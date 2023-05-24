Credit: Getty Images

Officer Torres on Chicago P.D. has a difficult history. As a former gang member, we’ve seen the character (almost) resort to torturous means to get information. Will he get fired and is Dante Torres leaving Chicago P.D.? Keep reading to learn everything we know.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series, co-created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, that follows the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. Chicago P.D., which is wrapping up its 10th season, is the first spinoff of Chicago Fire before Chicago Med and Chicago Justice. In April 2023, the procedural was renewed for Season 11 for the 2023-2024 year, according to our sister site Variety.

Played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Officer Dante Torres made his debut in Season 9, Episode 18, “New Guard,” in April 2022. He is a member of the CPD Intelligence Unit and was formerly on loan from the Bureau of Patrol. Detective Jay Halstead took Torres under his wing before he worked intelligence. In Season 10, it’s revealed that Torres previously worked as a gang enforcer when he was a kid to protect his mother. Some rumors even said that he was partly responsible for someone’s death after they were waterboarded.

In Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 21, “New Life,” Torres went on a wild ride; his character went from attending a baptism to discovering a dying man in a car trunk. In the episode, he even threatened to waterboard a man for information before the man finally confessed. In an interview with CinemaBlend in May 2023, the actor weighed in on what Torres might have done if the man didn’t confess when he did.

“That’s a hard question. Logically, I would say, he would have stopped and found a different angle. In that moment, it seemed like he wasn’t gonna. I’m gonna be honest – in that moment, I felt like I wasn’t gonna. I felt that when he said the words I was looking for, there was this relief that I felt. Even as an actor, I just felt this relief of, ‘I don’t have to go there,’ because I was pushing myself to go there,” he said. “When you convince yourself you’re gonna go somewhere, sometimes it’s hard not to go there. I really don’t know how to answer that question, but it’s a very good question, and I think it’s up for interpretation.

Later in the episode, Torres confessed to Voight (Jason Beghe) that he thought about using that form of torture because in his childhood, he waterboarded when he left the gang. Aguilar also spoke about what it was like for his character to open up to his other teammates in the CPD. “I don’t think it happens overnight. I think that is innately kind of what he believes he is. He’s always had to keep things to himself, and it’s very hard for him to trust people,” he also said in the CinemaBlend interview. “So I would think it’s a struggle for him to get there, but we all strive to be better human beings, just as I think for Torres, it would be just better for his heart if he could surrender to people in that way. But it’s hard when you come from such a childhood.

Is Dante Torres leaving Chicago P.D.?

Is Dante Torres leaving Chicago P.D.? As of May 2023, Dante Torres is not leaving Chicago P.D. There has been no official news from NBC or Benjamin Levy Aguilar regarding the character’s exit. As we approach the Season 10 finale on May 24, 2023, the episode description doesn’t specifically call out Torres in any way. All we know is that the team is in danger as they try to stop a deadly terrorist attack on behalf of the Becks. His teammate, Officer Adam Ruzek, has been undercover with the Becks in Season 10 – and some are speculating that Voight or Ruzek could be killed in the Season 10 finale. See the episode promo below.

Because Chicago P.D. was renewed for the 2023-2024 season, we expect Dante Torres to return so the show can continue telling his story. In an interview with Hello! Magazine in May 2023, the actor said that he hopes he can have a happier storyline in Season 11. “I’d like to explore happy moments for Torres! More of his past: there’s so much more, and I would love to experience that,” he stated. Aguilar also said that he’s learned quite a lot from his time on the show, including “How to follow my gut, no matter what, and how to collaborate and sharpen my process. I know what I need in what moment and in what scenes, and how to feel and how to get there. It’s just been a great exercise for me.”

But if Dante Torres does leave Chicago P.D. after Season 10, he wouldn’t be the first character to exit unexpectedly. Earlier this season, we saw the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer who played detective Jay Halstead for all 10 seasons of Chicago P.D. Jon Seda, who played detective Antonio Dawson, left Chicago P.D. in Season 6 because of reasons related to the character’s storyline. Other big losses include Alvin “Al” Olinsky (Elias Koteas) in Season 5 and Sophia Bush as Detective Erin Lindsay in Season 4.

Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

