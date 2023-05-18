Credit: Getty Images

Scrubs are synonymous with Grey’s Anatomy. They are worn in nearly every hospital scene of the medical drama — and we’ve seen all of our favorite characters sport them, from Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd to George O’Malley and Cristina Yang. Wondering where to buy Grey’s Anatomy scrubs? Keep reading for the best shoppable options to buy now.

Grey’s Anatomy is ABC’s medical drama that follows the professional and personal lives of surgical interns, residents and attendings at Grey Sloan Memorial. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the series premiered on ABC in 2005 and was recently renewed for a 20th season. Grey’s has turned into an international phenomenon, earning more than 38 Primetime Emmy nominations (including two for Outstanding Drama Series) after more than a decade on the air.

In a new interview with E! News in May 2023, Rhimes said that she doesn’t want Grey’s to end anytime soon. “I might be a very old lady by the time we reach its last season because it doesn’t seem to be stopping,” she said in the interview, adding “which is wonderful and I feel the world really belongs to the fans and the fans have been really clear about what they want.”

Whether you want to dress up as a Grey’s Anatomy character or want to wear similar scrubs to work, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve found the best Grey’s Anatomy scrubs from Target and Amazon, below.

Where to buy Grey’s Anatomy scrubs

WonderWink Women’s Origins Bravo Scrub Top

Target has a vast selection of scrubs, including this scrub top that comes in a variety of sizes and colors, including navy, teal, soft blue and more. This short-sleeve top is versatile and lightweight, not to mention comfortable thanks to the cotton blend fabric that’s designed for all-day comfort.

WonderWink Women’s Cargo Jogger Scrub Pant

This women’s jogger scrub pant will perfectly complement the Bravo Scrub Top. With a flat back waistband and full waist drawstring, you’ll feel lightweight and comfortable throughout your shift. Plus, look at all of those shades to choose from! Choose the color of your favorite Grey’s character, from light blue and navy to pink.

BARCO Grey’s Anatomy Women’s Crossover V-Neck Medical Scrub Top

Want to wear the exact same scrubs as your favorite characters on Grey’s Anatomy? Created by Barco Uniforms – the official brand of Grey’s Anatomy’s scrubs – this crossover V-neck shirt is authentic and cozy. The design comes in a variety of colors, including different shades of light blue and navy. Pair them with your favorite style of Grey’s Anatomy pants (see our favorite style below) and a white medical lab coat to complete your look.

BARCO Grey’s Anatomy Women’s Kira Jogger Scrub Pant

Also made by Barco Uniforms, these jogger scrub pants – available in the same colors as the crossover V-neck – are also straight from the Grey’s Anatomy set. They boast a classic five-pocket design with a mid-rise fit, an elastic waistband, jogger cuffs and tailored side seams. The description guarantees that you’ll feel your best “even through the longest shift.”

BARCO Grey’s Anatomy Men’s Evan Scrub Top

Like Barco Uniform’s Grey’s Anatomy scrubs for women, they make them for men, too. That way, you can look like Derek Shepherd and Mark Sloan in no time. Available in shades of blue, black, white and more, choose your preferred color or what your favorite character wears on screen. The top has a lap-over V-neck, a chest pocket with a pen slot and a single sleeve pocket to store all of your essentials.

BARCO Grey’s Anatomy Men’s Evan Scrub Pant

To go with the Grey’s Anatomy scrub top, pair it with the corresponding pants for a uniform look. The straight-leg design has a full elastic waistband with a drawcord, so you can adjust the fit to your liking.

WonderWink Unisex Origins Lab Coat

Need a lab coat to layer over your scrubs like they do in Grey’s Anatomy? You can’t go wrong with this unisex lab coat from Target. Available in S to 5XL, as well as tall sizes, it’s an affordable option under $18 that’s still high-quality.

What do the different color scrubs mean on Grey’s Anatomy?

What do the different color scrubs mean on Grey’s Anatomy? When it comes to Grey’s Anatomy scrubs, various characters are seen wearing different shades based on their roles in the hospital. Scrubs are the sanitary clothing worn by medical workers who are involved in patient care, but today, they also help identify hospital workers. They were originally designed by surgeons and operating room personnel who would wear them before going in for surgery (you’ve likely heard of the term “scrubbing in”). Scrubs are worn by many hospital personnel, even ones that aren’t surgical.

In Grey’s Anatomy, scrubs are usually worn under a white lab coat or without the coat. The light blue scrubs are worn by surgical interns, residents and nurses, while surgical attendants wear navy costumes. ER residents wear brown scrubs, and OB/GYN residents and their attendings don light pink or coral scrubs. Worn largely in Season 17 when the show tackled the COVID-19 pandemic, you’ll see the infectious disease staff in yellow scrubs. In the OR, doctors and nurses usually wear scrub caps with their costumes, which tend to be light or navy blue to go with the scrubs. However, some characters, including Meredith Grey, have worn personalized scrub caps that are fun and colorful.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

