Cancel Your Cable: This Free Streaming Service Lets You Watch Hallmark, Telenovelas And More at No Cost
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Soaps.com may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
If you’re looking for a way to watch free TV shows and movies without the hassle of signing up (and remembering to cancel) a free trial, Sling Freestream may be the answer for you.
The service offers hundreds of live channels and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows — including telenovelas and Hallmark favorites — completely for free. Unlike other streaming services, Sling Freestream also doesn’t require a credit card. All you need is an e-mail! Read on for what else to know about Sling Freestream and why it’s the perfect service to cancel all of your paid subscriptions.
SlingTV is a Soaps sponsor, however, this article was independently written by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
What is Sling Freestream?
Sling Freestream is a free streaming service with more than 270 live channels and over 40,000 on-demand movies and TV shows, which users can sign up for with just their email — no credit card needed.
For soap opera fans, on-demand content on Sling Freestream include Hallmark TV shows and movies like When Hope Calls (a spin-off of When Calls the Heart); Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Mystery (starring Days of Our Lives alum Alison Sweeney and former All My Children star Cameron Mathison); Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness; and Summer Sweet Pecan. For telenovela fans, Sling Freestream also includes popular Spanish soap operas like alma Indomable, Amor comprado, Corazón esmerelda, La promesa, Los secretos de Lucía, Olvidarte Olvidarte jamás and dozens more. Other free TV shows and movies on Sling Freestream include Fear The Walking Dead, Yellowjackets, Outlander and Power Book II: Ghost.
An account with Sling Freestream also allows users to personalize their streaming experience by favoriting their go-to channels, creating user profiles, adding movies and TV shows to their watch list and accessing parental controls. A Sling Freestream account also allows users to continue watching a movie or a TV show from where they left off.
Sling Freetream also isn’t just a “free trial” of a streaming service. There is no time limit for how long the service is free and there is no credit card needed to create an account or watch on Sling Freestream.
How to sign up for Sling Freestream
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling Freestream.
- Visit Sling.com/freestream
- Click “Create Free Account”
- Enter your e-mail and create a password
- Click “Create Free Account”
- Click “Start Watching Now”
- Click “Guide” to browse Sling Freestream’s live channels or click “On Demand” to browse Sling’s on-demand movies and TV shows
- Enjoy free movies, TV shows and live channels!
How to watch more movies and TV shows
To watch more movies and TV shows that aren’t on Sling Freestream, users can sign up for Sling’s premium channels, such as Showtime, AMC Plus, Starz, Discovery Plus and Hallmark Movies Now. The add-on channels offer more movies and TV shows that aren’t on Sling Freestream, as well as full seasons and current seasons of TV shows users may have started on Sling Freestream and want to finish.
See below for a list of premium channels on Sling and how much they cost.
- Showtime — $10 per month, first month free
- MGM Plus — $5 per month, first month free
- AMC Plus — $8.99 per month, first month free
- Starz — $9 per month
- Discovery Plus — $4.99 per month
- Hallmark Movies Now — $6 per month
- Vix Plus — $6.99 per month
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling’s premium channels.
- Visit Sling.com/service/premium-streaming
- Click “Try Us Today”
- Enter your e-mail and create a password
- Scroll down to “Add-On Services” and click “Add” for the premium channels you would like to sign up for
- Click “Check Out”
- Enter your information and payment method
- Start watching more TV shows and movies!
What channels are on Sling Freestream?
Sling Freestream includes more than 270 live channels, with new content added every day. See a full list of channels on Sling Freestream below.
- ¿Que Pasa, USA?
- 21 Jump Street
- 2M Monde
- 40 y 20
- Aaj Tak
- ABC News Live
- Ace TV
- ACL Cornhole TV
- AFV Family
- Al Aoula
- Al Arabiya
- Al Hadath
- Al Jazeera Arabic
- Al Jazeera English
- Al Maghribia HD
- Al Thaqafia
- ALF
- All Reality by WE tv
- All Weddings by WE tv
- ALLBLK Gems
- ALTER
- AMC en Español
- AMC Thrillers
- America’s Dumbest Criminals
- America’s Test Kitchen
- Amor Real
- Amores Verdaderos
- Angelique
- Anime x HIDIVE
- Aquí y Ahora
- Architectural Digest
- ARY Digital
- ARY News
- ARY Zauq
- AsianCrush
- At Home with Family Handyman
- Baby Shark TV en Español
- Barstool Sports
- batteryPOP
- Baywatch en Español
- beIN Sports EXTRA en Español
- beIN SPORTS XTRA
- BET Pluto TV
- Billiard TV
- Bon Appetit
- Boxing TV
- Brainstorm Media
- BROADWAY ON DEMAND
- BUZZR “Canela Cinema”
- “Canela Clasicos (Linear)”
- “Canela Deportes”
- Canela Telenovelas
- Canela.TV
- CBS News
- Chardikla Time TV
- Cheddar News
- Choppertown
- Cine Club
- Cine de Oro
- Cine Retro
- CineLife
- CINEVAULT ‘80s
- CINEVAULT Classics
- CINEVAULT Westerns
- Circle Network
- CMT Pluto TV
- Cocina TV
- Comedy Central Pluto TV
- Comedy Dynamics
- Como Dice el Dicho
- COPS en Español
- Cortos
- Cowboy Way
- Crime & Justice
- Crónicas
- Cuidado con el Angel
- Da Vinci
- Danger TV
- DangerTV Latino
- Dark Matter TV
- DeFiance
- Desi Play
- Documentary+
- Docurama (Free)
- Dunya TV
- DUST
- Echourouk News
- El Reino Infantil
- Electric Now
- ESPN On Demand
- ESR
- Euronews
- Euronews en Español
- Express News
- Fail Army
- FamilyTime
- Farscape
- Fawesome
- FIDO TV
- Fight Network
- FilmRise
- FilmRise Anime
- FilmRise Classic TV
- FilmRise Free Movies
- FilmRise True Crime
- FilmRise Western
- FlixFling Now
- FLOU Caribeño
- FLOU Cine
- Forensic Files
- France 24
- France 24 (Arabic)
- France 24 (English)
- Free Movies Plus
- Free Speech TV
- Galanes
- Game Show Central
- GEO Kahani
- Geo News
- Geo TV
- Glamour
- Glewed TV
- GoTraveler
- GQ
- Grandes Parejas
- Gravitas Movies
- Gusto
- Hasta Que el Dinero Nos Separe
- HauntTV
- Heartland
- Hell’s Kitchen / Kitchen Nightmares
- Helwa TV
- Hi-YAH!
