If you’re looking for a way to watch free TV shows and movies without the hassle of signing up (and remembering to cancel) a free trial, Sling Freestream may be the answer for you.

The service offers hundreds of live channels and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows — including telenovelas and Hallmark favorites — completely for free. Unlike other streaming services, Sling Freestream also doesn’t require a credit card. All you need is an e-mail! Read on for what else to know about Sling Freestream and why it’s the perfect service to cancel all of your paid subscriptions.

What is Sling Freestream?

Sling Freestream is a free streaming service with more than 270 live channels and over 40,000 on-demand movies and TV shows, which users can sign up for with just their email — no credit card needed.

For soap opera fans, on-demand content on Sling Freestream include Hallmark TV shows and movies like When Hope Calls (a spin-off of When Calls the Heart); Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Mystery (starring Days of Our Lives alum Alison Sweeney and former All My Children star Cameron Mathison); Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness; and Summer Sweet Pecan. For telenovela fans, Sling Freestream also includes popular Spanish soap operas like alma Indomable, Amor comprado, Corazón esmerelda, La promesa, Los secretos de Lucía, Olvidarte Olvidarte jamás and dozens more. Other free TV shows and movies on Sling Freestream include Fear The Walking Dead, Yellowjackets, Outlander and Power Book II: Ghost.

An account with Sling Freestream also allows users to personalize their streaming experience by favoriting their go-to channels, creating user profiles, adding movies and TV shows to their watch list and accessing parental controls. A Sling Freestream account also allows users to continue watching a movie or a TV show from where they left off.

Sling Freetream also isn’t just a “free trial” of a streaming service. There is no time limit for how long the service is free and there is no credit card needed to create an account or watch on Sling Freestream.

How to sign up for Sling Freestream

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling Freestream.

Visit Sling.com/freestream Click “Create Free Account” Enter your e-mail and create a password Click “Create Free Account” Click “Start Watching Now” Click “Guide” to browse Sling Freestream’s live channels or click “On Demand” to browse Sling’s on-demand movies and TV shows Enjoy free movies, TV shows and live channels!

How to watch more movies and TV shows

To watch more movies and TV shows that aren’t on Sling Freestream, users can sign up for Sling’s premium channels, such as Showtime, AMC Plus, Starz, Discovery Plus and Hallmark Movies Now. The add-on channels offer more movies and TV shows that aren’t on Sling Freestream, as well as full seasons and current seasons of TV shows users may have started on Sling Freestream and want to finish.

See below for a list of premium channels on Sling and how much they cost.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling’s premium channels.

Visit Sling.com/service/premium-streaming Click “Try Us Today” Enter your e-mail and create a password Scroll down to “Add-On Services” and click “Add” for the premium channels you would like to sign up for Click “Check Out” Enter your information and payment method Start watching more TV shows and movies!

What channels are on Sling Freestream?

Sling Freestream includes more than 270 live channels, with new content added every day. See a full list of channels on Sling Freestream below.

¿Que Pasa, USA?

21 Jump Street

2M Monde

40 y 20

Aaj Tak

ABC News Live

Ace TV

ACL Cornhole TV

AFV Family

Al Aoula

Al Arabiya

Al Hadath

Al Jazeera Arabic

Al Jazeera English

Al Maghribia HD

Al Thaqafia

ALF

All Reality by WE tv

All Weddings by WE tv

ALLBLK Gems

ALTER

AMC en Español

AMC Thrillers

America’s Dumbest Criminals

America’s Test Kitchen

Amor Real

Amores Verdaderos

Angelique

Anime x HIDIVE

Aquí y Ahora

Architectural Digest

ARY Digital

ARY News

ARY Zauq

AsianCrush

At Home with Family Handyman

Baby Shark TV en Español

Barstool Sports

batteryPOP

Baywatch en Español

beIN Sports EXTRA en Español

beIN SPORTS XTRA

BET Pluto TV

Billiard TV

Bon Appetit

Boxing TV

Brainstorm Media

BROADWAY ON DEMAND

BUZZR “Canela Cinema”

“Canela Clasicos (Linear)”

“Canela Deportes”

Canela Telenovelas

Canela.TV

CBS News

Chardikla Time TV

Cheddar News

Choppertown

Cine Club

Cine de Oro

Cine Retro

CineLife

CINEVAULT ‘80s

CINEVAULT Classics

CINEVAULT Westerns

Circle Network

CMT Pluto TV

Cocina TV

Comedy Central Pluto TV

Comedy Dynamics

Como Dice el Dicho

COPS en Español

Cortos

Cowboy Way

Crime & Justice

Crónicas

Cuidado con el Angel

Da Vinci

Danger TV

DangerTV Latino

Dark Matter TV

DeFiance

Desi Play

Documentary+

Docurama (Free)

