Why Did Kristen Chazal Leave FBI? The Show Mysteriously Wrote Her Off
Where is Kristen Chazal? After the analyst and special agent left after Season 2 of FBI without warning, we’re all still wondering: Why did Kristen Chazal leave FBI? Keep reading to learn everything we know.
FBI is CBS’ fictional crime drama, produced by Dick Wolf, that follows the special agents at the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The elite team investigates the most dangerous criminal cases, including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence. The series premiered in 2018 and is currently in its fifth season. CBS has two spin-offs, FBI: Most Wanted in 2020 and FBI: International in 2021, and the three shows often do crossover episodes.
Actress Ebonee Noel played special agent Kristen Chazal on FBI from the pilot episode until her character’s mysterious exit at the end of Season 2. Chazal was recruited by the FBI straight out of university but eventually became an FBI field agent. She was partnered with Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) in Season 2. Noel’s first acting role was in another Dick Wolf-created show, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in 2014, and she has acted in TV series like The Kings of Napa, Still Star-Crossed, Wrecked, FBI: Most Wanted and more.
In an interview with One Chicago Center in 2019, Noel explained why she wanted the role of Kristen. “I loved the character Kristen because she was somebody my age, but she was written to be the brainiac of the group, which was not something that I’ve seen in a lot of scripts that come my way. I’ve seen it here and there in television, but I feel it was refreshing to play a character whose value was her smarts and her abilities,” she said in the interview.
Noel also shared what was the most rewarding thing about starring in a show like FBI. “One of the things I asked when we met the agents, is what is the most exciting part of your job when she’s not in the office? She basically relayed to me when she really feels she’s moved the case forward, that’s when she knows she’s doing her job,” the actress explained. “There’s been a couple scenes where Kristen gets that feeling like she’s saved the day, like our last episode, where they have these two suspects in the crosshairs and right before they’re about to take that shot [Kristen] came up with the inclination that one of the suspects is not who we think they are; they’re actually the victim.”
So, why did Kristen Chazal leave FBI after only two seasons on the hit CBS drama? We have the answer, below.
Why did Kristen Chazal leave FBI?
Why did Kristen Chazal leave FBI? We’re not sure why Ebonee Noel, the actress who portrayed Kristen Chazal, left FBI between Season 2 and Season 3. The actress shared an Instagram post on November 18, 2020, honoring her character Kristen, but didn’t address her character’s exit or the reasoning behind her absence.
“There is nothing like you. There was nothing like you, and there shall be nothing like you.’ – a message from the Universe for my girl Kris delivered via last night’s Yogi Tea. Here’s to Boss Women like Kristen Chazal. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them and to quote the icon @itsgabrielleu may we “Lift her in the light of goodness and hold her there.” #WCW #FBIFam #KristenChazal,” she wrote in the caption.
The comment section was flooded with messages from FBI fans who were sad to see her character leave the show. “I’ve just started watching FBI this week. You are my reason to keep watching until now. I searched everywhere to find out what happened. You were absolutely amazing. I can’t even watch it anymore. You were my favorite,” one user wrote. “It’s not the same!!” another person commented.
There were a few signs ahead of Season 3 that hinted Noel wouldn’t be coming back. The actress’ bio on the cast section of CBS’ FBI page was taken down. Additionally, Noel stopped tweeting about the show in the early months of 2020, and before her November 2020 post celebrating her character, she hadn’t shared a photo from the set since December 2019.
How was Kristen Chazal written off FBI?
How was Kristen Chazal written off FBI? Things started going downhill for Kristen Chazal when she was stabbed in the neck during the mid-season finale in Season 2, Episode 10, “Ties That Bind,” which aired on December 17, 2019. At the end of the action-packed episode, Kristen was badly injured as she tried to protect Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) from a serial killer, and it was unknown whether her character survived the attack. During the Season 2 winter premiere, we learned that Kristen was alive, but her carotid artery was badly damaged.
Kristen eventually made a full recovery and returned to the field. However, viewers started asking questions when Kristen was absent from FBI Season 3. Instead, the show introduced a new partner for Scola, special agent Tiffany “Tiff” Wallace, played by Katherine Renee Turner. What we do know is that Kristen was struggling in the aftermath of being stabbed, and at one point, Maggie Bell asked Kristen if she was sure she was ready to come back. But shockingly, when Chazal failed to show up in Season 3, the show never addressed where Kristen went — and Noel has not returned to the show since. After FBI, Noel starred in the short film Bogo and appeared in the Prime Video series, Harlem. But her biggest role since FBI is in The Kings of Napa, a primetime soap opera that premiered on OWN in January 2022.
FBI airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.
