Although Taylor Kinney spends most of his time in Chicago, Illinois, filming Chicago Fire, the actor was actually born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Wondering about Taylor Kinney’s siblings and his family life? Keep reading to learn about whether Kinney’s brothers are famous too and what they’re doing now.

Taylor Kinney stars as Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, NBC’s hit firefighter drama series that follows the lives of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. Co-created by Dick Wolf, Chicago Fire premiered in 2012 on NBC and has been successful ever since. Severide is a Lieutenant at Firehouse 51 and the officer in charge of Squad 3. Kinney is one of the few original cast members who’s remained on the show since it premiered more than a decade ago.

In January 2023, Kinney stepped away from Chicago Fire and took “a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter,” Deadline reported at the time. While we initially thought Kinney would only be gone for a few episodes, Variety reported on May 2, 2023, that Taylor Kinney will not return to Season 11 as Kelly Severide. Unfortunately, we didn’t receive any explanation as to why that is or if he’ll be coming back for Season 12.

In the actor’s personal life, he is dating model and actress Ashley Cruger (who also made a cameo in Chicago Fire’s Season 11 premiere). It was confirmed that the pair were dating in April 2023 when the model posted a tweet that included a photo of Cruger, Kinney and their friends at a restaurant. Kinney was famously once engaged to pop singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga. They started dating in 2011 after they met on the set of the music video for her song “You and I.” They got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2015 and broke up a year later. Their split came as Gaga was filming her 2018 movie, A Star Is Born in Los Angeles, while Kinney filmed Chicago Fire in Chicago.

Kinney was born to Daniel Kinney, a career banker, and Pamela Heisler, a dental hygienist. His father passed away on October 26, 2021, at the age of 71. His parents divorced when they were young and his father eventually re-married. Taylor took his mother to The Other Woman premiere on April 21, 2014, in Westwood, California, where they were photographed on the red carpet together. In the film, Kinney played Kate (Leslie Mann)’s brother Phil Hampton, who became romantically involved with Carly (Cameron Diaz).

Who are Taylor Kinney’s siblings?

Who are Taylor Kinney’s siblings? Daniel and Pamela had four children: Taylor, Adam, Trent and Sean. After his parents got divorced, it’s reported that Kinney and his brothers moved to Neffsville, Pennsylvania, with their mother. Learn more about Taylor’s three siblings, below.

Trent Kinney

Taylor Kinney was the best man in his brother Trent’s wedding in 2012 (check out the wedding photos, which include Taylor, on the photographer’s website). Trent married his now-wife Alexa at the Adamson House, a California landmark known for its ceramic tiles. In his current work, he is the Managing Director of Top Stack’s Information Technology Division, according to the company’s website. Trent graduated from Nova Southeastern University, where he studied Business Management and Mathematics. He’s held many roles throughout his career, from a Technical Recruiter to a Talent Director in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

“Trent is a very honest, transparent, and hard-working professional. Outside of the workplace Trent absolutely loves to cook, watch movies, keep up with the Entertainment Industry, and jump on his Peloton,” the website goes on to say. “He has a rescue dog, Jellybean, that is a mix between a Black Lab and a Terrier. Trent especially loves spending time with his children playing sports outdoors.”

Trent accompanied his brother to The Hollywood Reporter’s Toasts The Next Gen Class Of 2012 event on November 7, 2012, in Los Angeles, California, where Taylor was celebrated as one of the 35 fastest-rising industry stars 35 and under.

Adam Kinney

Not much is known about Taylor’s older brother, Adam Kinney, except that he works in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the Senior Enterprise Solution Team Lead at Comcast Business. He’s been working at Comcast Business for more than nine years, according to his LinkedIn page.

Sean Ryan Kinney

Taylor Kinney’s brother, Sean, passed away in September 2008 when he was only 17 years old. The cause of death was not revealed in the obituary, but according to a letter that was published by one of Sean’s close friends, Taylor’s youngest brother died from an accidental overdose. The letter also says that Sean was struggling with depression that “nobody knew about.”

“He touched lives. His legacy will be remembered. I will always vote for Sean, no matter what,” Sean’s friend Hannah wrote after his passing. “‘Do it for Sean’ is my mantra. It’s hard. It’s always going to be hard. It’s just hard all around to lose anyone, let alone a friend. The one person I never thought I’d lose, and he’s gone forever.”

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

