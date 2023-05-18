Credit: Getty Images

On Chicago P.D., Hank Voight is the father of Justin Voight and the foster dad to Erin Lindsay. But in real life, who are Jason Beghe’s children? See how many kids the actor has and how old they are now.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s fictional drama that follows the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives in the Chicago Police Department’s 21st District. Created by Dick Wolf, the series premiered in 2014 and is the first spinoff of NBC’s One Chicago franchise, which also includes Chicago Fire and Chicago Med. Beghe plays the role of Sergeant Henry “Hank” Voight, the chief of the Chicago P.D.’s intelligence unit. He’s starred in the series since the very first season and is expected to return for Season 11, which was just renewed by NBC in May 2023.

In an interview with TV Meg in May 2021, the actor talked about what it was like playing a character who had a troubled son. In the first season of Chicago Fire, he feuded with Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) after Voight’s son, Justin, caused an accident that left another person paralyzed. His son was tragically murdered in the Season 3 finale. “Remember, he attacked Casey in the beginning, because he’s trying to protect his son. I don’t know if you have children, but he might go pretty far. To keep your child – I mean, my son was going to go to jail and be in an environment with people who I put there, and he probably would have been raped to death,” Beghe explained in the interview. “And yes, he did something bad, but was that justice? Voight certainly thought not, and he was willing to go to great lengths to protect his son. From Casey’s point of view, he is a bad guy. From his son, Justin’s view, he is a loving father.”

In his personal life, Beghe was married for almost two decades to fellow actress Angie Janu. The couple tied the knot in 2000, but the marriage was officially terminated in 2019 due to “irreconcilable differences.” As of 2023, it’s unknown whether Beghe is currently dating anyone, as he keeps his private life out of the public eye.

Who are Jason Beghe’s children, and does he have any kids with his ex-wife Angie Janu? Keep reading to find out.

Who are Jason Beghe’s children?

Who are Jason Beghe’s children? Jason Beghe has two children with his ex-wife Angi Janu, Bix Beghe (age 19) and Bo Bear Beghe (age 15).

Bix Beghe

Based on Bix’s Instagram page, the actor’s first son, who is 19 years old, has done some modeling for Riker Brothers, loves the outdoors and frequently posts pictures with his girlfriend at the time, Natalie Zerbib. He celebrated her with a sweet post in 2019: “I met this girl 4 years ago and to be honest never forgot about her. And a little over a year ago I took a shot in the dark and the arrow hit. Happy one year anniversary baby I love you so f**king much! I don’t even understand how I even got to you.”

Bo Bear Beghe

Bo Bear is Beghe’s youngest son who is 15 years old. His older brother posted a tribute dedicated to him on Instagram and congratulated him for getting into the OC. “Dear Bear, I will never forget when you were born I will never forget the first time I held you I will never forget anything about you. I know there have been some stress about things and I just wanted you to know that I love you and always miss you when I’m at school and can’t wait to see you when I get home,” Bix wrote in the Instagram caption. “Congrats on making it into OC and congrats on everything that you have done for your world. I love you and that’s all I wanted to say. Can’t wait to talk to you more. Love your Big Bro!!!”

After the couple’s divorce was finalized, the court ordered joint custody of their two children in 2020. According to People Magazine, Jason and Angi agreed to “share in all major decisions concerning the minor children’s health, education and welfare including, but without limitation, schooling, religion, medical care [and] enrichment activities,” the judgment stated. Additionally, the exes have been prohibited from making “derogatory nor disparaging remarks about the other or the other party’s family members” in the presence of their sons.

People also reported that between July 11 and April 30 of each calendar year, Beghe will have custody of Bix and Bo Bear on “alternate weekends from Friday after school until Monday return to school.” Additionally, Beghe will also have the children from “May 1 through July 10 each calendar year, provided that [Janu] shall be permitted to have the children for one uninterrupted week.” As for the former couple’s property, they will be splitting up their bank accounts; Beghe will get the family’s Chicago condo, while Janu was given their Malibu home. Beghe was ordered to pay his ex-wife $14,200 per month in child support, which was split into $5,320 for Bix and $8,880 for Bo. The Chicago P.D. actor also had to pay Janu “$16,700 per month” in spousal support.

Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

