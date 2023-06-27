Credit: Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images.

Daytime was never the same after Dark Shadows premiered on ABC on June 27, 1966. The gothic series turned the soap opera genre on its head and launched a cult following that still exists to this day. Kathryn Leigh Scott cherishes those memories of originating the role of Maggie Evans and that first moment when a “stranger appear[ed] in the window” of the coffee shop in Collinsport, Maine — it was none other than Barnabas Collins!

What Scott loved about their origin story was Maggie’s innocence. She had no clue that Barnabas was “a 200-year-old vampire” who was about to charm her as she made “a new Silex of coffee” for him. She reminisced to Soaps.com, “They relate so beautifully, They see something in each other. He’s the ultimate outsider, but they bond. And I really think that [creator] Dan Curtis saw us (she and co-star Jonathan Frid) at work that very first day and realized that Maggie Evans could be the long-lost love, Josette DuPres.” We’re talking serious electricity!

More: Is a Dark Shadows revival in the works?

Scott believes her on-screen chemistry with Frid paved the way for Curtis to create more magic between the two of them. “And the beauty of it is that it segued into that other time period, and very soon I was playing Josette DuPres, his spurned fiancée back in the 1790s,” she added. “So, I got to do costume drama, the kind of thing you learn to do when you’re in drama school.”

Now, there’s one thing Scott doesn’t want to do while lovingly sharing her thoughts about the beloved show — and that’s pick a favorite era or character on Dark Shadows. “I liked all of them for different reasons, but what I really loved is that one character seemed to evolve into the next,” she cheerfully summed up. “That was fun to do!”

Don’t miss the full inside scoop from Scott about her favorite memories and moments on the show. And then check out our fang-tastic look back at Dark Shadows over the years in our gallery below.