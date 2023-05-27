Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When it comes to the world of Yellowstone, there’s no one quite like Rip Wheeler. He’s pretty much the definition of a cowboy, with heart to spare and loyalty to boot. And when you’re mixed up in a world of backstabbing power plays like those on Yellowstone, that really sets you apart. In fact, it’s part of what makes him such a great match for Beth — Rip’s there to ground her and never lose sight of the sweet human he grew up with before life hardened her.

In real life, though, it turns out there is someone quite a bit like Rip’s portrayer Cole Hauser — and that’s his own son, Ryland!

Summer’s just about here, which means graduation for a good chunk of young folks. It’s a time for reflecting fondly on the past and looking with excitement to the future. And for Hauser, that means celebrating his eldest son as he prepares for his journey to Texas Christian University!

“So very proud of my first-born boy,” Hauser shared with a photo of Ryland looking a whole lot like his dad as he stands triumphantly in TCU gear. About all he needs is a beard to complete the look! “Can’t wait to see your next chapter in your life!”

And yeah, Hauser and wife Cynthia really did raise their boy right. Ryland thanked mom and dad “for creating me into the man I am today! You have done an amazing job raising me, showing anything is possible if I put my mind to it! Can’t wait to go chase my dreams and put words into reality!”

We wish Ryland and the entire Hauser family the best of life as they get ready for this next stage of life!

