Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the special women in your life. Whether you are a current mom or an expectant mother, today is all about you. Over the years, various soap stars have shared personal photos of their beautiful moms, along with heartfelt messages filled with appreciation for everything they do, and there are even a few daytime actresses currently expecting little ones as well.

Such is the case for The Young and the Restless’ Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), who is a mom to son Caden and expecting her second child with husband Matt Katrosar. It’s safe to say that she’ll likely be spoiled by her guys while they await their new little “cub.”

Then there’s General Hospital’s Sofia Mattsson (Sasha), who announced last month that she too was expecting baby No. 2 with husband Thomas Payton. The couple is already parents to a little boy so the actress will surely get plenty of Mother’s Day kisses throughout the day!

And General Hospital actor Chad Duell’s girlfriend, Luana Lucci, is pregnant with the couple’s first child, a little boy, who will make his grand entrance this summer.

Plus, we can’t forget The Bold and the Beautiful’s Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy) who revealed on her birthday in April that she too is expecting — baby No. 4! During a recent family outing, the CBS fave, her husband Elan Ruspoli and their three sons, Rise, Lenix and Brando, went on a Yellowstone-style adventure and had a wonderful time so there’s no telling what the boys will have in store for their mama this year.

Soaps.com hopes all of the moms and mother figures out there enjoy their special day!

Before you go, take a moment to meet various soap stars’ real-life moms by viewing our newly expanded photo gallery below.