Adam Levine Is Coming Back to The Voice as Blake Shelton Leaves — Is He Returning Permanently?
As one of the inaugural coaches on The Voice, the Maroon 5 star is making his return after officially leaving the singing show in 2019. Is Adam Levine coming back to The Voice? We have the answer below.
In NBC’s reality TV singing competition, four celebrity coaches form teams of contestants through blind auditions — where the judges can hear the singers but not see them — and compete against each other until there’s one winner. It was announced that Blake Shelton (the last original coach on the show) was leaving The Voice in 2022 after 23 seasons. Additionally, Kelly Clarkson is also exiting the singing show after Variety reported that her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, was moving from the Universal lot in Los Angeles (where The Voice also films) to 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.
Adam Levine was a coach on The Voice from the first season in 2011 until Season 16 in 2019. He debuted alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. In May 2019, Levine announced that he was leaving the singing competition. He shared the news in a heartfelt post on Instagram, where he called his time on The Voice a “life-shaping” experience.
“We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘there’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” Levine wrote in the lengthy post. “Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life.”
At the time, the Maroon 5 singer didn’t give a specific explanation for his exit other than “it was time to move on.” But he revealed the true reason in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2019. He said that he left The Voice to become a stay-at-home dad to his two daughters. Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed their daughters Dusty Rose and Gio Grace in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Our sister site TV Line reported in May 2019 that Levine’s departure came after drama in Season 16’s Semifinals. A source told the publication that Levine allegedly did not want to attend a pre-taping of the semi-finals. They said that he expressed “frustration beforehand at having to be present when, at that point, he had no artists left in the Season 16 race.” An eyewitness noted that Levine was “very difficult” during the entire taping and refused opportunities to offer commentary to the other judges’ performers. The veteran coach’s response could have been influenced by a Season 16 rule change that didn’t guarantee that a coach went to the Live Playoffs with the same number of team members; Levine lost half of his team members in Season 16’s Live Cross Battles.
Then he allegedly appeared uninterested in performing alongside the other judges in the NBC Upfront showcase at Radio City Music Hall. Sources also told TV Line that Paul Telegdy, the co-chairman of NBC Entertainment at the time, saw Levine’s performance and “was not happy with what he saw.” Another insider said that Telegdy was “embarrassed” and “furious” that Levine acted that way in front of the people that pay his $26-million annual salary. Some sources told the platform that the executive called for Levine’s immediate firing, while another source insisted that Telegdy and his fellow execs were very appreciative that the coaches flew to New York – which also happened to be on Mother’s Day – to perform early Monday morning. Levine’s rep declined to comment and referred back to Levine’s official Instagram statement about leaving the show.
Levine was replaced with singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani, who served as a coach during Seasons 7, 9 and 12. Stefani was joined by returning coaches Shelton, Clarkson and John Legend. So, is Adam Levine coming back to The Voice in Season 23? Here’s everything that we know.
Is Adam Levine coming back to The Voice?
Is Adam Levine coming back to The Voice? The answer is yes! The former coach will return to the Season 23 finale which airs on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 9 p.m. on NBC. Levine and his band, Maroon 5, will be performing their new single, “Middle Ground,” which will be released commercially on May 19, 2023.
In December 2020, Levine had some harsh words when a fan asked him if he would ever return to the voice. During an Instagram Q&A session, he was asked if he might return. Levine responded with a few words: “No Thank You?” according to TV Line. The Maroon 5 singer also poked fun at Blake Shelton (who he playfully feuded with on The Voice). “Did you miss Blake on The Voice last season?” one fan asked to which Levine jokingly responded: “Blake who?”
Despite his prior disapproval to return to The Voice, Levine eventually returned a year later in May 2021. He joined the guest lineup for a two-hour episode in Season 21, and his band, Maroon 5, sang their hit “Beautiful Mistakes” with Megan Thee Stallion. Now, his upcoming performance in the Season 23 finale marks another opportunity for Levine to return to the show that he called home for 16 seasons.
The Voice airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
