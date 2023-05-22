Credit: Getty Images

Dawson’s Creek fans: You’ll want to read this one. The show’s star Katie Holmes is revealing her true feelings about a future reboot of the popular teen drama. Is Dawson’s Creek coming back? See what the actress had to say below.

Dawson’s Creek is the successful teen TV series that aired between 1998 and 2003 on the WB. Based in the fictional Massachusetts town of Capeside, the pilot episode aired in January 1998 and featured Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), the best friend of aspiring teen filmmaker Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek). The show follows the close-knit group of friends from high school to college and is known for establishing one the greatest love triangles between Potter, Leery and their mutual friend, Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson).

Kevin Williamson, the creator of Dawson’s Creek, reflected on the show’s 25th anniversary in January 2023 with Variety. The writer and producer stepped away from the series at the end of the second season but returned for the series finale which jumped five years in the future. “I think in the beginning, it was a very, very difficult time for me because Scream hit big, Dawson’s Creek hit big and I was really pulled in a bunch of different directions,” he explained. “I stumbled a little bit, and it took some time to get my footing and figure out how to do this. Dawson’s Creek was the show I grew up on, and what was so beautiful about it was that it was my childhood. It’s so autobiographical in so many ways.”

When asked if there was a certain storyline that he wished he explored more, Williamson said that he doesn’t “regret the past.” “We had these great actors and they were astonishing. And every one of them I love to this day, but you know what else I had? Great writers. If you look back at our first two seasons, we had the most amazing group of writers and I didn’t even know it,” he said in the interview. “I didn’t even know how wonderful they were and I remember having fun. We were all sort of sort of stumbling around trying to find the show. I had the first six in my head, and I could just write them in my sleep.”

Holmes, whose breakout role was as the girl-next-door in Dawson Creek, has now gone on to be a writer, producer and director. She made her directorial debut in 2016 with All We Had, which she also starred, followed by 2022’s Alone Together and 2023’s Rare Objects. This year, she returned to the theatre in the off-Broadway play The Wanderers by Ann Ziegler. The Dawson’s Creek alumna has spoken publicly a few times about the concept of a potential reboot. Here’s what she had to say.

Is Dawson’s Creek coming back? As of May 2023, Dawson’s Creek is not coming back – but actress Katie Holmes confirmed that multiple discussions have taken place about rebooting the teen drama series.

“There have been many discussions over the years. We all loved the experience,” Holmes revealed during an interview as part of the Kering Women in Motion talks at Cannes Film Festival, according to our sister site, Variety. “There’s a protection that comes along with the discussion. The show was a time capsule. To put it into today’s world might tarnish it a little bit. It was right before everyone had a phone and social media and all of that, so there was an innocence that was there between the characters that was one of the things I think people liked about the show. To put it into the setting of today’s world, I’m not sure.”

The Dawson’s Creek actress continued: “We’ve often talked about it… For now, we kind of just keeping saying that until there is a real reason to do it, it hasn’t been something where people have said, ‘This is the take on it.’”

Last year, in July 2022, Holmes expressed similar feelings and reiterated that she was not interested in a reboot at this time. “No,” she told Screen Rant when asked if she’d be up for a revival. “I’m so grateful for that experience. We’ve definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives she added. I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age? I don’t know. I don’t think (so). We all decided we don’t actually.”

Williamson was also asked about a reboot by Us Weekly at the TV Critics Association’s summer press tour in 2019. Like Holmes, the show’s creator said that a revival isn’t happening. “We keep talking about it, but no, as of now, it’s not in the pipeline,” the show’s creator said. “We kind of ended it. The last episode was five years in the future. We put a nice button to it. Jen [Williams’ character] died. What are we going to do? We’ve talked about it, but until we can find a reason to do it … We come up with ideas, but no, as of now, no.”

He added that there are so many people from his past that he would love to collaborate with, including “Katie, James, all of those guys,” he said. “I’m dying to work with Josh Jackson again.”

