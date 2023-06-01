Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content.

It’s been more than a decade since she left Seattle Grace (now known as Grey Sloan), but fans still have questions about if Katherine Heigl could come back to Grey’s Anatomy and if Izzie Stevens could return. (Good news, Heigl is reuniting with an old Grey’s Anatomy co-star.)

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington. The series — which premiered in 2005 and created by Shonda Rhimes, the same mind behind shows like Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder — led to one spin-off, Station 19, in 2018.

Heigl played Isobel “Izzy” Katherine Stevens, a surgical intern and then attending, from Seasons 1 to 6 of Grey’s Anatomy. But after more than a decade, could Izzy be back? Read on for if Katherine Heigl could come back to Grey’s Anatomy and the reunion with an old friend fans have been waiting for.

Is Katherine Heigl coming back to Grey’s Anatomy?

Is Katherine Heigl coming back to Grey’s Anatomy? The answer is no. However, she is reuniting with her former Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Ellen Pompeo, who played Dr. Meredith Grey from Seasons to 19. Variety announced on May 27, 2023, that Heigl and Pompeo will reunite for Season 18 of the magazine’s Actors on Actors series, in which actors contending for the current year’s Primetime Emmy Awards interview each other about their shows and acting. Heigl is promoting her Netflix series Firefly Lane, which ended after two seasons in 2023, while Pompeo is promoting Grey’s Anatomy, which she left after 19 seasons in 2023.

Heigl and Pompeo last starred together in Season 6, Episode 19, “I Like You So Much Better When You’re Naked,” in which her character, Izzie Stevens, leaves Seattle Grace Memorial Hospital and breaks up with her husband, Alex Karev. One of Heigl and Pompeo’s final scenes sees Izzie packing up her stuff as Meredith tries to convince her to stay. “Please don’t go. This is your home,” Meredith says, to which Izzie responds that Seattle Grace isn’t her home anymore and it’s just somewhere she worked. Meredith then walks away.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Heigl hinted that she wouldn’t return to Grey’s Anatomy because of how “distracting” it would be to the current characters and storylines. “I haven’t [thought about Izzie] in years. I don’t know. I don’t know if I would or if I wouldn’t,” she said. “I almost feel like that would almost be distracting again to, sort of, what they’ve done with that show in the seven years since I left… and what that’s become and what it is to the fans now.” She continued, “It must feel like it would just be kind of like, ‘Yeah, we already let that go… why are you here?'”

The statement was a change of heart from when Heigl told E! News in 2012 that she would be open to reprising her role as Izzie. “I’ve told them I want to,” she said. “I don’t know… Being a showrunner and being a writer of a TV series like that is so complicated that I mean she’s got how many characters are there now? There’s a lot and so she’s balancing about 40 different storylines, so I don’t know if it fits in to their sort of vision for this season or next or however many seasons it goes.” She also told The Washington Post in 2021 that she would “never say never” to coming back to Grey’s Anatomy. “Never say never,” she said. “I think it would just be completely dependent upon the team over there, how they feel about it, and the story.”

She continued, “I really, really, really want to see where [Izzie] is. I just want to know what happened to her and where she went and what she’s doing now. My idea is that she actually like figures it out, and finds some success and does really well in a different hospital. She was always floundering you know, and so she was always one step behind the eight ball and I want to see that girl take some power back.”

Why did Katherine Heigl leave Grey’s Anatomy?

Why did Katherine Heigl leave Grey’s Anatomy? Heigl left Grey’s Anatomy in Season 6 in 2010. In Lynette Rice’s 2021 book, How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey’s Anatomy, Heigl claimed that she left Grey’s Anatomy to focus on her family after the adoption of her daughter, Nancy Leigh, in 2008. “I went on family leave…and just got to be a mom, and it changed my whole perspective…that was really the turning point,” she said.

Heigl also revealed that she told creator Shonda Rhimes about her desire to leave Grey’s Anatomy long before her exit. “So before I was due back, I spoke again to Shonda about wanting to leave. Then I waited at home until I was given the formal OK that I was off the show. The rumors that I refused to return were totally untrue,” Heigl said, adding that Rhimes wanted to find a way to allow her to be on Grey’s Anatomy and focus on her family. Heigl also told Rice that she “wanted to do both” but “there wasn’t a great way to compromise the work schedule that didn’t negatively affect the crew or the cast.” “It wasn’t feeling fair to them or the show to ask them to bend around my needs,” she said.

Heigl’s exit also came two years after she withdrew her name from consideration for a Primetime Emmy Award for Grey’s Anatomy, claiming she wasn’t “given the material” to warrant a nomination. “I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination and in an effort to maintain the integrity of the academy organization, I withdrew my name from contention,” she said at the time in a statement to The New York Times. “In addition, I did not want to potentially take away an opportunity from an actress who was given such materials.” “

In an interview with The Howard Stern Show in 2016, Heigl admitted that she was “embarrassed” by her statement. “I was really embarrassed. I went in to [showrunner] Shonda [Rhimes] and said, ‘I’m so sorry. That wasn’t cool, and I should not have said that.’ And I shouldn’t have said anything publicly,” she said. “But at the time, I didn’t think anyone would notice. … I just quietly didn’t submit and then it became a story, and I felt I was obligated to make my statement, and [I should have just said], ‘Shut up, Katie,’”

