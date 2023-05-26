Chicago Med’s Nick Gehlfuss Says Will’s Ready To Be a Father To Natalie’s Son — Meet His Real-Life Family
We know Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, the talented doctor on Chicago Med. But to Gehlfuss’ family, he’s just known as their Dad. Who is Nick Gehlfuss’ children? Learn about Will’s family in real life.
Chicago Med, NBC’s medical drama, follows the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Created and produced by Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, the series debuted in 2015 and is the third spin-off in One Chicago, which also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. Chicago Med was renewed in April 2023 for a ninth season, according to our sister site Variety.
From 2015 to 2023, Nick Gehlfuss played Dr. Will Halstead, a former plastic surgeon who is promoted to the Emergency Department supervising attending physician at Gaffney. In the Chicago universe, he’s also the brother of Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) from Chicago P.D. During the Season 8 finale, which aired on May 24, 2023, Gehlfuss revealed that he was leaving the show for good. In the episode, “Does One Door Close and Another One Open?,” Will decided to leave the hospital to be with his ex-fiancée, Natalie Manning, who made a surprise return to the medical show for the finale.
Gehlfuss hinted that Will had remaining feelings for Natalie in an interview with TV Line in 2022. “Will wants to settle down in a way,” he said. “I think he was ready to be a stepfather to Dr. Manning’s child. And I think he’s ready to commit to someone if that is the case. But I think you have to start out dating no matter what so it’d be interesting to find out how he gets to that point of settling down. I think it’s a whole journey.”
Gehlfuss also spoke with Variety on May 24, 2023, about why he decided to exit Chicago Med after all these years. “It was a difficult decision, but ultimately, I felt I’d taken Dr. Halstead as far as I can go with him. I think that comes down to a creative part of you, or the energy or spirit you have that you’re either built for a very long time with one person or not. I am attracted to the profession for the variety in it, and eight years is a long time. It’s two college degrees! I’m joking now that I basically have a doctorate in television.”
The actor moved to Chicago eight years ago to star in the first season of Chicago Med. We learned from Gehlfuss’ wife, Lilian Matsuda, that she “moved across” the country with him so that he can be on the show. “Congrats to you we moved across the country for this job eight years ago, and it has been a wild ride. You work so hard. I’m so proud of you. Thank you for being you. Love you so much @nickgehlfuss,” his wife wrote in an Instagram caption alongside a photo collage of her husband on the Chicago Med set.
Gehlfuss married Matsuda in May 2016. Gehlfuss told People that he and Matsuda eloped in a “big wedding in Ohio.” She is currently the Director of Advocacy for the Illinois Action for Children, which provides support and resources for childcare and early learning programs. She started as a policy advocate for the IAC in 2021 and formerly worked as a marketing executive for brands like Viceroy Hotel Group and SVEDKA Vodka. We couldn’t find information about how the couple met, but we know that they started dating more than eight years ago.
View this post on Instagram
The Chicago Med star also revealed in the People interview whether any of his One Chicago costars attended the ceremony. “I wanted to invite a lot of my cast mates, but, because we’re a franchise, I would have had to invite the entire Chicago franchise. I started on P.D. and I went to Fire, and now with Justice, it would have been crazy,” Gehlfuss explained. “It rained that day in the morning, which is good luck. And then it was perfect after that. And it was on Friday the 13th, and the next day it dropped twenty degrees and then Sunday, blizzard, snowing on the way here.”
So, does the couple have any kids together? Keep reading to find out about Nick Gehfuss’ children.
Who is Nick Gehlfuss’ children?
View this post on Instagram
Who is Nick Gehlfuss’ children? Gehlfuss and Matsuda have one child together who was born sometime at the end of 2021. We don’t know the child’s name or gender as the duo has decided to keep their family life out of the public eye. His wife shared some photos throughout pregnancy on Instagram, as well as a few of pictures of the newborn without revealing their face for privacy.
In May 2023, his wife shared an Instagram photo clutching her baby bump while Nick held her from behind. “Happy weekend from us three and this here bridge #fiveyears,” she wrote in the caption. She also shared a photo of her and Will sitting on a picnic blanket enjoying a concert, where her baby bump was on full display. “Dear Bebe, you will be very loved by this family. Hope you enjoyed your first live concert thanks, fam, for making this a great weekend,” the caption read.
We also saw a photo of their baby on May 15, 2023, when Matsuda posted an Instagram post for Mother’s Day. She dedicated the post to her late mother and her child. “Happy belated Mother’s Day to those who are missing mamas no longer with us. The day kinda sucks, but we get through it. Or maybe your relationship with your mom is a hard one, and this day is still kinda weird. Some of us are still celebrating our survival of postpartum depression without breaking all the glass in our house. I hope you can give and receive love today and every day in the way it works for you.”
Chicago Med is available to stream on Peacock.
For more on the One Chicago franchise, check out our photo gallery on the most shocking exits on Chicago Med.