Since the cliffhanger at the end of the first season, Hallmark viewers have had two questions on their mind: Will there be a Ride Season 2 and what happens between Cash and Missy?

Ride is Hallmark Channel‘s drama series following a rodeo dynasty in Colorado as they try to save their family ranch. The series revolves around Isabel McMurray, the matriarch of the family who leads the ranch after the death of her husband. Isabel is the mother of three children, Austin McMurray, her late eldest son; Cash McMurray, her middle son; and Tuff McMurray, the youngest son of the family and an out gay man.

In an interview with Wide Open Country in March 2023, Beau Mirchoff, who plays Cash, and Tiera Skovbye, who plays Missy, Austin’s widow, responded to comparisons between Ride and Yellowstone. “I think it’s more relatable. It’s interesting when a full family can watch a show together,” Mirchoff said. “Deep down, everyone wants that. Everyone loves shows about family — I love shows about family — and we all want a community. That’s all we want, really … to have community and love and respect, and I think family shows are a great conduit to show that.”

He continued, “Also, Yellowstone isn’t very realistic. It’s this world where people are going around shooting anyone who comes on their ranch, and there are helicopters and the FBI. I mean, it’s a fun show, but you can have high stakes and drama without all those fantastical elements.

Since Ride‘s premiere, the series has become a fan favorite among Hallmark viewers. But will there be a Ride Season 2? Read on for what we know about Ride Season 2 and when the western could come back.

Will there be a Ride Season 2?

Will there be a Ride Season 2? As of writing this, Ride has not been renewed by Hallmark Channel for a Season 2. However, in an interview with TV Line on May 29, 2023, Beau Mirchoff, who plays Cash McMurray, revealed that he was hopeful for a second season.”I don’t know. I don’t want to jinx anything, but I mean, fans seem to love it, the ratings are pretty good. More people are discovering it, that’s really cool,” he said. “Sometimes, shows need a little time. It’s a really great show. I think they’d be silly not to give it a second season.”

According to TV Series Finale, Ride’s ratings are on par with Hallmark Channel’s flagship original series, When Calls the Heart, which averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic for its ninth season, which aired in 2022. When Calls the Heart also had a season high with its Season 9 finale episode, which had a total of 3.1 million viewers. In comparison, Ride averaged a 0.2 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic and had an average of 1.3 million viewers per episode.

In an interview with Deadline in March 2023, showrunner Sherri Cooper-Landsman, who left Ride after Season 1, hinted at a second season by revealing that she’d “set up some development” Season 2 before her exit. “Yes, I’m done. I had set up some development stuff beforehand. I knew an executive at Blink who brought me on because I had done family drama, but I could only commit to the first season,” she said. “Actually, it was only going to be for the mini room but I just fell in love with the cast and the writers and the whole show. So I ended up staying on the full season. I’m excited to watch it go on. It’s Becky and Chris’ world and these actors are amazing. They all know what the show is now.”

In his interview with TV Line, Mirchoff also talked about the ending of Ride between Cash and Missy. “It actually changed a few times, too, like with who kissed who and all that kind of stuff. We didn’t really know what the right way was,” he said. “You could justify it in so many ways. So yeah, the blocking of it really changed. It was just where she’s at, emotionally, I think. She’s not ready at this point, and Cash is trying to respect that even though it goes against everything that he wants. He wants nothing more than to be with Missy. It’s everything to him.”

He continued, “But emotionally, playing it was really great because at that point, it’s the final episode, [and] we’ve been with these characters for months and months, and what starts happening is…it starts taking over, and like, we knew exactly how to play it, emotionally. We didn’t really have to talk about what was going on, exactly, once we got there.”

When does Ride Season 2 come out?

When does Ride Season 2 come out? If Ride is renewed for a second season, it likely that the second season will premiere around March 2024, which is a year after the first season premiered. Hallmark’s original series, When Calls the Heart, is set to premiere on July 30, 2023. It’s other original series, The Way Home, premiered in January 2023 and was renewed for the second season. While a second season hasn’t been announced yet, it’s possible that The Way Home Season 2 will also premiere in January 2024.

Ride is available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now.

