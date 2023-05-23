John Boyd’s Father Starred Opposite Brad Pitt In This Film — Meet The FBI Star’s Famous Parents
As special agent Stuart Scola, John Boyd’s charismatic character on FBI is definitely a fan favorite. But in the actor’s personal life, is his family famous too? Who are John Boyd’s parents? Keep reading to find out about his Mom and Dad.
On FBI, Boyd plays Special Agent Stuart Scola, the field partner of Special Agent Kristen Chazal and then Tiff Wallace. The crime drama series follows the personal and professional lives of special agents in the criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New York City field office. Also created by Dick Wolf, the show exists in the same universe as the Law & Order shows and One Chicago. FBI has two successful spin-offs: FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International – and the three shows often do multi-part crossover events together.
Boyd joined FBI as a series regular in Season 2. He started dating his now-girlfriend, Nina Chase, in Season 4. Nina becomes pregnant with their baby, a son, in Season 5. “When the audience knows that two people have an intimate connection that’s more romantic, it sort of permeates all of their interactions, which has been so fun to play, because he has such a deep connection to his partner, but this type of romance,” Boyd told TV Insider of Scola and Nina’s relationship in September 2022. “But yeah, we see it. It’s in the subtext, it’s in the way that he says hello to her, it’s in the way that he asks her questions. It’s always there.”
In the actor’s personal life, he got married to Nicole Vicius in 2012. Boyd has chosen to keep his wife and family out of the public eye but occasionally shares photos of his wife and kids on his Instagram page (which he mostly dedicates to FBI photos). For example, he posted one of the only photos of his wife nearly a decade ago back in February 2014. More recently, he shared an Instagram photo of him and his three kids on June 25, 2017.
But who are John Boyd’s parents and are they in the entertainment business too? We have the answer below.
Who are John Boyd’s parents?
Who are John Boyd’s parents? John Boyd is the son of Guy Boyd, an American actor, and Sissy Boyd, who is also an actress. His father, who was born in Chicago, has appeared in more than 50 films from the late 1970s until now. He’s best known for his role as Detective Jim McLean in Body Double and as Frank Hackman in Miami Vice. He also starred in The Dark Side of the Sun (opposite Brad Pitt), Black Scorpion, The Young Pope and Past Midnight. Guy Boyd was also an active theater performer. He made his Broadway debut in the 1981 show “Rose,” with Glenda Jackson and Jessica Tandy. Most recently, he starred in the 2020 horror film I’m Thinking of Ending Things and 2014’s Foxcatcher.
Meanwhile, John’s mother Sissy primarily starred in movies in the ‘80s and ‘90s, including The Prowler, Gas Food Lodging, Mi vida loca and Four Rooms. John’s sister, Pauline Boyd, is also an actress. She appeared in Domino One, Love Liza, Friendship Hotel and the soap opera Guiding Light for one episode.
John was born on October 22, 1981, in New York City. “I grew up on the east side here in L.A. and then lived in New York after school and have kind of been back and forth since then,” the actor told Assignment X in June 2015. John, who was a stage guy (like his father) before appearing on the big screen, said that his theater roles prepared him for working at FOX.
“The first time I walked into a network test for FOX, it felt like stage. And that’s something that absolutely fueled me and held my energy. So I love having that background.” Also similar to his father, John gravitated toward portraying various officers of the law and military. Aside from FBI, Boyd has also starred in shows like The Carrie Diaries, Touch, Suits, 24, Bones, Fringe and Law & Order, in which he played two characters between 2005 and 2006. Boyd has also starred in movies like Mercy, Argo and Peppermint.
FBI airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.
