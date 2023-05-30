Credit: Getty Images

If you’ve watched Sophia Bush on Chicago P.D. or her other film and TV projects, you might be wondering if that’s the actress’ real voice. What happened to Sophia Bush’s voice and is it naturally raspy? We have the answer below.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series that highlights the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Intelligence Unit of Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The crime procedural is the first spinoff of Chicago Fire and precedes Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, which exist in the same universe. Chicago P.D. just wrapped up its 10th season and will return in the fall fir Season 11, our sister site Variety reported in April 2023.

Actress Sophia Bush portrayed Detective Erin Lindsay, a member of the CPD Intelligence Unit. Lindsay was partnered with Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) – and the pair dated on-screen and briefly in real life while Bush was on the police drama. As Hank Voight (Jason Beghe)’s adopted daughter on the show, Bush played a pivotal role in the Intelligence Unit from the very first season until her shocking exit in Season 4. Bush initially said that she decided to leave Chicago P.D. on her own accord, but later revealed that she experienced abuse in the workplace. “I quit because, what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health,” she said on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast in December 2018. “The reality was that my body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy.”

The actress also expanded in the interview about the type of abuse she experienced on set. “When someone assaults you in a roomful of people, and every one literally looks away… and you’re the one woman in the room, and every man who’s twice your size doesn’t do something, you go, ‘Oh, that wasn’t worth defending? I’m not worth defending?’” she added. Beghe was investigated for “inappropriate behavior” and sexual harassment by NBC and Wolf Entertainment in 2016. “As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported,” said the network, Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment, in a statement to Deadline in November 2017.

Bush is also widely known for playing Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012. In recent years, she starred in the 2022 sci-fi comedy Deborah, the TV series Love, Victor and the 2022 medical drama, Good Sam. The actress is married to Grant Hughesin, an entrepreneur who co-founded Focus Motion, a machine-learning software company. The couple tied the knot in June 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the City County Clerk’s Office. The actress shared photos from her engagement in Lake Como, Italy, on Instagram. “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES,” she wrote in the caption.

So, what happened to Sophia Bush’s voice and is it naturally raspy? Keep reading to find out.

What happened to Sophia Bush’s voice?

What happened to Sophia Bush’s voice? Bush’s raspy voice is natural and one that she’s had since she was a child. In a piece she penned for TODAY Style in August 2017, Bush admitted that she loves her unique voice – despite the fact that some people think that she is “sick” when she speaks. “I love my voice. I’ve sounded like this since, I think, second grade. It’s just how I talk. No, I’m not sick. No, I don’t have a cold. I will take your Ricolas, but I don’t particularly need them.”

The former Chicago P.D. star further wrote in the story: “I think that there’s a beauty in self-acceptance and in owning whatever it is you are. And I was made this way. My voice sounds like this. Why would I want to change it?” She also said that loving her voice also translates into her activism. “I don’t just mean my speaking voice. I mean my voice as in my right and power to speak my mind and state my opinions and fight for the things that I believe in.” Bush has publicly spoken out in protection of human rights, women’s rights, gun control, climate advocacy and much more.

On social media, Bush has also addressed people who have made negative comments about her raspy voice. “As cute as it is to be tagged it tweets like this, for the one millionth time: I’m not sick. Nothing is wrong with my throat or my vocal chords. I actually like my voice,” she wrote in a tweet responding to a user (who has since-deleted their tweet). “If it irks you so much, sorry not sorry. Don’t tag me when you complain about it. Kthanksbye.”

As cute as it is to be tagged it tweets like this, for the one millionth time: I’m not sick. Nothing is wrong with my throat or my vocal chords. I actually like my voice. If it irks you so much, sorry not sorry. Don’t tag me when you complain about it. Kthanksbye. 🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/ek0jeBkukp — Sophia Bush Hughes (@SophiaBush) May 4, 2019

Chicago P.D. lead, Jason Beghe, also has a noticeably raspy and deep voice on Chicago P.D. But unlike Bush, his voice didn’t come naturally. In an interview with The Daily Beast in 2017, Beghe explained that his voice has been low and gravelly since puberty, but it wasn’t until he was in a serious car accident when he was older that his voice sounded like it does now.

“When puberty hit, I went down low and there was some gravel,” Beghe said. “But I was in a very serious car accident in ’99—broke my neck, my back in a couple of places, all of my ribs, both of my lungs. I was in a coma for three and a half weeks. When I would come out of the coma, since I was intubated from being on life support, I would pull the tube out and it made it even more f—d up.” Beghe opened up about the accident further in an interview with the Post-Gazette in 2021, in which he revealed that he almost died in the crash. “Technically, I did die for a short period of time when I was in the coma.”

Chicago P.D. is available to stream on Peacock.

