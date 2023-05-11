Credit: Getty Images

Things aren’t looking good for Hailey Upton on Chicago P.D. The episode promo for Season 10, Episode 20, is especially concerning after she appeared bloodied and restrained in a bathroom (not to mention, someone tries to kill her with an axe). Is Hailey Upton leaving Chicago P.D. and could she die in Season 10? We have the latest, below.

Chicago P.D. is NBC’s successful drama series, produced by Dick Wolf, that focuses on the personal and professional lives of patrol officers and Intelligence Unit detectives at the Chicago Police Department’s fictional 21st District. The show is a spinoff of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, which all exist in the same universe. Chicago P.D. is currently in its 10th season and was recently renewed for Season 11, our sister site Variety reported in April 2023.

Actress Tracy Spiridakos plays Hailey Upton-Halstead, a detective with the CPD Intelligence Unit. She guest-starred on Chicago P.D. until 2017 when she was promoted as a series regular in Season 5 to replace Sophia Bush’s character, Erin Lindsay, after Bush decided to exit in Season 4. On the show, she is the former partner and wife of Detective Jay Halstead, a former Army Ranger who also worked in the Intelligence Unit. (He’s also the older brother of Dr. Will Halstead, an attending physician at the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, on Chicago Med.) Halstead left Chicago P.D. after 10 seasons in October 2022.

Although Haldstead’s Season 9 storyline saw him marry Upton and his promotion to second in command to Sergeant Hank Voight, it wasn’t enough for the actor to stay for another full season. “I really wanted to grow and expand, and we’ve only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years. I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, ‘You know what? It’s time to take a risk,’” Soffer told Variety in 2023.

In an interview with Variety in January 2023, Spiridakos opened up about Hailey’s life after Halstead left town and the moment when Hailey finally let all of her emotions out. “I think she’s going through the motions and she’s getting up, going to work and getting up, going to work, but there’s a lot of inner turmoil happening,” Spiridakos said. “This ultimately will change her in some way, which I’m interested to see how. We’re still in the change. She finds out that he’s extended his stay and has that break down moment of having this hope and then all of a sudden, that’s gone. It’s the first time we see her break down since he’s left, since their goodbye. I think there’s gonna be some changes for her over the next little while.”

The actress also said the breakup will allow her character to focus all of her attention on work. “I do think she is becoming a better cop. I feel like that is her trajectory,” she explained. “On a personal level, I can imagine that there’s gonna be a part of her that shuts down emotionally. As far as a relationship and even getting close to people, I can see her being somebody that will keep people at a distance while she’s going through what she’s going through.”

So, is Hailey Upton leaving Chicago P.D. after Season 10? Keep reading to learn everything we know about Spiridakos’ character and the scary situation she is currently in.

Is Hailey Upton leaving Chicago P.D.?

Is Hailey Upton leaving Chicago P.D.? As of May 2023, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is not leaving Chicago P.D., but her character is in big trouble — and the detective’s life is on the line. In the episode promo for Season 10, Episode 20, “Fight,” which airs on May 10, 2020, Upton is restrained and trapped in a bathroom with another man, Lee (Jack DiFalco), who is also bloodied and leaning against the toilet. Another clip shows her injured with blood on her face, while a man threatened to hit her with an axe.

The episode synopsis teased a similar story: “Upton is unwittingly drawn into a deadly betrayal and finds herself in a fight for her life; with minimal leads, Voight and the team scramble to find her before it’s too late.” Based on the synopsis, we can assume that Upton will have to fight like hell to survive and get out of the situation using her instincts. Meanwhile, her team at the CPD, led by Voight, will have to try to find her before she gets killed. See the tense promo clip, below.



In most of Season 10, Hailey has been dealing with the absence of Halstead and the unfair way in which he ghosted her. Hailey couldn’t even take off her wedding ring because she didn’t want to fully face that he was gone. “I think her taking [her ring] off, I’m sure there will be a moment that will come. I assume that’s coming. I’m interested to see what that will be like… Is that a goodbye? Is that self preservation?” Spiridakos told Variety about how Hailey is coping with the breakup. “I’d like to explore what that feels like to have been in such a raw place and she’s not overly open anyway. I feel that she probably will just shut that door for a long time.”

Jesse Lee Soffer also said to Variety in his 2023 cover story that he was conflicted by how his character left the show, specifically with Hailey. “I feel so bad for the fans that are like, ‘Is he going to come back?’ ‘What’s he going to do?’ ‘What’s going on with him and Hailey?’” he stated to our sister site. “I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he’s just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place. In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else.”

He added that the door is “definitely not” closed on a return from him on Chicago P.D. “Definitely not,” he said. “Never say never. I feel so bad for the fans that are like, ‘Is he going to come back?’ ‘What’s he going to do?’ ‘What’s going on with him and Hailey?’ I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he’s just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place. In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead’s always going to be in my blood. That’s never going to change.”

