Is Dr. Will Halstead Leaving Chicago Med? One Chicago Confirms ‘Someone Will Go’ in the Finale
As one of the last original doctors at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, it’s understandable why One Chicago fans want to know if Will Halstead is leaving Chicago Med and what could happen to Nick Gehlfuss’ character to cause him to leave the series.
Chicago Med is NBC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of doctors and nurses in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series — which premiered in 2015 and is created by Dick Wolf, the same mind behind the Law & Order and FBI franchises — is the third spin-off in NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.
Nick Gehlfuss plays Dr. Will Halstead, a former plastic surgeonchi who becomes the Emergency Department supervising attending physician at Gaffney. He is also the brother of Detective Jay Halstead from Chicago P.D. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2016, Gehlfuss opened up about what it’s like to film on all three One Chicago shows.
“Let’s just say when we have a day off, it’s not really a day off,” he said. “A lot of these shows are ensemble shows and if you have a lighter episode, you have the ability to go over and do a little bit on another episode of [another show]. It’s required, but it’s like, absolutely, we love doing it. That’s what makes this whole franchise so unprecedented. They’re seamlessly intertwined, it’s synergy at its finest. An actor, when they get on a TV show, they’re unavailable because they have no time, but here you get to book other jobs on top of that, like going to the other shows. It’s a dream come true, really.”
Gehlfuss joined as Will on Chicago Med in Season 1 in 2015. But after almost a decade, could be he done with Gaffney and One Chicago as a whole? Read on for what we know about if Dr. Will Halstead is leaving Chicago Med.
Is Dr. Will Halstead leaving Chicago Med?
Is Dr. Will Halstead leaving Chicago Med? There has been no confirmation that Nick Gehlfuss — who plays Will — is leaving Chicago Med. However, there are clues that Season 8 could be his last.
In Season 8, Episode 2, “Might Feel Like It’s Time for a Change,” Will broke up with Dr. Grace Song because he didn’t think it was a good idea to pursue a workplace romance with her. That same episode, viewers also learn that Will has been in contact with Dr. Natalie Manning, Will’s ex-fiancee, who left Gaffney Chicago Medical Center (and Chicago Med) in Season 7 to move back to her hometown of Seattle. Will has also been in contact with Natalie’s son, Owen Manning, with her late husband, Jeff Manning.
The episode made One Chicago fans wonder if Chicago Med was using Will’s relationship with Natalie as a way for him to leave the series and Gaffney to be with her in Seattle. Chicago Med also confirmed a cast member will be leaving the series in the Season 8 finale in the trailer for the episode, which includes the statement: “Someone. Will. Go.” Many One Chicago fans believe the statement could be about Will given the emphasis on “Will” in the sentence and how the word was shown over a black screen instead of over a clip from the show like the other words. Other One Chicago fans, however, believe the statement could be about a different character, such as Maggie Lockwood or Dr. Dean Archer, who have also hinted at their exits from Chicago Med.
Gehlfuss also hinted at Will’s remaining feelings for Natalie in an interview with TV Line in 2022. “Will wants to settle down in a way,” he said. “I think he was ready to be a stepfather to Dr. Manning’s child. And I think he’s ready to commit to someone if that is the case. But I think you have to start out dating no matter what so it’d be interested to find out how he gets to that point of settling down. I think it’s a whole journey.”
He also told Hello in 2021 about his hopes for Natalie and Will to reunite. “You can’t avoid all that history so the writers… Well, you never know what may happen in the future, if a character is not dead they can return in some form,” he said. “But he will be affected — if and when he gets into a new relationship.” Gehlfuss also confirmed that he didn’t know Torrey DeVitto, who played Natalie since Season 1 of Chicago Med, was leaving until the end of filming. “I did not know she was leaving until the end of filming so maybe it happened in the best way so it wasn’t more difficult,” he said. “Torrey is a great friend and I do miss her.”
If Will was to leave Chicago Med, his exit would come less than a year after his younger brother Jay Halstead — who is played by Jesse Lee Soffer — left Chicago P.D. in Season 10. In an interview with TV Line in 2022, Gehlfuss about what it was like to continue on in the One Chicago franchise without his on-screen sibling. “I hope so. I really do,” Gehlfuss said about the possibility of a reunion between Will and Jay in the future. “I really enjoyed working with Jesse. I’ll never forget how he welcomed me into the whole franchise.”
He continued. “This show changed my life, and Jesse really took me under his wing, and I’ll never forget that because that’s the type of guy that he is. He’s done a fantastic job with his role. And the fans have always said they enjoyed seeing the Halstead brothers together. We loved working together. And so I guess it’s just a testament that when you’re really enjoying something, the fans are experiencing that.”
As for how Will felt about Jay leaving Chicago, Gehlfuss told TV Insider that he thinks his character will be “extremely lonely” in Chicago without his brother. “I think he’ll be extremely lonely,” he said. “Because at this point, both of his parents aren’t alive. And as far as we know of the Halstead family, that’s all Will has left.” “That’s why I think maybe a relationship would be good for Will, to have someone else around,” He continued, “I mean, he has his colleagues, of course, but something a little more intimate to go home to and be with.”
Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
For more on the One Chicago franchise, check out our photo gallery on the most shocking exits on Chicago Fire.