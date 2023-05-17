Primetime Soap Legend Heather Locklear Shares a Momentous Turning Point — Plus, Then-and-Now Photos of Melrose Place’s Stars
Heather Locklear will always be remembered for playing the role of no-holds-barred businesswoman Amanda Woodward on FOX’s 1990’s hit series Melrose Place. Not only did she appear in the role for most of the series’ run, from 1993 to 1999, and for nearly 200 episodes, she went on to reprise the popular part in the CW’s 2009 reboot for eight episodes.
Prior to and since then, Locklear has turned up on numerous primetime series and in film, and these days, she has something very special to be excited about. Over the weekend, the primetime legend shared a momentous turning point in her daughter’s life. “Such a proud mama,” she expressed. “Congratulations my baby, with your masters in MFT. With your hard work and perseverance and kind heart.”
Ava Sambora, who Locklear shares with ex-husband and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, jumped into the comments to reply to her proud mama, “I love you to the moon and back… My mommy! Thank you!”
To further detail her success, Sambora graduated from the USC Rossier School of Education with a Master of Science degree in Marriage and Family Therapy, and we wish her the very best with all that the future has to offer!
