We learned some tragic news about Wyatt in the Season 4 Lone Star finale. What happened to Wyatt on 9-1-1: Lone Star? Keep reading to learn more about Wyatt’s life-altering prognosis after his terrible bike accident. (Warning: Spoilers to come!)

9-1-1: Lone Star is FOX’s procedural drama that focuses on the personal and professional lives of firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dispatchers and other first responders in Austin, Texas. The series premiered in 2020 and was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. The 9-1-1 spin-off is based in Austin, Texas, as opposed to Los Angeles where the mothership show is located. On May 1, 2023, the popular series was renewed for a 5th season on FOX, our sister site Deadline reported.

Jackson Pace plays Wyatt Harris, Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) and Marlene Harris’ (Robyn Lively) son, on 9-1-1: Lone Star. Pace first guest-starred in Season 3, Episode 5, “Child Care.” His character found Judd through an online genetics database and went to the firehouse to tell Judd that he was his biological son. Although Judd was skeptical at first, once Wyatt showed him an old picture of his mother, he knew it was true. After going through a rough patch at the beginning of their relationship due to contrasting interests, the father-son-duo eventually formed a strong relationship. So much so, that Wyatt expressed to Judd that his dream was to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a firefighter as well.

What happened to Wyatt on 9-1-1: Lone Star?

What happened to Wyatt on 9-1-1: Lone Star? In Season 4, Episode 16, “A House Divided,” Wyatt was riding his bicycle and was hit by a car. Tommy (Gina Torres) and her team arrive at the scene and immediately recognize that the injured person was Judd’s son, Wyatt. Although Wyatt is alive, he isn’t responding, and it looks like his helmet was knocked off of his head during the crash. Wyatt is rushed to the hospital for his injuries, and Judd finally arrives with tears to see how his son is doing. Tommy tells Judd that Wyatt is currently in surgery but admits to the firefighter that she’s not sure about Wyatt’s prognosis – but he is being treated by Austin’s best spinal surgeon.

In May 2023, 9-1-1: Lone Star co-creator and showrunner Tim Minear spoke with Entertainment Tonight about why they decided to put Wyatt and Judd in this situation. Before the episode, you might remember that Judd and Tommy were not on good terms. Minear felt that the only way to resolve the tension was to create an event that would bring them together.

“We loved the idea of exploring how conflict erupts between these two people who are really right,” Minear said. “But how do you then resolve it? Who’s the first one to say ‘I’m sorry,’ because you’re writing a story that’s about two of your heroes, so one of them can’t really be a villain. Both have to have a point of view that is defensible. So how do you resolve all that? And it seemed to me that the best way to resolve it would be something else happening that is more important.”

Minear also told EW that they contemplated a few other scenarios before landing on Wyatt as the victim. “I was going to have, maybe [Judd’s infant daughter] Charlie ends up in the hospital, or one of Tommy’s twins,” Minear explained. But, Wyatt was the best option for the showrunner, as he quit college earlier in the season to become a firefighter just like his dad. Minear described Wyatt’s accident as “gut-wrenching.” “And in the subsequent scenes, how Judd deals with it and how Wyatt deals with it — and how they’re going to deal with this thing going forward…. The way it changes everything for this particular group of characters is super rich and incredibly moving,” the showrunner described.

Is Wyatt paralyzed on 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Is Wyatt paralyzed on 9-1-1: Lone Star? The answer is yes. Although Wyatt survived the bicycle accident, his serious injuries left Judd’s son partially paralyzed. In the two-hour Season 4 finale, which aired on May 16, 2023, we see Wyatt recovering in the hospital with high hopes. He even reassured his loved ones that the spinal surgeon saved his motor functions. Wyatt had to do another test to determine his full mobility and the results are devastating. Doctors tell Marlene, Wyatt’s medical power of attorney, that he is losing function in his legs and may never walk again. She called Judd because she wasn’t sure how she was going to break the news to Wyatt, which would certainly mean that he wouldn’t be able to continue his journey in becoming firefighter. It’s also revealed that Wyatt isn’t completely paralyzed, and he still has his upper body mobility.

Marlene and Judd decide to tell Wyatt together, which was extremely hard news for him to hear. Judd decided that he wanted to quit his job and asked Wyatt if he wanted to come live with them. For Judd, leaving his job at the firehouse means that he could give his son round-the-clock care. Judd went to Owen’s house and told him that he was quitting his job to take care of his son.

