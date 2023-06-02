Credit: Getty Images

A real-life Shondaland romance is in the works! Are Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre dating from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19? The pair were spotted kissing while on a romantic getaway in Lake Como, Italy. Here’s everything we know about the suspected new couple.

Grey’s Anatomy, ABC’s longest-running medical drama, focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. McKidd currently plays Dr. Owen Hunt, the Head of Trauma and former Chief of Surgery at Grey Sloan. He’s acted in the long-running medical series, created by Shonda Rhimes, since 2008.

In 2018, Grey’s Anatomy launched its second spin-off (following Private Practice) called Station 19. The series highlights the firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 in Seattle, Washington. Savre portrays firefighter Maya Bishop on Station 19, the former captain and current lieutenant of Station 19. Bishop’s frequently acted alongside McKidd in the multiple crossover episodes that have occurred between the two shows over the years.

So, are Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre dating? See the spicy new photos from their Italian vacation that confirm the new Grey’s Anatomy romance below.

Are Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre dating from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 ?

Are Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre dating from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19? The pair has yet to confirm whether they are officially together, but their recent public outing in Italy packed a lot of PDA – so we wouldn’t be surprised if the two are dating.

The 49-year-old actor and the 34-year-old actress were photographed smooching in northern Italy on May 31, 2023. PEOPLE and The Daily Mail shared multiple photos of the steamy interaction, which included Savre and McKidd kissing on a dock after taking a dip in Lake Como. Savre was wearing a cheeky peach-colored string bikini and Mckidd was sporting dark camouflage boardshorts. The pair were also spotted hugging and exchanging kisses while walking around the village of Bellagio which sits on Lake Como.

The new romance comes after McKidd and his former wife, Arielle Goldrath McKidd, divorced in December 2022. His ex-wife initially filed the divorce papers and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their separation, PEOPLE reported at the time. Goldrath requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children, Aiden (age 5) and Nava (age 3). Before McKidd tied the knot to Goldrath in 2017, the actor was married to Jane Parker for 18 years from 1999 to 2017; they also share two children together, Iona (age 21) and Joseph (age 23).

“I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you. A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship,” McKidd wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, according to PEOPLE. “We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

The actor continued: “Arielle is an incredible mother to Aiden and Nava. She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other. We have been able to redefine our lives and love for each other in a beautiful way. It’s not been easy and has taken significant work and self-examination. It has all been worth it to get to where we are now: a deep and honest relationship as parents and real friends with an amazing shared history, beautiful children and family.”

Meanwhile, Savre previously dated Blackhawks hockey analytics/video analyst Andrew Contis. The couple even purchased a three-bedroom home in Chicago before she booked the role as Maya Bishop in Station 19. In April 2018, Savre told the Chicago Tribune that she and Contis grew up together in the same area of California and had been dating for four years, with much of it being long distance. Based on post Savre’s shared on her Facebook page in May 2020, her and Contis split in March 2019.

“Last March, I went through an absolutely awful breakup. One day, I decided to get in the car and drive. I ended up in San Francisco. While looking for a distraction, I discovered there was a slim chance I could get on a sold-out boat to Alcatraz if I got in line at 5:00 a.m. I stood there watching couples keep warm in each other’s arms in the brisk San Fran fog. It was torture, but I made it on the boat. When I arrived on the island, I began to wander off on my own. I couldn’t deny the pull to capture what I was seeing and feeling,” she wrote in the post. “Imagine, being trapped on that island with the most breathtaking views of San Francisco? The ocean breeze? The light rhythmically radiating through every window? In those moments I discovered that it is all about perspective…”

We’ll keep you updated as we hear more news about Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre’s new relationship. Both actors are slated to return to their respective roles on Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 and Station 19 Season 7, which are currently slated to return in the fall of 2023.

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 are available to stream on Hulu.

Check out the real-life partners of your favorite Grey’s Anatomy stars in the gallery below