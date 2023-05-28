Soap Legend Warns Fans They ‘Will Be Blocked’ If They Do *This*
If there’s one thing we learned over the years on One Life to Live, it’s that Dorian Lord is not to be trifled with. The same goes for Days of Our Lives‘ Vivian, Passions‘ Hecuba and any number of characters Robin Strasser has played over the years. And though the actress and her characters are most definitely not the same people, you better believe that Strasser is not to be trifled with, either!
The good news is, Strasser won’t try locking you in a secret room, withholding your medication or framing you for murder if you get on her bad side — but that doesn’t mean she can’t banish you from her sight!
Credit: George De Sota/JPI
When a One Life to Live fan tweeted to “Dorian Lord,” Strasser took the opportunity to speak up about something that rankles her and give some friendly advice about avoiding that particular pitfall.
“‘Friends, Romans, countrymen lend me your ears,'” Strasser began. “Tweeps that call me Dorian Lord (she’s a character I played on One Life to Live) instead of my actual real name will be blocked. I’m an eccentric character,” she noted with a wink. “Sometimes it doesn’t take much to get on my last nerve… Avoid doing that please?”
And fan reaction was mostly supportive!
“She’s a wonderful character,” Trapper tweeted in response, “but you are so much more than the characters you’ve played!”
And RJ-CJ Dallas recalled the late great Gerald Anthony, “He told me once he had the same problem. People called him both characters’ names, first Mario [Corelli] and then a few years later Marco Dane. It irritated him to no end. May he rest in peace.”
But there you have it! If you want to keep tweeting with Strasser, make you differentiate between the actress and her characters! Otherwise, it’s off to the block!
