Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Baby2Baby, David Livingston/Getty Images (2), Rob Kim/FilmMagic, Getty Images for Marc Cain

We’ve watched them on our screens for years (sometimes even decades), growing with their television families, bringing us joy night after night. But how much do we get to see them off-screen with their real, far less drama-filled, families?

Honestly, that all depends on the actor — as it should! Some are more open about their loved ones, bringing spouses and kids out to balls and premieres. Others prefer to keep things a bit more private. From the cops of Blue Bloods to the doctors of Grey’s Anatomy, we dug through the archives. going years back to just earlier this month to bring you some of your favorites primetime stars out and about with their off-screen, real-life children.

Whether an adorable tot enjoying the magic of SpongeBob SquarePants, a son out with dad to learn exactly who would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those darn kids, or a grown-up child taking in his pop’s Shakespearean performance, there’s a little of something for (and of!) everyone.

We’ve got folks from the Law & Orders, the Chicago franchise and even a number of Hallmark’s greatest all taking in some quality family time. And if you’ve got a yearning to check in on parents from your favorite shows years back, we’ve even through in some Beverly Hills, Melrose Place and L.A. Law love too.

Not seeing someone you want to check in on? Let us know because just like with a happy family expecting another kid, this gallery has plenty of room to grow!

Check out your favorite stars with their real kids in the photo gallery below.