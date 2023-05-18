Who’s Left Chicago P.D.? The Shocking Reasons These One Chicago Characters Were Written Off
We’ve said goodbye to many of our favorites on Chicago P.D. over the last decade, from Jay Halstead and Erin Lindsay to Antonio Dawson. Keep reading to learn about everyone who’s left Chicago P.D. since Season 1 and what happened.
Chicago P.D. is NBC’s drama series, co-created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead, that follows the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. Chicago P.D., which is wrapping up its 10th season, is the first spinoff of Chicago Fire before Chicago Med and Chicago Justice. In April 2023, the procedural was renewed for Season 11 for the 2023-2024 year, according to our sister site Variety.
The show saw a huge exit in Season 10 with the departure of Jesse Lee Soffer, who played detective Jay Halstead for all 10 seasons of Chicago P.D. Soffer told Variety in 2023 that he left the show because he wanted “more” as an actor. “I’ve thought so hard about how to answer this question — and there’s no good answer. Except I was ready for more,” Soffer explained. Although Soffer’s exit was amicable between him and the show’s creators, some of the other cast departures on Chicago P.D. weren’t so much.
For all of the Chicago P.D. cast exits and an explanation about why each character left the show, check out the gallery below.