She may be Dr. Meredith Grey to Grey’s Anatomy fans, but to Ellen Pompeo’s children, she’s known by just one name: mom.

Pompeo starred as Dr. Meredith Grey on Grey’s Anatomy — ABC’s medical drama following the personal and professional lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington — from Seasons 1 to 19. She announced her exit from Grey’s Anatomy after almost 20 years on the series in an Instagram post in November 2022. “I am eternally grateful and humbled by the love and support you have all shown me, Meredith GREY and the show for 19 seasons! Through it all….none of it …would have been possible without the best fans in the world,” she wrote in the caption. “You all are RIDERS and you all have made the ride so fun and ICONIC!! I love you madly and appreciate you right back. This isn’t your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back to visit. With a lot of love and immense gratitude XoE.”

Pompeo married her husband, music producer Chris Ivery, in 2007. They welcomed their first child, daughter Stella Luna, in 2009. Their second child, daughter Sienna May, was born in 2014. Pompeo and Ivery welcomed their third child, son Eli Christopher, in 2016. In an interview with E! News in 2012, Pompeo opened up about what it was like to balance starring on Grey’s Anatomy while being a mother while Stella Luna was a baby. “I have my days where I feel really guilty that I’ve been here every day if I have to work a lot,” she said. “But the truth is I’m in a very blessed situation, I am so lucky. First of all, I am so lucky to live in a country where a girl like me can make this kind of living, achieve her dreams and reach her goals.”

She continued, “And I don’t think anywhere else in the world can girls have the freedom that we do here to have these amazing careers and be mothers. So first I’ll say it really isn’t a challenge with respect to the women in the rest of the world, I think we’re very lucky. And all working moms have their challenges and I’m incredibly lucky compared to most. I can afford help and I’m fortunate where I can bring her here if I miss her. She’s not in preschool yet so she can spend time on set with me. So I think everything in my life is a blessing. I’ve got my little challenges, but they’re insignificant compared to what real working moms go through.”

So who are Ellen Pompeo’s children? Read about her family and kids ahead.

Who are Ellen Pompeo’s children?

Meet Ellen Pompeo’s children with her husband, Chris Ivery, ahead.

Stella Luna

Born: September 15, 2009

Stella Luna is Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery’s first child and eldest daughter. She was born on September 15, 2009. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, Pompeo revealed that Stella — like her Grey’s Anatomy character Meredith Grey — showed an interest in medicine at a young age. “She loves coming to set,” she said. “Linda Klein is our medical producer, wonderful woman [and] good friend of mine, and she just wants to go straight to Linda’s office and play with all the medical things.”

Pompeo continued, “Yesterday, I went in to find her [and] she was with Linda with a bone drill, drilling a fake femur bone with a real bone drill. She was supervised, but they have her doing advanced procedures!”

Sienna May

Born: 2014

Sienna May is Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery’s second child and youngest daughter. She was born via surrogate in 2014. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, Pompeo revealed that Stella wasn’t a fan of Sienna May when she was born. “After three months, she was like, ‘Is she leaving?'” Pompeo recalled. “I was like, ‘No, no, she’s going to live here.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, OK.'” Pompeo continued of Stella, “She had about a month where she was not in a good mood. Bad mood every day for a month. And now that passed and now she’s fine.”

Pompeo also told People in 2016 of the lessons she hopes to teach her daughters. “We get better with age,” she said. “We should empower each other and have compassion for each other and help each other and feel good about ourselves.” She continued, “I think there’s a lot of glass ceilings and we have to keep busting all of them,” she said. “So this is one glass ceiling that definitely needs to be broken. The truth is, we do get better with age. It’s just society has told us forever that we don’t. And for some reason we believe that because men want us to believe that they get better with age, but really it’s us who get better with age.”

Eli Christopher

Born: 2016

Eli Christopher is Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery’s third child and youngest and only son. He was born in 2016. “Eli Christopher Chris Ivery just fell a notch.. I’ve got a new guy,” Pompeo captioned an Instagram photo at the time of Eli sleeping on his father’s chest. “Everyone’s doing great,” a representative also told People at the time of Eli’s birth.

In 2017, Pompeo shared an Instagram photo of her directing an episode of Grey’s Anatomy with Eli in her arms. “Directing prep with my mentor and my man,” she captioned the photo, which also included fellow director and her Grey’s Anatomy co-star Debbie Allen. “Photo by @hellmannsam #multitaskinglikeamofo.”

In a video for Architectural Digest in 2022, Pompeo talked about how her and Ivery’s house in Malibu, California, was designed with their children in mind. “My husband wanted a custom-made bed so that all the kids, we could all sleep in here together on the weekends,” she said. “So the bed is extra big and this is where we watch movies and we light a fire and lay in bed, all of us, and fight over which movie to watch.”

In the video, Pompeo also noted the photography on the wall of a guest bedroom, which included images of “very important moments in Black history.” She continued, “Obviously my children are Black and it’s really important for me to have lots of representation in the artwork,” she said. “Usually I really make an effort to have it be predominantly Black artists or have the subjects of it be Black people who have made such an impact on our history here in the United States.”

Pompeo further opened up about what it’s like to raise biracial children in an interview on Red Table Talk in 2018. “Don’t feel like you have to tiptoe. I’m not afraid to talk about race. A lot of people get very nervous when you bring it up, and I understand why they do, but I am not afraid,” she said. “These are important conversations to have and if you’re afraid to talk about it, that’s a problem right there.” She continued, “My challenge with raising brown children is how much do you say to them and how much do you not say to them?”

Pompeo went on to recall a moment between her and one of Stella’s friends. “A couple of weeks ago I had some friends over [to] the house, little girls of color, and the little girl came in and I introduced myself. I said, ‘I’m Stella’s mom.’… She went right to Stella and said, ‘That’s your mom?’ She points to the nanny who’s a Black girl [and says,] ‘I thought that was your mom.’ The little baby looked like she was scared of me. That just breaks my heart. Maybe scared is a strong word… but, again, non-trusting possibly.” She continued, “That experience of being in my house and meeting me was good for her to see that all white people aren’t what you think. As moms and dads, we have the responsibility to expose our children to all different types of people. To show them the differences in the world.”

Pompeo also told Red Table Talk how she was raising her daughters differently than her son because of the way they look. “My son looks completely white. You couldn’t even tell that he has any brown in him at all,” she said. “There is no escaping when your skin is dark. That’s why my children are brown or whatever it is. Because the world will see them that way and they will be discriminated against and they will be judged and they will be spoken to and they will be treated like they are brown because their skin is brown.”

She continued, “If black women have a problem with white women, I completely understand why. If any black person has a problem with any white person, I understand why. If black people have a problem with things I’ve said… they get to have a problem. All I can do is explain why I say it and what my experience is and if you want to come at me for that, you get that right. You get that pass.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

