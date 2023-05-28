Credit: Getty Images (4)

Few and far between are the TV leading men who made hearts throb quite as intensely as George Maharis, who passed away on May 24, at the age of 94. Most of you who will recognize him will remember him, and vividly, from his 1960-63 run as Buz Murdock on primetime’s Route 66.

But just before the native New Yorker landed that star-making role, he’d spent a year turning heads as Bud Gardner, Janet Collins’ ill-fated first husband on Search for Tomorrow. The New York Times once described the actor’s ideal character as “the cad who left unwed mothers in rooming houses and socked his lady friends when they irritated him… To mothers, he was an undisciplined kid they wanted to spank–and then give a piece of chocolate. To aging debutantes, he was the ideal Fourth of July date, especially when it came time for shooting firecrackers.”

Though Route 66 made the up-and-comer a household name, he parted ways with the series before Season 3 was over. Health reasons were said to the reason for his departure — although back then, the show’s powers that be countered that he’d actually left them high and dry to go make movies.

Maharis’ biographer Karen Blocher argued that his sexual orientation had been the impetus for his exit. “The producers felt betrayed and duped when they learned [their star was gay] and never trusted him again.

“In a less homophobic era,” she added, “they might have communicated better and worked things out.”

In the wake of Maharis’ departure, Glenn Corbett was brought in as Martin Milner’s new sidekick. But the magic had left with Maharis, and the once-blazing-hot hit was cancelled in the spring of 1964.

Post-Route 66, the actor made several movies, guest-starred on everything from Fantasy Island to The Bionic Woman, returned to the stage and embarked on a career as an impressionist painter. Maharis, who had a Top 40 hit in 1962 with “Teach Me Tonight” (listen above), also famously posed nude for the second issue of Playgirl in 1973.