Dunya TV

DUST

Echourouk News

El Reino Infantil

Electric Now

ESPN On Demand

ESR

Euronews

Euronews en Español

Express News

Fail Army

FamilyTime

Farscape

Fawesome

FIDO TV

Fight Network

FilmRise

FilmRise Anime

FilmRise Classic TV

FilmRise Free Movies

FilmRise True Crime

FilmRise Western

FlixFling Now

FLOU Caribeño

FLOU Cine

Forensic Files

France 24

France 24 (Arabic)

France 24 (English)

Free Movies Plus

Free Speech TV

Galanes

Game Show Central

GEO Kahani

Geo News

Geo TV

Glamour

Glewed TV

GoTraveler

GQ

Grandes Parejas

Gravitas Movies

Gusto

Hasta Que el Dinero Nos Separe

HauntTV

Heartland

Hell’s Kitchen / Kitchen Nightmares

Helwa TV

Hi-YAH!

Hipstr

History & Warfare Now

HistoryTime

Homeful

HUM Masala

HUM News

HUM Sitaray

HUM TV

IFC Films Picks

IMPACT Wrestling Channel

India Today

India TV

INFAST

ITV Gold

JAJAJA

Jaya Max

Jaya Plus

Jaya TV

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

JMovies

Johnny Carson TV

Juana la Virgen

Jubao

Jus Hindi

JUS Now

JUS Punjabi Canada

La Familia P. Luche

La Fea Mas Bella

La Parodia

La Promesa

La Que No Podia Amar

La Rosa de Guadalupe

La Usurpadora

LACROSSE TV

Las 3 Marias

Law & Crime Rewind

LEGO Kids+ en Español

Lo Mejor de Liga MX

Lo Mejor de Viña del Mar

Lo Que La Vida Me Robo

Lone Star Classics

Los Heroes del Norte

Loupe (art+music)

Love Nature

Love Nature en Espanol

Love Pets

Love Stories TV

MagellanTV Now

Maverick Black Cinema

MEA TV

Medi1 TV

Mi Corazon es Tuyo

Mi Gorda Bella

Miamivelas

Midnight Pulp

Mirror Now

Mixible

Moovimex

MOTOAMERICA TV

MTRSPT1

MTV Biggest Pop

MTV Pluto TV

MTV Spankin New

Mystery Science Theater 3000

MyTime Movie Network

MyTime Movie Network en Español

N+

N+ Media

Nessma TV

NHK World-Japan

NHRA TV

Nick Jr. Pluto TV

Nosey

Nosey Escandalos

Nosotros Los Guapos

Noticias Univision 24/7

Novelas de Asia

Novelas de Romance

Novelas en Familia

Operación Repo

Outside TV +

Overtime

Pac Films

Pac-12 Insider

Padre PioPeople Are Awesome

PickleTV

PlayersTV

pocket.watch

PokerGO

Portlandia

Property & Reno

PTV Global

QTV

QuickTake by Bloomberg

Raj Digital Plus

Raj Musix

Raj News

Raj TV

RCN Más

RCTV

Real Disaster Channel

Real Madrid TV

Real Nosey

Rebelde

Red Bull Batalla

Red Bull TV en Español

RCN Más

RCTV

Real Disaster Channel

Real Madrid TV

Real Nosey

Rebelde

Red Bull Batalla

Red Bull TV en Español

RetroCrush

Risa Picante

Risas de Oro

Ryan & Friends

Sala de Emergencias

Samira TV

Screambox TV

Scripps News

Sensical Gaming

Sensical Jr.

Sensical Makers

Shorts

Shout! Factory

Slightly Off IFC

Sling Central

Sling Sneak Peek

So Yummy

So…Real

Sony KAL

Sortilegio

SportsGrid

Sportstak

Stories By AMC

SVBC

Swerve Sports

Tastemade

Tastemade Home

Tastemade Travel

TBN

TD Ameritrade

Televisa Novelas de Oro

Teresa

The Archive

The Bob Ross Channel

The Carol Burnett Show

The Country Network

The Design Network

The Elvis Presley Channel

The Film Detective

The Grapevine

The Grio

The Pet Collective

The Red Green Channel

The Rugby Network

The Walking Dead Universe

Times Now Navbharat

TokuSHOUTsu

Total Crime

Triunfo del Amor

True Crime Now

TV One

TVBS

TVP World

Una Familia Con Suerte

Una Familia de Diez

Unsolved Mysteries

USA TODAY News

USA TODAY Sports

Vanity Fair

Vecinos

Vertical Entertainment

VEVO ICONOS LATINOS

Vevo Latino

Vevo Reggaeton & Trap en Español

VEVO REGIONAL MEXICANO

VH1 I Love Reality

VivoPlay

ViX Deportes 21

ViX Deportes 22

ViX Deportes 23

Vogue

Waypoint TV

WeatherSpy

WFV en Español

Wild Nature Now

WildEarth

Willow Extra

Wired

World Poker Tour

Zona TUDN

