teen years, she’s best known for portraying Gretchen Wieners in the widely successful teen drama, Mean Girls.

On December 22, 2013, Chabert married her longtime boyfriend, David Nehdar, in Los Angeles. “I’m starting off 2014 as a Mrs!” Chabert wrote in a Twitter post on January 3, 2014. “Over the holidays, my best friend & love of my life…we became husband & wife! #soblessed #love.” Celebrities in attendance included Kaley Cuoco and her sister, Briana Cuoco, Amy Davidson and Ali Fedotowsky.

I’m starting off 2014 as a Mrs! Over the holidays, my best friend & love of my life…we became husband & wife! #soblessed #love — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) January 3, 2014

She kept the ceremony under wraps but opened up to PEOPLE six months later to talk about her nuptials. “I didn’t want it to feel like an event… I wanted it to be personal. He’s not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible,” she told the site. Chabert described her wedding day as “perfect chaos.” “I was in the middle of shooting a movie, and we planned the entire thing in about six weeks. The caterer quit two days before, my sisters’ dresses didn’t arrive and one of my shoes broke – crazy stuff like that. It was just nuts, but it was perfect at the same time,” she added.

Who are Lacey Chabert’s children? Below, learn how many kids the Crossword Mysteries star has with her husband, David Nehdar.

Julia Mimi Bella

Birthday: September 1, 2016 (Age 6)

Chabert and Nehdar welcomed their only child, daughter Julia Mimi Bella, on September 1, 2016. One week after her daughter’s birth, the actress shared a photo of her newborn on Instagram. “And then my soul saw you and it kind of went, ‘Oh, there you are. I’ve been looking for you.'” #TBT to the best day of my life. One week ago I became a mom to this precious angel. Julia Mimi Bella. Julia, you are my heart’s deepest dream come true. I love you more than I could ever say. Welcome to this big beautiful world sweet girl!,” Chabert wrote in the sweet post.

For Julia’s sixth birthday, Chabert threw her daughter a “French Kitty” themed birthday party, and the Hallmark actress said that she ordered “everything Paris and Kitty themed I could find.” She added later in the caption: “The best part of the day was seeing everyone together having a good time. It had been a while since we’d had a big party and we enjoyed making up for lost time. Lots of good memories were made.” Read the full post below:

More recently, on Mother’s Day, Chabert posted a sweet tribute to her daughter on Instagram. “I thank God every day for the blessing of being Julia’s mom. She fills my heart with joy! Happy Mother’s Day. I know today can also be painful for many reasons. I’m sending love to everyone,” she wrote in the May 14, 2023, post. Chabert has chosen to keep her daughter’s face private on social media. Instead, she poses her daughter so her back is turned or puts a heart emoji over Julia’s face to maintain her privacy.

The actress gushed about being a mom to PEOPLE in March 2019. “My daughter is my No. 1 priority… I’m lucky and incredibly fortunate that my family is able to travel with me most of the time,” she told the magazine. “This is my first time being a mom and I’m figuring out as I go. But Julia is the light of my life. I’m very thankful that I’m also able to continue working. I hope to set that example for her to let her know that you can do it all, but with a lot of help and support!” she said.

