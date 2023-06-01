Credit: Getty Images

If you haven’t heard already, The Blacklist is coming to an end with Season 10. The James Spader-led series has become one of the most successful shows for NBC in its decade-long run. So, why is The Blacklist canceled? Here’s everything that we know.

The Blacklist, NBC’s long-running crime thriller, follows the story of Raymond ‘Red’ Reddington, played by Spader. Red is a former US Naval Intelligence officer who becomes a high-profile criminal. After escaping capture for decades, Reddington surrenders to the FBI and gives them the “Blacklist,” a compilation of the most dangerous criminals in the world. He collaborates with FBI special agent Elizabeth Keen, played by Megan Boone, to help catch the criminals in exchange for immunity from prosecution. The show was created by Jon Bokenkamp and premiered on NBC in September 2013. In addition to Spader and Boone, the cast also features Ryan Eggold, Diego Klattenhoff, Clark Middleton, Mozhan Marnò, Anya Banerjee and more.

Spader joined The Blacklist just three days before the pilot was scheduled to begin filming, Bokenkamp told Variety in January 2018. “Once James stepped into the character during the pilot, adjustments were made to fit a voice that he had in mind,” he said. Bokenkamp and The Blacklist showrunner John Eisendrath didn’t meet Spader in person until the first day of production when Spader was in a dressing room getting his head shaved for the pilot. “I had my hair long for the last few projects that I had done, and it felt like the right thing for him,” Spader told Collider in 2013. “It was an idea that I instigated and I think it was the right choice. It just seemed to fit his lifestyle. He’s someone who has to travel lightly and move swiftly, and it seemed eminently practical for him.”

The show had to undergo a major transition after Bokenkamp departed – as well as one of the show’s lead stars, Megan Boone. Boone left The Blacklist to peruse other opportunities — and the decision was a “mutual” one between her and the show, our sister site Deadline reported in June 2021. The publication also said that Boone’s leave was decided ahead of the Season 9 renewal, which allowed writers of the show to carefully plan her character’s storyline in Season 8 around that.

Despite the show’s recent cancellation news, The Blacklist has been a delayed-viewing/digital powerhouse. In Season 9, The Blacklist reached 29.1M viewers, more than doubling its rating in the 18-49 demographic and its total audience in Live+35 vs. same-day data. In August 2013, the show was acquired by Netflix for $2 million per episode; it has since become one of the streamer’s most-watched off-network titles and appeared on Nielsen’s weekly Top 10 streaming ratings charts, according to Deadline.

So, after years of profitability for NBC and Sony Pictures TV, why is The Blacklist cancelled after ten seasons? Keep reading to find out.

Why is The Blacklist cancelled?

Why is The Blacklist canceled? NBC announced in February 2023 that The Blacklist was ending after the Season 10 finale this summer. “After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we’re honored to reach our conclusion,” Eisendrath said in a statement to NBC. “It’s been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious, and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week. We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them.”

Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s president of scripted content, added in a statement: “It isn’t often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver, and a crew that always rose to the occasion,” she wrote. “A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC’s storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular.”

After the announcement, Spader finally revealed why he thinks the show had to end with Season 10. “I think if the show went beyond this year, it would turn into a very different show,” he said in an interview with NBC. “And I think that the thing that has been nice about this show was that we’ve never really had a really clear paradigm for the show. Tonally the show shifts a lot from episode to episode, and I think that even the show has taken strange turns, and I suspect that the show, if it went much further, would just become something that would be less recognizable to me.”

When is the last episode of The Blacklist ?

When is the last episode of The Blacklist? Season 10 will conclude with a two-hour series finale on Thursday, July 13 at 8 p.m. on NBC (and it will be available to stream later on Peacock). Starting June 1, The Blacklist will air on Thursdays instead of Sundays. On that date, the series will air back-to-back at 8 and 9 p.m. and will also be available later on Peacock.

The Blacklist airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

