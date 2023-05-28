Credit: ©Hallmark Entertainment/Courtesy.

If you’ve been watching Hallmark’s new western series, you may be wondering where Ride was filmed and if the McMurray family ranch is filmed on a real farm.

Ride is Hallmark Channel‘s drama series following a rodeo dynasty in Colorado as they try to save their family ranch. The series revolves around Isabel McMurray, the matriarch of the family who leads the ranch after the death of her husband. Isabel is the mother of four children, Austin McMurray, her eldest son; Missy McMurray, a former rodeo queen and trick rider; Cash McMurray, her middle son; and Tuff McMurray, the youngest son of the family and an out gay man.

In an interview with Wide Open Country in March 2023, Beau Mirchoff, who plays Cash, and Tiera Skovbye, who plays Missy, responded to comparisons between Ride and Yellowstone. “I think it’s more relatable. It’s interesting when a full family can watch a show together,” Mirchoff said. “Deep down, everyone wants that. Everyone loves shows about family — I love shows about family — and we all want a community. That’s all we want, really … to have community and love and respect, and I think family shows are a great conduit to show that.”

He continued, “Also, Yellowstone isn’t very realistic. It’s this world where people are going around shooting anyone who comes on their ranch, and there are helicopters and the FBI. I mean, it’s a fun show, but you can have high stakes and drama without all those fantastical elements.

Skovbye added, “There’s an amazing place for those high-action, drama, violence kind of things. People love them and are drawn to them for completely different reasons. But I think to have something that’s grounded in a family element and that’s very inclusive can be more uplifting in times when the world can be a really hard place and things can get dark. You don’t always necessarily want to watch a show that is dark and heavy at times. To have a show that’s connecting and loving and about family that you can watch with your family is a nice way to form that bond.”

So where was Ride filmed? Read on for what we know about Ride‘s filming location and how it felt like “another character” on the series.

Where is Ride filmed?

Where is Ride filmed? Ride is set in Colorado, however, the Hallmark Channel series is filmed in Calgary, Canada. The Director’s Guild of of Canada Alberta confirmed the filming location in a tweet when Ride premiered in March 2023. “Another Made-in-Alberta soon to be classic Premiering tonight!” the tweet read.

In an interview with the Calgary Herald in March 2023, co-showrunner Rebecca Boss explained how Calgary’s unpredictable climate played into the series’ theme. “That’s what is so fun about shooting in Calgary,” she said. “The elements are part of the story. It’s this primal man-versus-nature and you embrace it. You can’t really fight against it, especially since we shot all in practical locations. We didn’t have a set.”

According to the Calgary Herald, Ride is filmed completely in Alberta. Scenes of the McMurray family ranch were filmed at Bar-N ranch, a real working ranch, outside of Turner Valley, while city scenes w.ere filmed in Calgary. Many of the wranglers and stunt performers also had real rodeo experience, such as Ride’s stunt coordinator Guy Bews whose family worked in rodeos for generations.

Tiera Skovbye, who plays Missy McMurray, told UPI in March 2023 about how Ride‘s filming location felt like “another character” on the series. “We’ve always said that the setting, the land where we filmed, plays its part and is almost like another character,” she said. “It adds such an authentic element to everything we were doing— and these people.”

Beau Mirchoff, who plays Cash McMurray, echoed the same sentiment. “We evolved in big spaces. We are part of nature. There is something pure and holistic when you are in nature. It’s ‘slow to medium,'” he said. “The grass is swaying and maybe, once in a while, a hawk swoops down, but you go in a city and everything is so fast paced. It’s exhausting. When you get to look at some idyllic, pastoral landscape, it’s like, ‘Let’s relax for a second; it’s nice.'”

Skovbye also told Wide Open Country at the time about what it was like to film on a real working ranch. “It’s a real working ranch about an hour south of Calgary outside of Turner Valley,” she said. “There are beautiful rolling hills, and the ranch has thousands of acres. They do hay, they have cattle, all sorts of things. They have horses and breed horses. It’s amazing. There’s a river running through it.”

She continued, “There are big, beautiful big skies. You’ve got the Rocky Mountains behind you with snow-capped peaks. It’s fantastic.” Mirchoff added, “One day, 300 head of elk came through in a big herd.”

Nancy Travis, who plays Isabel McMurray, also told Wide Open Country about how Ride‘s filming location helped her get into character. “We filmed in Calgary, which is very much an epicenter of rodeo,” she said. “The Stampede happens there every year. It’s one of the biggest rodeos in the world. And so being in the area and filming on a working cattle ranch with people that live this life, like wranglers and rodeo people, that really was a learning experience for me. I came to understand how it is so much a fabric of life there, and it all ties in because rodeo is also just a demonstration of the skills that you use on a ranch, like roping and riding. So it’s just fascinating. I love that world. I love it.”

Along with Ride, Alberta has also been the filming location for several other Western projects, including 1992’s Unforgiven, 2005’s Brokeback Mountain, 2017’s The Assassination of Jesse James by Coward Robert Ford, and 2015’s The Revenant. Shows like Under the Banner of Heaven, Fargo and The Last of Us were also filmed in Alberta.

Ride airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Hallmark Channel. Stream Ride on Hallmark Movies Now.

