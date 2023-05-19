Credit: Getty Images

With the news of Jennifer Esposito’s highly anticipated return to Blue Bloods, you might be wondering: Why did Jennifer Esposito leave Blue Bloods in the first place? It turns out the actress had bad blood with the network during her final months on the show. Keep reading to learn why exactly the actress exited Blue Bloods.

Blue Bloods, CBS’ popular police procedural, focuses on the fictional Reagan family who have a long history with law enforcement. Blue Bloods premiered in September 2020 and is wrapping up its 13th season (TV Insider reported in March 2023 that it was renewed for Season 14). The successful TV series stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Abigail Hawk, Vanessa Ray and more.

On Blue Bloods, actress Jennifer Esposito portrayed Jacqueline “Jackie” Curatola, a detective in the New York City Police Department. In 2010, Esposito joined the cast as a series regular for the first season as Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg)’s partner. However, her time on the show was plagued by controversy when the actress requested a reduced filming schedule in Season 2 because of a medical illness. So, why did Jennifer Esposito leave Blue Bloods? We have the answer below.

Why did Jennifer Esposito leave Blue Bloods?

Why did Jennifer Esposito leave Blue Bloods? In October 2012 during Season 2, the actress requested “a very limited part-time schedule” as a result of her battle with Celiac Disease, according to TV Line. Esposito recalled to Fox News Channel’s FOX Files that her doctor advised that she seek a reduced workload because of her medical struggles with Celiac. However, Esposito claimed that rather an accommodate her request, the studio kept her contract and suspended her without pay.

“Look, they have a job that they need done. I get it,” she told FOX Files. “You don’t think I can do it in the two or three days that I am offering in that… work space of eight days? Then I get it, you have to replace me. But that’s not what happened. What happened was ugliness.” The Blue Bloods actress went on to explain on the show that she collapsed on set twice — first when she exited the shuttle van and second when she was in the makeup trailer.

“The [assistant director] came in and said, ‘I’ll get the medic,’ and we were like, ‘There is nothing [to do], unless he can cure me of Celiac disease. This is what we’ve been trying to tell you.’ They had to carry me into the car and bring me to the doctor, where I [was] for seven hours.”

In October 2012, our sister site Deadline shared a statement from CBS explaining why they put her character on a leave of absence. “Jennifer has informed us that she is only available to work on a very limited part-time schedule,” CBS TV Studios said. “As a result, she’s unable to perform the demands of her role and we regretfully had to put her character on a leave of absence.” Rather than accommodating the actress’ reduced workload, the network chose to write her off completely.

Esposito shot back at CBS’ statement on Twitter. “CBS put me on unpaid leave and has blocked me from working anywhere else after my doctor said you needed a reduced schedule due to Celiac. CBS didn’t listen to my doc and I collapsed on set. Which everyone saw!,” she said in a tweet, according to TV Line. “ After a week off my doc said I could return to work but CBS implied that I was not truly ill and this was a scheme to get a raise! It’s been almost two months without bringing me back to work + keeping Me from working anywhere else!… Absolutely shameful behavior.”

In January 2013, TV Line reported that Jennifer Esposito was now on permanent leave and would not return to Blue Bloods to reprise her role as Curatola this season or in future seasons. But, in 2023, that’s about to change (read more on her long-awaited comeback below).

What happened to Jackie Curatola on Blue Bloods?

What happened to Jackie Curatola on Blue Bloods? The detective was officially written of the show in Season 3, Episode 7, “Nightmares,” when Jackie said that she was taking a leave of absence from law enforcement due to stress.

Although Esposito had a falling out with CBS, she raved about working with Wahlberg during their time on set. “One of the best people I’ve worked with,” Jennifer said of Donnie on People TV’s Couch Surfing. “We had so much fun. I think they needed to make us separate because that’s how much fun we had. We would be cracking up and dancing right before a take… You’re on set so long especially doing a drama on TV like this. I mean you’re there long, long hours and he was wonderful.”

It looks like Esposito’s feud with the show is coming to an end. It was announced that the actress will return for the Blue Bloods Season 13 finale, where she’ll reunite with Danny Reagan. In the upcoming episode, “Forgive Us Our Trespasses,” Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) will team up with his former partner, who is now Chief of Police, to investigate a murder. It’s unknown whether Esposito will return for future episodes next season or if this is a one-off appearance. CBS revealed in April 2023 that Blue Bloods was renewed for a 14th season.

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

