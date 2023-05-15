Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Love Hewitt has starred in a slew of film and TV roles, most recently as Maddie Buckley in the hit FOX show 9-1-1. But to her husband and family, she’s just known as Mom. Keep reading to learn about Jennifer Love Hewitt’s children and how old they are now.

9-1-1 is FOX’s drama series following the firefighters, paramedics and other emergency personnel at the Los Angeles Fire Department’s fictional Station 118 in Los Angeles, California. Hewitt plays Maddie Buckley (formerly Maddie Kendall), the sister of firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley and a trained nurse and 911 operator who moves to Los Angeles, California.

Her character’s in a relationship with Howard “Chimney” Han (Kenneth Choi), the firefighter paramedic assigned to Station 118. Maddie learned she was pregnant with Chimney’s child in Season 3, Episode 18, “What’s Next?” Maddie gave birth to her and Chimney’s baby, a daughter named Jee-Yun, in Season 4, Episode 9, “Blindsided.” After the birth of Jee-Yun, Maddie started to suffer from postpartum depression and decided to leave Jee-Yun and Chimney to move to Boston, Massachusetts. Maddie and Chimney reunited in Boston six months after their move. They get back together in Season 6, Episode 1, “Let the Games Begin,” after Maddie tells Chimney, she’s “done running.”

Along with postpartum depression, Maddie was also diagnosed with postpartum thyroiditis, a condition in which a person’s thyroid becomes inflamed after giving birth. In March 2022, Hewitt told TV Line why she was glad 9-1-1 included that part of Maddie’s postpartum storyline. “There are these very simple blood tests they do for women after [giving birth], and then they just send you out. They’re like, ‘Well, it looks fine. You must just be feeling weird,’” Hewitt said. “I appreciated that in Maddie’s storyline, we really get into how part of what happened to her was just a missed hormone panel that no one paid attention to because she fell into this rare category of people who needed this certain kind of thing for her thyroid. I’m sure there will be women out there watching who will think, ‘I’ve been feeling weird, maybe I need to go ask for that and look more into that.’ Or reach out to people and say, ‘I’m not feeling right,’ and they have to pay attention.”

In real life, Hewitt is married to her former costar Brian Hallisay. The pair first met on the NBC series Love Bites in 2011 and reunited one year later when they worked on Lifetime’s The Client List. In June 2023, Jennifer and Brian announced their engagement and that they were expecting their first child. In November 2022, Jennifer shared a sweet post celebrating the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary. “9 years of feeling so lucky to be yours. Happy Anniversary my love,” the caption read.

Who are Jennifer Love Hewitt’s children?

Autumn James Hallisay

Birthday: November 26, 2013

A week after the couple tied the knot on November 20, 2013, Jennifer gave birth to their daughter Autumn James Hallisay. Hewitt told People in September 2013 that she’s “always wanted to be a mom.” “I had a great relationship with mine. I’m ready to pass on to my child all the great love that my mom had for me.” Hewitt’s lost her mother to cancer in June 2012. “I got very lucky that even though I lost my mother, I lost her later in life, but it’s still had a profound effect on me,” the actress added.

As of May 2023, Autumn is currently nine years old. While Hewitt keeps her children out of the public eye, the actress talked about the party she threw for Autumn’s eighth birthday. “Autumn, my sweet girl wanted an LOL party!” she told her Instagram followers in November 2021, according to People. “So, we did it! I can’t believe my baby is going to be 8! Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen.”

Atticus James Hallisay

Birthday: June 24, 2015

Two years later in June 2015, Jennifer and Brian had their second child, Atticus James Hallisay. Hewitt told US Weekly in August 2018 that her son loves visiting her on the 9-1-1 set. “My son got to run around the lot, like, go into ‘New York,’ go up and down the stairs and take a picture in front of the police station, which he thought was super cool. So, they’re doing great. It’s just me who’s a sap in my trailer, like, ‘Why can’t I see my babies?’”

In the interview, Hewitt also described why she was ready to return to acting after having Autumn and Atticus. “I had a really nice break, off being a stay-at-home mom with my kids. It just seemed like the right time to find something and go back. I also am very lucky I get to be in L.A., get to put them in bed at night and still get to do what I love.”

Aidan James Hallisay

Birthday: September 9, 2021

The couple welcomed their third child, Aidan James Hallisay, on September 9, 2021. “Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit. “It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together. It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting,” Hewitt wrote in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump, which had the words “almost cooked” written on it.

Hewitt was pregnant with Aidan at the same time Maddie was pregnant in Season 4 of 9-1-1, which aired from September 2021 to May 2022. Hewitt also told TV Line that her and Maddie’s pregnancies at the same time were coincidences. “When we started doing Maddie’s pregnancy storyline, I was not pregnant, but very quickly into that storyline, I found out that I was,” she explained. “So I was pregnant while she was pregnant. And with the timing of everything, I also ended up sort of being on my own postpartum journey as I was filming her postpartum episodes. It was very interesting timing throughout the whole thing for her and I. It was actually very helpful. My postpartum was sort of rushed through because I had to give it all to Maddie. [Playing that character] gave me a place to put all the emotions. So it helped me, in real life, push through it probably a lot faster than I would have. I was very grateful for that.”

She continued: “The after having a baby part is as important for the mom and for the partner of the mom to pay attention to. There’s a lot that happens. I literally just went through this where I had postpartum. Fortunately, I had people around me to pay attention and tell me that I didn’t seem like myself or that maybe I was struggling more than I was allowing myself to vocalize. I’m so grateful to be playing this storyline for people out there. I hope that they feel seen and heard and can help people who might be struggling and feel like they can’t say anything. I hope it helps somebody.”

Hewitt also told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022 that Maddie’s postpartum depression mirrored “versions of” her own postpartum experiences throughout her three pregnancies. “But what made this part interesting is having to go back to work with a four-and-a-half-month-old, five-month-old baby,” she described. “I was so very much in my own postpartum journey. Having to play Maddie in the middle of hers, which is a little bit different than mine, but having to do that every day—it was really hard. But it was also very cathartic and really interesting. I feel it kind of helped me in my own journey, sort of pushed through faster and be able to have a place to put it and to understand all those things that we could go through as women.”

The actress emphasized that it was really important for the audience to see this side of Maddie’s pregnancy as well. “Being a mom with two other kids, you have to come home from doing all that stuff during the day and then you have to be smiley and have rainbows shooting out of your eyeballs because they need joy and happiness. It was a lot to balance, but it was very, very important to me, for the audience, to tell the story,” she said in the interview. “For women out there to tell the story and the story really handles more than just postpartum depression. It handles depression in general and it handles people that feel maybe suicide is an option for them. We really run the gamut. We talk about all of the things that wrap back into the story and it was very important.”

9-1-1 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.

