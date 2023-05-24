Credit: Getty Images

From Gabby Dawson to Sylvie Brett, we’re no strangers to Matthew Casey’s love interests on Chicago Fire (#Brettsey forever). But in the actor’s personal life, who is Jesse Spencer’s wife? Learn about Spencer’s real-life partner and whether she is famous too.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s drama series following the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. In 2012, Spencer made his debut as Captain Matthew Casey, a lieutenant (then captain) at Firehouse 51 and an officer in charge of Truck Company 81. Casey was a series regular from the first season of the firefighter drama until Spencer exited the procedural in Season 10.

Casey’s last significant relationship on the show was with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), the Ambulance 61 paramedic who transferred to Firehouse 51 in Season 3 to replace the late Leslie Shay. Brettsey’s slow-burn romance eventually took its course from Season 7 to Season 9, but really kicked off in Season 9, episode 2, “That Kind of Heat,” when they shared their first kiss. Unfortunately, the relationship went downhill after Casey moved to Oregon to be with Andy Darden (Corey Sorenson)’s two sons. The couple decided to try long distance during that time, but it was too difficult for Brett to keep up with. Brett broke up with Casey over the phone in Season 11, Episode 1, “Hold On Tight.”

Our sister site Variety reported on May 2, 2023, that Spencer will make another guest appearance during the Chicago Fire Season 11 finale, which will air on May 24, 2023. Although we don’t know much about Casey’s storyline, the episode’s synopsis does mention that Brett is waiting for “life-changing news.” Spencer has also not ruled out coming back to Chicago Fire on a full-time basis, which would certainly switch things up for Brett, who is trying to move on from her past relationship.

In an interview with Deadline in April 2022, when asked if Spencer could be coming back full time, he responded: “I cannot… answer that question,” Spencer told our sister site. “The potential to come back would be awesome. I’m always open to that but you know, the ball isn’t really in my court. I always told [series co-creator] Derek Haas that if there were episodes that he thought would be appropriate for me to come back, then I’m totally open to that because I want to see the old gang and I love working there. But in terms of me coming back full-time or something, I have no idea.”

Outside of Chicago Fire, Spencer – an Australian native – rose to fame in Australia and the United Kingdom thanks to his role as Billy Kennedy in the Aussie soap opera Neighbours. He left the show in 1999 to star as intensive care specialist and surgeon Dr. Robert Chase in the medical show House from 2004 to 2012. But in Spencer’s romantic life, who is the actor’s wife? We have the answer below.

Who is Jesse Spencer’s wife?

Who is Jesse Spencer’s wife? The Australian actor is married to neuroscientist Kali Woodruff Carr. It’s reported that the couple met at a Chicago music festival in 2014 and dated for five years before Spencer popped the question to Carr in 2019. Spencer asked Carr to marry him while they were hiking in the Peruvian Andes. On June 27, 2020, they got married in a secret, intimate ceremony in Carr’s hometown of Neptune Beach, Florida.

‘Despite a spike in COVID, a venue change, a Saharan dust plume, not to mention a torrential thunderstorm, we made it across the line on our wedding day, and I’m a very lucky man,’ Jesse told the publication,” Spencer said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph in October 2020. ‘What a silver lining to 2020. She’s smart, pretty and way ahead of her years,’ he added.

Prior to his current relationship, the Chicago Fire actor had several high-profile flings, including one with his House costar Jennifer Morrison, who he allegedly proposed to in Paris in 2006. He also dated Brazilian surfer Maya Gabeira in 2010, but the two split up in 2013 after three years of dating.

Spencer and Carr have one kid together. They welcomed their first child in April 2022 — six months after Spencer, who was born in Australia, became a United States citizen in November 2021, according to NBC. Although there are not many details about Spencer’s family (he keeps his personal life under wraps), he told USA Today in April 2023 that changes in his family life impacted his decision to leave Chicago Fire. “I got married and had a toddler. So, things shifted in my life,” Spencer said.

He also hinted press call that he exited Chicago Fire to spend more time with his family (his first baby was born seven months after his last episode as a series regular aired). “I added it up, and this year is my 18th year of network TV, straight — I went straight from House into Chicago Fire,” Spencer said at the time. “Coming up to the 200th, I called [showrunner Derek Haas] and broke him the news that I thought it was time to leave the show. He agreed we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. “It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved this show from the start, but there’s other things that I would love to do in the future and there’s some family that I need to take care of. 18 years is a long time. That’s a long stretch.” He continued, “It was a difficult decision, and I hate to leave the show because I do love it, but when the time comes, the time comes.”

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

