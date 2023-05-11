Credit: Getty Images

We can’t lose another one. It looks like beloved paramedic Sylvie Brett will be facing some challenges ahead of Chicago Fire’s Season 11 finale. Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire? We’ve got the latest on her upcoming episodes — which include a “life-changing” event that will bring back one of her ex-loves.

Chicago Fire is NBC’s first responder-centered drama series that spotlights the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. Produced by Dick Wolf, the show is currently in its 11th season and was recently renewed for Season 12 in April 2023 (along with the other One Chicago shows, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med).

Actress Kara Killmer plays Sylvie Brett, the Ambulance 61 paramedic who transferred to Firehouse 51 in Season 3 to replace the late Leslie Shay after her tragic death. She was in a relationship with Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), who was a series regular on the firefighter drama until Spencer left the show in Season 10. (Spencer has reprised his role as a guest star on numerous occasions throughout Season 11.)

Brett and Casey’s started seeing each other officially in Season 9, but their relationship went downhill when Casey moved to Oregon to be with Andy Darden (Corey Sorenson)’s two sons. The couple decided to try long distance during that time, but in the end, it was too difficult for Brett to keep up with. Brett broke up with Casey over the phone in Season 11, Episode 1, “Hold On Tight.”

In an interview with NBC Insider in September 2022, Killmer said she was excited to explore her character following her breakup with Casey. “It’ll be interesting to see her really dedicate herself to her career,” she said. “And I think we’ve always seen Sylvie in a relationship. We’ve always seen her in a romance. She’s a hopeless romantic, but I think it’s important to see her come into her own and focus on her own things. Friendships and her career, not just her love life. I’m really excited about being able to explore all of that.” Since then, her character started dating Dylan (Christopher Allen), which became more complicated when Casey returned to Firehouse 51 in Season 11. (And he’s expected to come back for the Season 11 finale, too).

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire and what could happen with Kara Killmer’s character moving forward? Keep reading to learn everything we know.

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire?

Is Sylvie Brett leaving Chicago Fire? As of now, Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is not leaving Chicago Fire. However, her character threatened to quit Firehouse 51 in a new trailer for Season 11, Episode 20, “Never, Ever Make a Mistake,” which airs on May 10, 2023. Plus, more issues could be on the way for the paramedic.



The new trailer shows Brett at odds with her boss, Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker). She threatens to quit her job if Chief Boden doesn’t file charges against the first shift who “screwed up,” resulting in a grave error. “I made a mistake,” Boden admits in the trailer. In the clip, Brett and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) notice that their shared medicine bag wasn’t properly restocked, but it’s unknown what else happened that could have elicited such a strong response from Brett.

Although Brett has been focused on her personal life following Casey’s exit, the show could very well be setting up her exit on Chicago Fire. Variety reported on May 2, 2023, that Spencer will make another guest appearance during the Season 11 finale, which will air on May 24, 2023. Although we don’t know much about Casey’s storyline, the episode’s synopsis does mention Brett – and it’s a bit concerning for her character. “Brett waits for life-changing news; Herrmann encounters a psychic with a grave warning on a call; Kidd finds a new lead on the Homeland Security case,” the description says. With only a few more episodes until the finale, a lot can happen with Brett until then. Could Casey be coming back to comfort Brett as she waits for this life-altering news?

Spencer has also not ruled out coming back to Chicago Fire on a full-time basis, which would certainly switch things up for Brett, who is trying to move on from her past relationship. In an interview with Deadline in April 2022, when asked if Spencer could be coming back full time, he responded: “I cannot… answer that question,” Spencer told our sister site. “The potential to come back would be awesome. I’m always open to that but you know, the ball isn’t really in my court. I always told [series co-creator] Derek Haas that if there were episodes that he thought would be appropriate for me to come back, then I’m totally open to that because I want to see the old gang and I love working there. But in terms of me coming back full-time or something, I have no idea.”

If Brett does exit the show at the end of Season 11, she would join a slew of cast members who have decided to depart the series, including Jesse Spencer, Monica Raymund, Brian Zvonecek and more. In May 2023, we learned that Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide, will not be returning to Season 11 after he took a temporary break from Chicago Fire to “deal with a personal matter.” Sources told Deadline that the cast and crew were informed of Kinney’s leave on January 20, 2023, and future scripts will be written to accommodate his absence from the series. His last episode on Chicago Fire was in Season 11, Episode 15. During the first few months of Taylor Kinney’s break, he was not seen at public events and went silent on his social media platforms. The actor walked his first red carpet since his Chicago Fire exit at the 2023 MotoGP VIP Experience & Charity Giving event on April 15, 2023, but the details of his temporary leave are still unknown.

Chicago Fire airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

