Credit: ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection.

He may be Captain Casey to One Chicago fans, but to Jesse Spencer’s parents, just their son (and their only child of four who isn’t a doctor.)

Spencer played Captain Matthew Casey on Chicago Fire for 10 seasons from 2012 to 2021. Chicago Fire is NBC’s primetime drama following the personal and professional lives of firefighters and paramedics at the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51 in Chicago, Illinois. The series — which is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the first of NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med.

Spencer, who was an original cast member on Chicago Fire, left the series in 2021. “I got married and had a toddler. So things shifted in my life,” Spencer told The Chicago Sun Times in 2023 of the reason he left Chicago Fire.

Spencer also told NBC in 2023 that he’d be open to returning to Chicago Fire for the right storyline. “The idea when I left the show was that if it was appropriate and it would work with the storyline they wanted to do, I would be open — and they would be open — to bringing Casey back,” he said. “The storyline [in Episode 18] does allude to Casey sort of eyeing whether he could actually move back to 51. Can he potentially, in the future, rekindle his relationship with Brett [Kara Killmer] and start that fire again? We’re ‘gonna have to see. Casey’s looking at it; it’s a potential thing, but we just don’t know right now. We’ll leave that to the future. We’ll throw it to the gods and see what they say.”

While One Chicago fans know anything and everything about Casey’s personal life on Chicago Fire, Spencer is a bit more private than his character. Read on for what we know about Jesse Spencer’s parents and family in real life.

Who are Jesse Spencer’s parents?

Who are Jesse Spencer’s parents? His father is Rodney Spencer and his mother is Robyn Spencer. Spencer is one of four siblings. He has two older brothers, Tarney Spencer and Luke Spencer, and one younger sister, Polly Spencer. His father and all three of his siblings are doctors. His father is a radiologist; Tarney is an oculoplastic surgeon; Luke is an orthopaedic surgeon; and Polly is an anaesthetist. In an interview with Time Out in October 2012, Spencer revealed that his father and siblings couldn’t watch him on House — in which he starred on as Dr. Robert Chase for eight seasons — because of how medically accurate the series was. “They couldn’t watch it. They were very nice about it. It’s frustrating to watch if it’s in your field ’cause, as medically accurate as House was, we take creative license,” My brother rang me up once. He’d been watching House, something had come up, and he didn’t know what it was. He went and studied it, and it was on his exam the next day.”

He continued, “It helped him pass his exam. And I was like, Yes! Saving the world. I met one [med student] in New Zealand who told me the exact same story.… Cops don’t like cop shows, doctors don’t like doctor shows, lawyers hate lawyer shows, and I’m sure firemen will probably hate [Chicago Fire]. No, they’ll like it because they’re in the show. They’re mates, and we hang out on weekends.”

Spencer’s parents are also founders of the organization Australians Against Further Immigration, an Australian political party. When asked about the organization by Time Out, Spencer responded, “No, I’m not gonna talk about that.” He continued, “It’s actually not as bad as it sounds. I love politics. Watching the stuff that’s going on right now, the election coming up, I’m absolutely enthralled by it. It’s equal parts horrifying and entertaining. But in general I steer clear of politics. I support firefighters. I support the union of firefighters, the 100 Club of Chicago.”

Spencer is married to neuroscientist Kali Woodruff Car. They started dating in 2014 and married in June 2020. They welcomed their first child together in April 2022. In his interview with Time Out, Spencer, who was raised in Melbourne, Australia, Spencer opened up about how Chicago is like his hometown — minus the beaches. “[Chicago Fire] came around, and it was nice to get out of L.A. for a bit and to be in a real city. Chicago’s like Melbourne — here’s a city center, there’s public transport, and there’s more of a cultural scene,” he said. “It’s got some history, whereas L.A.’s more of a sprawl. I miss the beaches ’cause I surf, but it’s nice to be in a city, and Chicago is a city.”