- Hipstr
- History & Warfare Now
- HistoryTime
- Homeful
- HUM Masala
- HUM News
- HUM Sitaray
- HUM TV
- IFC Films Picks
- IMPACT Wrestling Channel
- India Today
- India TV
- INFAST
- ITV Gold
- JAJAJA
- Jaya Max
- Jaya Plus
- Jaya TV
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- JMovies
- Johnny Carson TV
- Juana la Virgen
- Jubao
- Jus Hindi
- JUS Now
- JUS Punjabi Canada
- La Familia P. Luche
- La Fea Mas Bella
- La Parodia
- La Promesa
- La Que No Podia Amar
- La Rosa de Guadalupe
- La Usurpadora
- LACROSSE TV
- Las 3 Marias
- Law & Crime Rewind
- LEGO Kids+ en Español
- Lo Mejor de Liga MX
- Lo Mejor de Viña del Mar
- Lo Que La Vida Me Robo
- Lone Star Classics
- Los Heroes del Norte
- Loupe (art+music)
- Love Nature
- Love Nature en Espanol
- Love Pets
- Love Stories TV
- MagellanTV Now
- Maverick Black Cinema
- MEA TV
- Medi1 TV
- Mi Corazon es Tuyo
- Mi Gorda Bella
- Miamivelas
- Midnight Pulp
- Mirror Now
- Mixible
- Moovimex
- MOTOAMERICA TV
- MTRSPT1
- MTV Biggest Pop
- MTV Pluto TV
- MTV Spankin New
- Mystery Science Theater 3000
- MyTime Movie Network
- MyTime Movie Network en Español
- N+
- N+ Media
- Nessma TV
- NHK World-Japan
- NHRA TV
- Nick Jr. Pluto TV
- Nosey
- Nosey Escandalos
- Nosotros Los Guapos
- Noticias Univision 24/7
- Novelas de Asia
- Novelas de Romance
- Novelas en Familia
- Operación Repo
- Outside TV +
- Overtime
- Pac Films
- Pac-12 Insider
- Padre PioPeople Are Awesome
- PickleTV
- PlayersTV
- pocket.watch
- PokerGO
- Portlandia
- Property & Reno
- PTV Global
- QTV
- QuickTake by Bloomberg
- Raj Digital Plus
- Raj Musix
- Raj News
- Raj TV
- RCN Más
- RCTV
- Real Disaster Channel
- Real Madrid TV
- Real Nosey
- Rebelde
- Red Bull Batalla
- Red Bull TV en Español
- Raj Digital Plus
- Raj Musix
- Raj News
- Raj TV
- RCN Más
- RCTV
- Real Disaster Channel
- Real Madrid TV
- Real Nosey
- Rebelde
- Red Bull Batalla
- Red Bull TV en Español
- RetroCrush
- Risa Picante
- Risas de Oro
- Ryan & Friends
- Sala de Emergencias
- Samira TV
- Screambox TV
- Scripps News
- Sensical Gaming
- Sensical Jr.
- Sensical Makers
- Shorts
- Shout! Factory
- Slightly Off IFC
- Sling Central
- Sling Sneak Peek
- So Yummy
- So…Real
- Sony KAL
- Sortilegio
- SportsGrid
- Sportstak
- Stories By AMC
- SVBC
- Swerve Sports
- Tastemade
- Tastemade Home
- Tastemade Travel
- TBN
- TD Ameritrade
- Televisa Novelas de Oro
- Teresa
- The Archive
- The Bob Ross Channel
- The Carol Burnett Show
- The Country Network
- The Design Network
- The Elvis Presley Channel
- The Film Detective
- The Grapevine
- The Grio
- The Pet Collective
- The Red Green Channel
- The Rugby Network
- The Walking Dead Universe
- Times Now Navbharat
- TokuSHOUTsu
- Total Crime
- Triunfo del Amor
- True Crime Now
- TV One
- TVBS
- TVP World
- Una Familia Con Suerte
- Una Familia de Diez
- Unsolved Mysteries
- USA TODAY News
- USA TODAY Sports
- Vanity Fair
- Vecinos
- Vertical Entertainment
- VEVO ICONOS LATINOS
- Vevo Latino
- Vevo Reggaeton & Trap en Español
- VEVO REGIONAL MEXICANO
- VH1 I Love Reality
- VivoPlay
- ViX Deportes 21
- ViX Deportes 22
- ViX Deportes 23
- Vogue
- Waypoint TV
- WeatherSpy
- WFV en Español
- Wild Nature Now
- WildEarth
- Willow Extra
- Wired
- World Poker Tour
- Zona TUDN
Sign up for Sling Freestream at Sling.com/freestream.
Check out our photo gallery on the 10 soap stars who should be in Hallmark movies below.