On Chicago P.D., much of Officer Adam Ruzek’s time on the crime procedural has been with Kim Burgess – his on-again, off-again girlfriend who was once his fiancée. But in the actor’s personal life, who is Patrick Flueger’s girlfriend? See who the Chicago P.D. star is dating in real life.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series following the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The show is a spinoff of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, which exist in the same universe. Chicago P.D. just wrapped up its 10th season – and in the dramatic finale – Ruzek was shot by Richard Beck’s grandson, Callum, after he finally uncovered Richard’s domestic terrorist plans to attack elementary schools largely attended by students of color. We last saw Ruzek when he was rushed to the hospital and into emergency surgery.

Earlier in Season 10, his character got back together with Burgess (Marina Squerciati), his ex-fiancé who he’s had 10 seasons of up-and-down romance with. In an interview with NBC Insider in April 2023, the actor spoke in-depth about the intimate scene when the couple reunited in Season 10, Episode 13. “I thought it was written beautifully. We talk a lot on the show. Which, you know, that’s the show, it’s a procedural. But [it was] more quiet than it was talking. That’s what I liked about it,” he explained. “I just thought it was simple, and people are kind of saying half-sentences, and I think that’s realistic. When you know somebody that well, when you’ve loved that someone, that way, that hard for so long, you don’t have to finish sentences for them to know what you’re saying.”

Flueger also talked about his on-screen chemistry with Marina Squerciati, the actress who plays Burgess. “Marina’s one of my best friends, and it’s like we balance each other out. With our performances, I think we do have good chemistry onscreen,” he added. “But with Burgess and Ruzek, I think it’s just they balance each other out. They just collectively calm each other down and validate each other’s strengths and make up for each other’s weaknesses.”

Who is Adam Ruzek’s girlfriend in real life and is she an actress too? We have the answer below.

Who is Patrick Flueger’s girlfriend?

Who is Patrick Flueger’s girlfriend? The Chicago P.D. star is dating his girlfriend Reem Amara, an Arab-American actress and model. Flueger shared the first photo of his girlfriend in April 2019 on Instagram. They were also publicly photographed at the Garden Party of The Art Institute of Chicago in July 2019.

His girlfriend even made a cameo in an episode of Chicago P.D. in 2020. In Season 7, Episode 14, “Center Mass, Amara played an ICU nurse in the hospital that Ruzek frequently visited for his police duties. When the episode aired, Flueger shared a screenshot on Instagram of his girlfriend’s character Chicago P.D. “Does anybody know who played the hot nurse on last night’s episode of @nbcchicagopd …I need to know. Cause I’m pretty sure I need to take her out on a date,” he gushed in the caption.

Amara was born on September 25, 1995, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to the actress’ official IMDb page. She was raised not only in Dubai, but also in Amman, Illinois, Erbil, and Cairo. Her bio also said that she dreamed of being an actress since she was seven years old and forced her older brothers to participate in her homemade plays. Ten years before her mother passed away from Stage 4 colon cancer, Amara told her mom that she wanted to be on TV – and her mother responded that she can’t wait to see her there. The aspiring actress moved to Los Angeles to begin her acting career in 2019, which is the year we suspect that she first started dating Patrick. In addition to Chicago P.D., Amara has also acted in the TV series Zen Room, the 2023 film Hidden Exposure and the short films Written By and Modulation Nowhere.

Flueger loves documenting his travels with Amara, especially in Italy where they frequent. He shared this picture of him and Amara with the caption “Bonnie & Clyde baby” with the Italian flag, as well as this photo of Amara enjoying herself in Rome. “You know those laughs that make you laugh even when you don’t know what’s funny? 🙂 #SheCracksMeUp #SheMakesMeSmile p.s. Rome i adore ya. I can’t seem to stay away,” he wrote alongside the post.

Chicago P.D. is available to stream on Peacock.

