As Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Mariska Hargitay has been a TV icon for decades. But to her kids, the big-time actress is simply known as their Mom. Who are Mariska Hargitay’s children? Read more about her family with her husband Peter Hermann.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (known as Law & Order: SVU or just SVU), is NBC’s crime drama created and produced by Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment. It’s the first spin-off of Law & Order that follows a group of specially trained detectives in the New York City Police Department that investigate sexually related crimes. Since the series first premiered in 1999, Hargitay has portrayed Officer Olivia Benson of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. She is currently the longest-running female actor on the highly-rated spin-off.

Hargitay is the daughter of Jayne Mansfield, an American actress and Playboy playmate, and Mickey Hargitay, an actor and bodybuilder. Her mother appeared in several Broadway shows and movies, including the play Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter? and the film adaptation of the same name. Her other notable roles include The Girl Can’t Help It, The Wayward Bus, Too Hot to Handle and Promises! Promises! In 1967, when Hargitay was three years old, her mother was killed in a tragic car accident. Mariska was in the car along with her brothers, Zolton and Mickey Hargitay Jr., but they all survived the fatal crash that killed their mother.

The SVU actress is married to Peter Hermann, a fellow actor who is best known for his roles in Younger, Law & Order: SVU and Blue Bloods. (He also was in the soap opera Guiding Light, where he played Dr. Michael Burke, who infamously was responsible for the cloning of Reva Shayne.) Hargitay met her future husband on the set of Law & Order: SVU in Season 3 when Hermann guest-starred as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

After filming wrapped, Hermann asked Hargitay to accompany him to church for their first date. In an interview with People in June 2019, Hargitay spoke in-depth about the intimate moment with her now-husband. “We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt,” she said, admitting that she became so “overwhelmed” by feelings of love that she broke down crying. “I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service… No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one.” After dating for two years, they got married in Santa Barbara, California, in 2004. Hargitay shared an Instagram post on August 28, 2022, celebrating the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. “Eighteen years. Grateful. In love. Together,” she wrote in the caption.

So, who are Mariska Hargitay’s children with her husband Peter Hermann? See how many kids they have and how old they are now.

Who are Mariska Hargitay’s children?

Who are Mariska Hargitay’s children? Hargitay has three children, one biological son, one adopted son and one adopted daughter. “Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me,” she told People in March 2018. “The beauty is that families are made in so many different ways, and that was my reality as a child. Growing up, my family was made in such an inter­esting and unique way, and now I have that with my own family, and so I under­stand it. It’s been amazing.” She also called her husband her “North Star” and her kids “my teachers.”

August Miklos Friedrich Hermann

Birthday: June 28, 2007 (Age 15)

Hargitay and Hermann welcomed their first son, August Miklos Hermann, on June 28, 2007 (he is the couple’s only biological son). Hargitay said that the name “August” has been in Hermann’s family for more than 200 years, while his middle name “Miklos” came from the actress’ father who passed away in September 2006. “Friedrich” is the name of Hermann’s grandfather.

According to People, the actress revealed in a cover interview with Self Magazine in January 2007 that she struggled with gestational diabetes during August’s pregnancy, which led to her son’s large birth weight and an emergency c-section delivery. Hargitay said that 15-hour workdays on SVU – combined with the stress due to an increase in episodes that were filmed each week – made Mariska turn to food for comfort. “I was overwhelmed by my lack of energy. All I could do to survive was to eat,” she said in the interview.

“First time pregnant, you’re like, I gotta eat more! I have to make sure he has enough of every single food group! I did get into eating too much. This pregnancy was really hard for me at the end. I wasn’t mobile. Next time, I want to keep myself as strong as possible, so everything will go easier for me,” the actress said.

As of May 2023, August is 15 years old and regularly visits his mother on the set of SVU, which films in New York City.

Amaya Josephine Hermann

Birthday: April 2011 (Age 12)

The couple adopted their daughter, Amaya Josephine Hermann, in 2011. In an interview with Good Housekeeping in 2012, the actress opened up about the adoption process, which she began in 2010. “There were wrenching moments. I say to everybody, ‘Adoption is not for the faint of heart,’” she revealed. Hargitay told the publication that she chose to adopt because August wanted siblings and she and Peter wanted to grow their family. “August wanted siblings, and Peter and I both envisioned this big family because we both come from that. Plus, we just had so much love to give,” she explained.

Hargitay revealed that Amaya, now 12 years old, is a huge Taylor Swift fan. (Swift even named one of her cats “Oliva Benson” after Hargitay’s character on SVU.) “I don’t know if she comprehends how cool it is, but she is the biggest Swiftie I know, and I’ll come down to breakfast, and she’ll go, ‘Mama, can you put on ‘Welcome to New York?’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, really?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, really,’” Hargitay said on the Late Night With Seth Meyers in May 2015.

The actress brought her daughter Amaya to Swift’s Nashville concert on May 6, 2023, where the mother-daughter duo was spotted jamming to the singer’s hits. She shared an Instagram video of her daughter dancing to Swift’s single “Shake It Off.”

Andrew Nicholas Hermann

Birthday: October 2011 (Age 12)

After Hargitay and Hermann brought home Amaya, their adoption lawyer told them that a baby boy, who they named Andrew Nicholas Hermann, was available for adoption. Andrew was born two months premature and was very fragile. Although the lawyer knew that they were done adopting for the moment, Hargitay said that she still asked if they were interested. “I don’t really know what to say about it, other than it was a no-brainer. Peter and I both thought, Let’s do it! I’m in! It was like…a miracle. And I don’t use that word lightly. I’ve never made a bigger decision so quickly. The whole thing happened in a total of two days,” Hargitay also told Good Housekeeping. Andrew was named after a dear friend that they lost.

She also admitted that things weren’t easy when Andrew came home. She said that they hired a nanny to help with the other children because Andrew had respiratory and reflux issues. In some cases, both Hargitay and Hermann had to rush off set to take their baby to the hospital. “It’s a lot, but that’s what you do,” she says. “That’s life. You’ve gotta go with it. The highs are high, and the lows are low.”

Law & Order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

