Credit: Getty Images

When we think of One Chicago, we think of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. But did you know that there was a fourth spin-off, Chicago Justice? Why was Chicago Justice cancelled after only one season? Keep reading to find out.

Chicago Justice was the fourth installment in the One Chicago universe that aired on NBC from March 2017 to May 2017. The Chicago-based legal drama followed prosecutors and investigators at the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office as they navigate Chicago politics in the pursuit of justice. The team was tasked with taking on the city’s media-frenzied cases while also balancing public opinion and power struggles within the system. Dick Wolf executive produced the series with Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michaek Brandit and Arthur Forney. Chicago Justice was produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

The main cast of Chicago Justice included Peter Stone (Phillip Winchester), the Deputy Bureau Chief of the State’s Attorney’s Office Special Prosecutions Bureau, and Chief Investigator Antonio Dawson (John Seda), who was formerly a detective in the 21st District on Chicago P.D. We also met Investigator Laura Nagel (Joelle Carter), another former Chicago police officer, Anna Valdez (Monica Barbaro), the Assistant State’s Attorney, and Mark Jefferies (Carl Weathers), the Cook County State’s Attorney.

When asked about how Chicago Justice compared to Law & Order, creator Dick Wolf said they used “justice” instead of “law” in the new Chicago show’s title on purpose. “They are very different shows,” Wolf told the Observer in March 2017. “I didn’t want them compared directly because there is not the bifurcated structure of Law & Order, but any comparisons are welcome… I’ve described to other people that the four shows are a joy because it’s kind of like the human body: Fire is the crotch, P.D. is the muscle, Med is the heart, and this show [Justice] is the brain.”

Jon Seda, who left Chicago P.D. in Season 4 to star in Justice full-time, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in October 2016 about moving from an established four-year show to a freshman series. “It’s unchartered waters,” Seda said. “It’s something that has really never been done before, so yeah, there are those questions but I was quickly, quickly assured and I think Dick Wolf’s been doing this for a while so I trust him.”

Chicago P.D. was ordered after the success of the backdoor pilot, which aired in Season 3 of Chicago P.D. and saw a slight ratings uptick, according to our sister site, Variety. In the episode, Stone – the ASA who sent Voight to prison – assisted Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) after she shot an unarmed black teen moments after he allegedly fired at her patrol car. So, why was Chicago Justice cancelled after one season? We have the answer below.

Why was Chicago Justice cancelled?

Why was Chicago Justice cancelled? Deadline reported on May 22, 2017, that NBC decided to not renew Chicago Justice for a second season. In August 2017, NBC Chairman Robert Blatt said that Chicago Justice was cancelled because it was the hardest Chicago show to sustain — plus it was too similar to Dick Wolf’s flagship law procedural Law & Order. “It just became somewhat of a real estate issue and just looking at how many of these Chicago shows we can sustain, we thought they are all good but it seemed like Justice was the most conventional, it was the closest to a Law & Order show, so we thought maybe this is the one we should sacrifice,” he told Deadline. “But it wasn’t because the show wasn’t good, it was really because a lot of other factors.”

The premiere of Chicago Justice had a soft midseason opening with a 13-episode run that averaged a 1.6 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and 8.7 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The freshman series fell almost a full point behind in the key demographic when compared to Chicago Fire, which at the time, was NBC’s second-highest-rated and most-watched drama series behind This Is Us.

After Chicago Justice was cancelled, Peter Stone became the ADA of the sex crimes bureau in New York in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. (SVU is also produced by Dick Wolf and exists in the same universe as One Chicago and the FBIs.) Similarily, Antonio Dawson moved back to his original show, Chicago P.D., before he officially exited One Chicago in Season 6. Deadline reported in April 2019 that Seda’s departure stemmed from creative reasons related to the characters’ story evolution, which could have been influenced by his brief exit to star in Chicago Justice.

