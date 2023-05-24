Credit: Getty Images

Poor Herrmann. If Cindy’s cancer struggles this season weren’t enough, the veteran firefighter could be facing something even more serious. Does Christopher Herrmann die on Chicago Fire? Keep scrolling for the grim episode description for the Season 11 finale airing on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s popular drama series in the One Chicago universe that follows the stories of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. Eigenberg portrays senior firefighter and lieutenant Christopher Herrmann at Firehouse 51. He’s one of the original firefighters remaining on the Chicago-based procedural amid a slew of cast exits over the years, including fan favorites Matthew Casey, Otis Zvonecek, Gabby Dawson – and potentially Kelly Severide amid his temporary break from the series in 2023.

On the show, Hermmann’s is married to his wife Cindy Herrmann (Robyn Coffin), and they have four sons Lee Henry, Luke, Max and Kenny James, and their daughter Anabelle. The firefighter received devastating news in Season 11, Episode 11, “Guy I Used to Know,” when his wife was diagnosed with lung cancer. In the episode, viewers learn that Cindy had been suffering from a cough and a fever for a while. During the episode, Herrmann checks on Cindy and learns that her illness had only become worse. The episode ends with Cindy seeing a doctor and learning that she has lung cancer, despite never smoking a day in her life. “And I’m a firefighter. I go into smoke and chemicals all day. I’m the one that’s supposed to get lung cancer. Not her,” Herrmann says in the emotional scene.

Meanwhile, some Reddit users thought that Cindy’s diagnosis was a way for Eigenberg to leave Chicago Fire. “I have a feeling that this is going to be David Eigenberg’s last season,” a Reddit user posted in March 2023. “They’ve set up the Cindy cancer storyline as a device for Herrmann’s exit from the firehouse. Cindy will succumb to her illness, Herrmann will be running into fires but this time it will be different. He’ll no longer be able to put his kids aside and risk his life, now as the sole parent responsible for them. If something happens to him, his 5 kids will be orphaned.” Thankfully, that user’s prediction was incorrect, and we learned in Season 11, Episode 17, that Cindy’s chemotherapy worked, and she was now cancer free.

But could more tragedy be on the way for the beloved firefighter? The episode summary for the Season 11 finale doesn’t look good.

Does Christopher Herrmann die on Chicago Fire?

Does Christopher Herrmann die on Chicago Fire? We’re not sure, but because it’s Chicago Fire – another one of our favorites could die in the Season 11 finale – and it could be Hermann based on the spooky episode synopsis. The episode description reads: “Brett waits for life-changing news; Herrmann encounters a psychic with a grave warning on a call; Kidd finds a new lead on the Homeland Security case.”

If the psychic was accurately predicting Hermmann’s death in the series finale, his passing would send shock waves throughout the entire One Chicago community. After all, Hermann has been a mainstay character since Season 1 and has remained while many of his costars have left. All of the struggles Hermmann has been facing this season could be building up to his character’s death in Season 11 – or the death of his wife. Cindy is still going through chemotherapy treatments after her lung cancer diagnosis, so there’s a chance that the cancer could come back and the psychic could be referring to her. The American Lung Association reports that more than 50 percent of people with lung cancer die within one year of being diagnosed.

Aside from Chicago Fire, Eigenberg’s also widely known for portraying Steve Brady in HBO’s Sex and the City and its revival, And Just Like That. He was recently photographed on the set of And Just Like That Season 2 on Coney Island, New York, in February 2023, alongside Sarah Jessica Parker (who plays Carrie Bradshaw) and John Corbett (who plays Aidan Shaw).

In his personal life, Eigenberg is married to Chrysti Eigenberg, his wife of 21 years. The couple has two children together, Louie Steven Eigenberg (age 14) and Myrna Belle Eigenberg (age 9). Eigenberg hasn’t shared any recent photos of his wife or children on Instagram and has largely kept his family out of the public eye.

To find out whether Christopher Hermann dies, tune into the Season 11 finale of Chicago Fire on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 9 p.m. on NBC.

